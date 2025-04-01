PBA Philippine Cup Power Rankings: TNT chases historic Grand Slam

Winning the upcoming Philippine Cup and completing the Grand Slam would cement coach Chot Reyes among the greatest of all time. (1:41)

Yes, more PBA hoops is upon us.

Just a week after the TNT Tropang Giga defeated Barangay Ginebra in the Commissioner's Cup, the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup is set to start on Friday before the 50th anniversary of the league.

San Miguel, the winningest franchise in Philippine Cup history, aims to reclaim its dominance. Meanwhile, Ginebra looks to bounce back after falling short last conference, while young teams like Rain or Shine, Converge and NorthPort are eager to prove they can hang with the league's best.

At the center of it all is defending champion Meralco, determined to prove that last season's breakthrough title run was no fluke. And of course, TNT, fresh off a championship run, has the biggest target on its back. With a chance to make history, they'll have to fend off hungry challengers determined to stop their Grand Slam bid.

With that in mind, let's take a look at where each team stands heading into the new conference.

1. TNT Tropang Giga

The real test begins for TNT as they enter the Philippine Cup without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. However, given their championship pedigree from the past two conferences, it's hard to doubt their ability to compete for the title.

They still have one of the league's best wings in Calvin Oftana, who averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on an efficient 57.9 TS%. He'll be joined by sharpshooter RR Pogoy, who knocked down 44 triples last conference at a 33.6% clip -- the second-most on the team.

Now, the biggest question for them is whether recent Finals MVP Rey Nambatac can sustain his stellar play and fill Jayson Castro's absence. Regardless of how their offense shapes up, TNT can always rely on their defensive foundation, which ranked second in the league last conference, allowing just 91.3 points per game.

2. Meralco Bolts

Meralco will look to Bong Quinto to take another step in the Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

Injuries and a grueling schedule due to their EASL commitment hampered Meralco in the past two conferences and made it difficult for them to find consistency. Their local roster remains one of the most versatile in the league -- capable of adjusting to different matchups as they look to defend their Philippine Cup title. With a healthy lineup and a renewed focus, the Bolts have the pieces to make another deep run.

Meralco will again rely on the leadership and scoring prowess of Chris Newsome, who led the team in the Commissioner's Cup with 16.3 points per game while shooting an efficient 52.5% inside the arc. Alongside him, Aaron Black and Bong Quinto, both double-digit scorers, will continue to provide offensive firepower. These contributions will be crucial in keeping Meralco's offense steady, which ranked fifth last conference at 99.3 points per game.

However, if the Bolts want to repeat as champions, they must address their defensive struggles. They finished with the seventh-ranked defense during the Commissioner's Cup and allowed 101.0 points per game.

3. Barangay Ginebra

Fans may feel disappointed by recent setbacks, but there's no denying that Ginebra remains a perennial contender. This team seems to always find a way to be in the thick of the competition, thanks to their deep and talented roster.

Without Justin Brownlee, much of the responsibility falls on Scottie Thompson -- not just for his leadership, playmaking, and intangibles -- but also for his scoring. Last conference, he posted solid all-around numbers with 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and two combined steals and blocks per game. However, with Ginebra's offense ranking just seventh at 98.2 points per game, Thompson needs the help of his other teammates to take on a bigger scoring load to help boost their offensive efficiency.

One area Ginebra can capitalize on is their 3-point shooting. Despite converting at a 35.8% clip from deep during the Commissioner's Cup, good for third best in the league, they ranked near the bottom in 3-point attempts. If they can generate more looks from beyond the arc while maintaining their efficiency, it could provide the offensive spark needed to stay competitive in this conference.

4. Converge FiberXers

Jordan Heading and Converge have all the pieces to make a deep run this conference. PBA Media Bureau

If there's a true dark horse in this conference, it's Converge. This version of the FiberXers has all the tools to make noise in the Philippine Cup. The simple reason? They have everything a team could want at every position: strong guard play, versatile wings, and a promising frontcourt duo.

Converge arguably boasts the best backcourt in the league with Jordan Heading and Alec Stockton, who combined for 34.1 points and 12 assists per game in the previous conference. Their dynamic playmaking and scoring ability powered an offense that led the league in effective field goal percentage (54.5%) and ranked third in true shooting percentage (59.2%). With their ability to create shots and stretch the floor, the FiberXers have a backcourt that can dictate the pace of any game.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the Philippine Cup for Converge is how well the frontcourt pairing of Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar will perform. Both big men bring size, skill, and defensive versatility, but their effectiveness as a tandem remains to be seen. If they can establish chemistry and hold their own against the league's top bigs, Converge could emerge as a serious contender.

5. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

Rain or Shine has been the picture of consistency in recent years, making three consecutive semifinal appearances. Their ability to compete at a high level despite roster changes is a testament to their system and player development. However, the challenge remains: Can they finally break through and return to the finals?

A key factor in their pursuit of greater success is the emergence of Adrian Nocum as a potential go-to scorer. Last conference, he posted career-best numbers across the board, averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on an impressive 58.8% true shooting. His fast-paced style of play has become a reflection of Rain or Shine's identity, helping the team rank third in offensive production with 104.3 points per game. If Nocum continues his upward trajectory, the team could reach another level offensively.

Despite their high-powered attack in the regular season, Rain or Shine's struggles in generating consistent scoring in the playoffs remain a concern. In their semifinal series against TNT, the offense sputtered, and averaged just 91 points per game. Finding ways to maintain their offensive rhythm against elite defensive teams will be crucial if Rain or Shine wants to take the next step and contend for a championship.

6. San Miguel Beermen

San Miguel still boasts one of the most talented local rosters in the league, headlined by eight-time MVP June Mar Fajardo. However, despite their star power, it's difficult to immediately consider them a legitimate championship threat -- at least not until they prove they can return to their dominant form.

There's no questioning Fajardo's greatness. Even with defenses collapsing on him in the paint, he continued to put up elite numbers last conference: 20.1 points, 16.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 55.3% shooting from the field. Yet, despite his dominance, San Miguel's offense struggled due to inconsistency, particularly in their import selection. The lack of a reliable reinforcement resulted in the team finishing with the worst true shooting percentage (53.3%) and the third-worst effective field goal percentage (49.1%) in the league.

Now, with the focus shifting to an all-Filipino setup, San Miguel hopes to regain stability. A stronger conference from CJ Perez will be crucial, along with the integration of new acquisition Juami Tiongson into the system. More importantly, they need to find the right mix of players around Fajardo to maximize their firepower.

7. NorthPort Batang Pier

Arvin Tolentino and NorthPort are out to prove that their performance during the Commissioner's Cup eliminations was no fluke. PBA Media Bureau

After an impressive run in the Commissioner's Cup, where they topped the eliminations and reached the semifinals, NorthPort now faces the challenge of sustaining that success. Consistency has long been an issue for the team, but the Philippine Cup will be the perfect gauge if they are a true contender.

Leading the charge once again is reigning Best Player of the Conference Arvin Tolentino, who averaged 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists last conference. His versatility as a scorer will be crucial in keeping NorthPort's offense productive. Meanwhile, the team is also banking on Joshua Munzon to build on his breakthrough performance, where he posted 15.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Known for their fast-paced attack, NorthPort had the second-best offense last conference, averaging 107.5 points per game. However, with teams now more aware of their identity, the real test is whether they can maintain that tempo while also finding ways to generate consistent scoring in the half court.

8. Magnolia Hotshots

Avoiding another slow start will be crucial if Magnolia wants to have a better showing in the Philippine Cup.

In the Commissioner's Cup, veteran guard Mark Barroca continued to prove why he remains one of the best at his position, leading the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game coupled with his steady play on both ends of the floor. At the same time, Magnolia saw promising signs from Zav Lucero, who is quickly making himself a key piece for the team's future, while Jerom Lastimosa delivered a solid debut conference that hinted at his potential.

For Magnolia to take the next step, they need more from their established stars. Paul Lee, Ian Sangalang, and Calvin Abueva have all been cornerstones of the team's success, but their inconsistent contributions last conference left gaps in Magnolia's offense. If the same trend continues, head coach Chito Victolero may be forced to shift his rotation and lean more on the younger players.

9. NLEX Road Warriors

There's no doubt that NLEX is Robert Bolick's team, but he can't carry the load alone. Without an import to provide additional firepower, it's crucial for other players to step up and establish a clear pecking order behind him.

One potential candidate is Kevin Alas, who is looking to regain his form after struggling in his first conference back from injury. He managed just 8.2 points per game on a lowly 46.9% true shooting, but a bounce-back performance could give NLEX the extra scoring punch they need.

10. Phoenix Fuel Masters

With a promising collection of young talent, Phoenix is focused on accelerating the development of its core while remaining competitive in the playoff race. This conference presents another opportunity for them to take a step forward as a legitimate threat in the league led by their star veteran Jason Perkins.

11. Blackwater Bossing

The biggest key for Blackwater in this conference is the availability of rookie Sedrick Barefield. The second overall pick of the season was limited to just four games last conference, but he still managed to put up impressive numbers -- averaging 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Once he stays healthy, Barefield should be the game-changer Blackwater needs to stay competitive.

12. Terrafirma Dyip

There's nowhere to go but up for the league's cellar dwellers, who ironically secured their only win last conference against TNT. Like any rebuilding team, the focus will be on developing young talent, with much of the attention centered on Mark Nonoy. As Terrafirma nears its potential exit from the league, the hope is that these players can deliver a respectable send-off.