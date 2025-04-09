June Mar Fajardo and San Miguel and Scottie Thompson's Ginebra are always a threat to win the conference and halt TNT. (1:47)

Golden jubilee. Golden games. The PBA pulled out all the stops for its grand 50th anniversary celebration, taking fans on a nostalgic trip back to the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum. The echoes of the league's storied past reverberated through the iconic arena as a tightly-contested doubleheader brought back the fire and flair that has defined half a century of Philippine basketball.

Both matchups delivered the goods. Magnolia notched its second win of the conference with an 83-71 triumph over Converge, while San Miguel spoiled Meralco's clean slate with a 110-98 victory in a heated rematch of last season's Philippine Cup Finals.

But the celebration wasn't just about the games. Spectators were gifted with exclusive "PBA at 50" shirts - instant collector's items marking this monumental milestone. And those who shared the league's birth year of 1975 were given the ultimate throwback treat: free admission. For those watching the Meralco-San Miguel game, the graphics presented by the broadcast crew was how it was presented in the league's early years.

Magnolia wins the paint against Converge

The first game featured two teams with rich legacies but fresh identities - Magnolia, carrying the former Purefoods franchise, and Converge, stepping into the spotlight once held by the iconic Alaska squad. With each team eager to make a strong opening statement to kick off the conference, it became a back and forth contest.

Interior scoring dictated the game, evidenced by the 48-40 points in the paint tally in favor of Magnolia. Ian Sangalang was in the forefront of Magnolia's inside attack with 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists and did most of this damage against Converge's young bigs Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar. It was also another stellar performance for Zav Lucero, who blended scoring from close range and perimeter shooting as well with 18 points on 60.5 TS%.

Magnolia's stout defense became key in their victory as well, forcing 18 turnovers for Converge. They made sure to limit Converge's main scorer in Alec Stockton, who just had an output of eight points in a measly 28.8 TS%. Although Converge was able to get double digit production from the aforementioned Arana (14) and Baltazar (11), and even Schonny Winston (14) and Racal (11), the team managed to only get 21 points from the rest of their roster.

Fajardo and Perez overwhelm Meralco

The main event of the celebration was a rematch of last season's Philippine Cup Finals, as defending champions Meralco once again squared off against powerhouse San Miguel - this time donning retro jerseys in tribute to the league's rich history.

San Miguel, the winningest franchise in PBA history, came into the game looking to shake off early struggles and remind everyone of their championship pedigree. And they did just that. June Mar Fajardo, the newest member of the PBA's 50 Greatest Players, was at his dominant best - tallying 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists while shooting a blistering 80% from the field.

Meralco faced a familiar dilemma: how do you contain a force like Fajardo without giving up too much elsewhere? Their initial reluctance to double-team him allowed the 8-time MVP to impose his will in the paint, helping San Miguel build a commanding 14-point lead at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Meralco adjusted by sending multiple defenders at Fajardo. But the gamble backfired. San Miguel's shooters stepped up when it mattered most - two crucial three-pointers, both assisted by Fajardo, sealed the deal and exposed the cost of leaving their perimeter weapons open.

CJ Perez also delivered another electrifying performance. For the second straight game, he erupted for 29 points on an eye-popping 88.9 TS%, including a momentum-shifting four-point play in the final period. What stood out was the fluidity of his offense - slicing through the defense with ease, finishing strong at the rim, and confidently launching from deep.

In a small but telling two-game sample, San Miguel has connected on 37% of their shots from beyond the arc. The question now looms: have they finally found the right supporting cast to complement Fajardo's dominance inside? That answer will unfold in the coming games, as San Miguel look to reestablish themselves as the top dog of the Philippine Cup.

Chris Newsome led Meralco with 27 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 84 TS%. Off the bench, Kurt Reyson and Raymar Jose provided a spark, chipping in 14 and 12 points, respectively.