How TNT defied the odds to win the Commissioner's Cup title

ESPN Philippines' Aaron Atayde and Jutt Sulit list 10 PBA greats who should be added to the league's greatest of all time. (2:21)

Open Extended Reactions

The age-old sports cliché "Who wants it more?" gets thrown around a lot. But clichés exist for a reason and the TNT Tropang Giga proved it by turning determination into a Commissioner's Cup title.

On paper, TNT's roster did not overwhelm like other squads. Sure, they have super import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Calvin Oftana, and shooter RR Pogoy. But beyond them, depth was a question mark -- featuring unproven players, veterans past their primes, and some who bring challenges beyond basketball.

What set this team apart wasn't just talent. It was their chemistry, their ability to stay locked in, and the defensive tenacity they brought to each game.

Stingy defense

TNT's clamp-down defense was again a hallmark of their title run during the Commissioner's Cup. PBA Media Bureau

Since Hollis-Jefferson's arrival, TNT's identity has been predicated on having a solid defensive foundation. They had the luxury of having lineup versatility when matching up with different teams. TNT could go big with the rim defenders like Kelly Williams and Poy Erram. They had length with the likes of Pogoy, Oftana, Hollis-Jefferson, and Glenn Khobuntin which enabled them to switch on defense.

All of this led to the best defensive rating in the league last conference and helped fuel their successful repeat as champions in the Governors' Cup. The same held true in the Commissioner's Cup, whereTNT was one of the league's top defensive teams.

TNT ranked second in points allowed this conference and held opponents to just 91.3 per game. But their success went beyond limiting scoring. It was about disrupting their opponent's rhythm. Teams averaged just 18.6 assists per game against them, a testament to their ability to force tough, disjointed possessions. Their interior defense was also key, allowing the third-fewest free throw attempts (20.4 per game) and holding teams to just 50% shooting inside the arc, the third-lowest in the league.

Lighting it up from deep

Calvin Oftana led a TNT range attack that averaged an impressive 10.3 3-pointers per game this conference. PBA Media Bureau

What truly put TNT over the top this conference was their ability to regain their outside shooting touch. Even with their elite defense as a base, knocking down deep shots became a key barometer of success.

In the 13 games where they hit 10 or more 3-pointers, they posted an impressive 11-2 record -- including a perfect 3-0 in the finals. As a team, they averaged the second-most made 3s per game (10.3) while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc, the fourth-best mark in the conference.

Leading TNT's outside attack was Oftana, who emerged as the league's top 3-point marksman. He averaged 3.04 made triples per game -- the highest in the conference -- while maintaining an elite 43.7% accuracy from beyond the arc. But Oftana wasn't just a shooter; he was TNT's most reliable local scorer, averaging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. His stellar performance throughout the conference earned him the Best Player of the Conference runner-up, and further solidified his rise as one of the league's top players.

RHJ's impact

When talking about TNT, we can't overlook Hollis-Jefferson's brilliance. From the moment he joined the team, he became the driving force behind their success and brought an unmatched level of versatility, leadership, and intensity on both ends of the floor.

Hollis-Jefferson's impact starts with his all-around game. He was TNT's go-to option offensively, using his size, skill, and athleticism to score in a variety of ways. Whether attacking the rim, creating for himself in isolation, or setting up teammates with smart passes. Hollis-Jefferson's average of 26.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and five assists per game speak for themselves.

Defensively, he was just as dominant. His length, strength, and instincts allowed him to guard multiple positions, and made him a crucial piece in TNT's switch-heavy defensive schemes. Whether shutting down elite scorers, contesting shots at the rim, or playing passing lanes for steals, Hollis-Jefferson set the tone for the team's defensive identity.

The type of impact Hollis-Jefferson provided to TNT has made him one of the most dominant imports the league has ever seen -- with now three PBA championships and three Best Import of the Conference awards under his belt.

Filling Castro's void

The Commissioner's Cup Finals saw Rey Nambatac go from role player to bonafide star. PBA Media Bureau

While Oftana and Hollis-Jefferson were at the forefront of TNT's dominance, the difference-maker who ultimately propelled them to the championship was Rey Nambatac.

When TNT lost veteran floor general Jayson Castro to a season-ending injury, TNT lost not just their primary playmaker but also a reliable scoring option in crucial moments. With Castro sidelined, the team needed someone to step up and provide that offensive spark - and Nambatac delivered.

Thrust into a bigger role, Nambatac embraced the challenge by becoming a consistent scoring threat. He fearlessly attacked defenses, knocked down crucial jumpers, and found ways to create his own shot, ensuring that TNT didn't lose firepower in the backcourt. His ability to score in bunches relieved pressure from Hollis-Jefferson and Oftana, making TNT's offense even more dangerous.

Nambatac's performance in their championship series against Ginebra was nothing short of spectacular.He hit clutch shots and made key plays that swung momentum in TNT's favor. The confidence in his play was evident, and he showed no hesitation in taking big shots on the biggest stage.

For his outstanding contributions, Nambatac was named Finals MVP and averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. From being a solid role player to becoming one of TNT's go-to scorers in their championship run, his impact was undeniable. He didn't just fill the void left by Castro; he thrived in it and proved he could shine under pressure.

With this championship, TNT has again solidified its status as one of the PBA's elite teams. More than the numbers, accolades, and titles, what makes this victory special is the journey they took to get there - defying the odds, silencing the doubts, and proving that the will to win can turn a good team into a great one.

Next up: A chance to get a coveted Grand Slam.