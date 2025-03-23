Open Extended Reactions

Barangay Ginebra is on the brink of capturing the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup title after grinding out a 73-66 victory over the TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday. Ginebra leads 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Understanding the challenge of playing with a compromised Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson took it upon himself to do whatever was necessary to lead Ginebra to victory. Thompson's stat line - 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists on 53.8 TS% - only tells part of the story. The biggest impact Thompson had was the defensive effort he brought, whether locking down TNT's guards and wings, providing timely help defense, or simply sacrificing his body for loose balls, left an undeniable imprint on the game.

Brownlee, meanwhile, started slow, managing just a single field goal in the first half. But as always, his impact was about timing. He finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists on an efficient 60% shooting. With TNT adjusting by fronting him on catches, Brownlee countered by getting the ball higher to create space or sealing early at the low post. Even without his regular scoring due to the thumb injury, his mere presence drew defensive attention, leading to hockey assists that created better looks for his teammates.

But Ginebra's real weapon was their defense. Once again, they neutralized Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and shut down TNT's key locals, holding them to just 66 points - their lowest output of the conference.

Whether it's the sheer familiarity between these rivals or the mounting mental toll of playing on the league's biggest stage, one thing remains clear: the team that executes in crunch time wins.

Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy combined for only 16 points on an inefficient 33.3% shooting, while Hollis-Jefferson's struggles continued. Despite posting 19 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists, he shot a miserable 26.9% from the field. Ginebra's defensive intensity ramped up in the second half, limiting TNT to just 21 points after they led by 10 points in the first half.

Justin Brownlee finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists for Barangay Ginebra in a Game 5 win over TNT. Courtesy of PBA Media

Several things worked in Ginebra's favor: their disciplined defensive scheme, their length disrupting TNT's rhythm, and their ability to throw multiple defenders at Hollis-Jefferson. Stephen Holt, Jamie Malonzo, Troy Rosario, and even Brownlee took turns limiting his effectiveness. Japeth Aguilar provided rim protection, while Thompson and Maverick Ahanmisi played their roles as pesky perimeter defenders. It was the kind of cohesive, well-drilled defense expected from a Tim Cone-coached squad - a unit moving in a string.

Despite the loss, TNT has a reason for optimism. One bright spot has been Rey Nambatac, who has stepped up in Jayson Castro's absence. He had another stellar outing with 19 points on an efficient 74.5 TS%, proving to be a steady offensive presence when the team needed it most. If TNT wants to force a Game 7, they'll need more of that - and a way to crack Ginebra's suffocating defense.

With Ginebra one win away from the title, TNT faces a daunting challenge. But if there's anything this rivalry has proven, it's that nothing comes easy. Game 6 will be a battle of adjustments, execution, and sheer will - one that could either seal Ginebra's championship or set the stage for an all-or-nothing Game 7.