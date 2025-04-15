One reason to watch every PBA team in the Philippine Cup

ESPN Philippines' Aaron Atayde says the PBA titles are not as special when the conferences are played so close together. (1:53)

The first two weeks of the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup have delivered an exciting brand of basketball, with teams eager to bounce back from disappointing finishes in the previous conference. In an All-Filipino setting, we're seeing clearer glimpses of each team's identity: How they adjust without imports, lean on local stars, and approach each game with renewed urgency.

Let's take a closer look at the most compelling developments and the things teams need to improve after the conference's early stretch.

Terrafirma -- Louie Sangalang getting reps

Louie Sangalang has emerged as not just Terrafirma's big man, but a key part of their offense. PBA Media Bureau

Louie Sangalang has stepped into the role of Terrafirma's primary big man after Vic Manuel left. Although Sangalang has already been showing promise in past conferences, the former Letran standout continues to make strides in his development. Through three games, he's emerged as the team's top scorer, averaging 18 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while logging heavy minutes of 35.7 per game.

As Terrafirma works to strike a balance between nurturing its young core and giving its veteran players a chance to prove they still have something left in the tank, Sangalang is hopeful to become a cornerstone for the team's future. Sangalang's improvement and willingness to embrace a larger role could be the stabilizing force Terrafirma needs as it searches for consistency in this conference.

Phoenix -- Unleashing Kai Ballungay

For a team still searching for its identity, Phoenix has turned to prized rookie Kai Ballungay to provide a spark on both ends of the floor. He has delivered stellar numbers, averaging 18.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. His efficiency around the rim has been an exceptional feature of his game, converting an impressive 69.2% of his two-point attempts so far.

Now that veteran Jason Perkins has returned to the fold in their recent game against Meralco, Phoenix is hoping to form a formidable frontcourt with Ballungay anchoring the middle. With Ballungay's energy and inside presence complementing Perkins' experience and versatility, the team looks to establish a more balanced and competitive lineup as the conference progresses.

Meralco -- Can they return to being elite on defense?

Meralco's trademark tough defense anchored their championship run in the last Philippine Cup. They posted the second-best defensive rating in that conference, according to RealGM, and allowed just 103.6 points per 100 possessions. That identity showed up early in this conference, as they clamped down on Converge with a stifling 10-point second quarter and held Terrafirma to just 13 points in the third quarter of their matchup.

However, in their last two outings - both losses - Meralco seemed to fall back into the bad habits that plagued them in previous conferences. Their defensive intensity dipped, and it showed in the numbers: They surrendered an average of 109.5 points per game against San Miguel and Phoenix. Rediscovering their defensive edge will be key to turning things around, as Meralco tries to defend the Philippine Cup crown.

Converge -- Different usage of Justin Arana

The one constant in Converge's new-look schemes has been a versatile Justin Arana. PBA Media Bureau

Converge's new coaching staff has brought tweaks to both their offensive and defensive systems. Through four games, the team has experimented with different starting units as they search for the right mix. But one constant development has been Justin Arana's expanded role.

Arana continues to be a dominant force in the paint, but what's notable this conference is how he's being utilized beyond his usual low-post duties. He's getting more touches at the elbow, taking midrange jumpers, and even being featured in inverted pick-and-rolls as a ball-handler or screener. The results have been promising as he's averaged a solid double-double with 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds on 53.5% shooting from two. As Arana's skill set continues to grow, so does his potential to become the centerpiece of Converge's evolving system.

Magnolia -- Is Zav Lucero their best player now?

Since Magnolia acquired Zav Lucero, he has delivered both in terms of production and energy -- filling the role of a transition scorer, a rim protector, and a versatile defender capable of guarding taller wings. His impact has been immediate, as Magnolia's strong 2-0 start can be largely credited to his performance, averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while posting an efficient 70.6% TS%.

For a team determined to improve its showing in the elimination round compared to previous conferences, handing Lucero the keys to the franchise could be a turning point. His all-around game, paired with Magnolia's veteran core, might just be the formula they need to stay competitive deep into the conference.

Blackwater -- Which version of David and Barefield will show up?

The theme of Blackwater's first game in this conference was clear: They needed more support around young stars Sedrick Barefield and Christian David. The duo combined for 55 points, but the rest of the team managed just 29 in a lopsided 22-point loss to Magnolia.

In a complete reversal, the following game against Converge saw both Barefield and David struggle mightily. They combined for just five points on a brutal 1-of-17 shooting clip (5.9% from the field), and without their offensive punch, Blackwater couldn't find a rhythm. It's too early to tell that this might be another hopeless campaign for the team, but Blackwater needs to figure it out before it's too late - once again.

NLEX -- More movement and less Bolick centric plays

Having Robert Bolick in your lineup is definitely a luxury, especially with how many plays he can create -- both for himself and for his teammates. But when opposing teams start keying in on him through detailed scouting reports, it's wise to mix things up and find alternative ways to generate offense.

That's exactly what NLEX did, using Bolick more off the ball and allowing others to initiate the offense through movement sets and ball circulation. This adjustment paid off in their win against Rain or Shine, where shooters Xyrus Torres and Anthony Semerad took full advantage of the space created, combining for 46 points on a scorching 81.8% shooting (9-of-11) from beyond the arc. It was a promising glimpse of a more balanced offensive approach - one that doesn't just rely on Bolick's brilliance, but also empowers the supporting cast to step up.

San Miguel -- CJ Perez's early heater

Could this conference bring about a more poised and polished CJ Perez who will finally complement June Mar Fajardo? PBA Media Bureau

After a frustrating conference, CJ Perez's first two games have been a breath of fresh air for San Miguel. He's playing with more control and purpose -- no longer forcing shots, but instead attacking downhill with intent and mixing in long-range attempts only when the defense gives him the opportunity.

The 31-year-old Perez has put up impressive numbers, averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4 assists on a blistering 79 TS%. While this scoring output is likely to normalize in the coming games, San Miguel should be encouraged by the efficiency and maturity he's showing. If he maintains this approach, Perez could be the steady offensive second option to June Mar Fajardo that the team needs as they gear up for another deep playoff run in the Philippine Cup.

NorthPort -- Next step for Arvin Tolentino

Terrafirma's defensive strategy against Arvin Tolentino was clear: Sell out on him and dare his teammates to make plays. With NorthPort currently lacking a reliable big man to consistently execute the two-man game in ball screen situations, the burden falls on Tolentino to sharpen his decision-making when faced with doubles and aggressive blitzes.

So far, while there's only been one game to assess, Tolentino responded well under pressure and nearly recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 12 assists. It's an encouraging sign of his growth as a playmaker, and if he continues to read defenses effectively, he could elevate both his game and the team's offensive ceiling.

Rain or Shine -- Can defense get better while being a transition heavy team?

For a team that relies heavily on generating offense in the open court, Rain or Shine often finds itself dealing with a less organized defense on the other end. Their fast-paced, run-and-gun style naturally leads to more possessions, which also means more opportunities for the opposition to score - something that comes with the territory.

However, the shooting percentages allowed in their opening game against NLEX were simply unacceptable. Rain or Shine didn't just give up 109 points - they allowed NLEX to shoot a scorching 55.3% from the field and an even more alarming 61.1% from beyond the arc. Defense is not expected to be their calling card, but if they aim to achieve better than the semifinals, building habits on this will surely help them come playoff time.