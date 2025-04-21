How Magnolia has newfound success in the Philippine Cup

ESPN Philippines' Aaron Atayde says the PBA titles are not as special when the conferences are played so close together. (1:53)

If there was a team that perfectly embodied mediocrity this season, it was Magnolia. A squad with a clear sense of direction, yet unable to break through. Stuck in the middle of the pack, they were too good to fall to the bottom, but not sharp enough to hang with the league's elite.

Still, the path forward was simple: Keep improving and push to make some noise in the playoffs. The shift began in the Commissioner's Cup, when a slow start nearly knocked them out of playoff contention. Facing elimination, Magnolia responded by winning four straight virtual do-or-die games to secure a quarterfinal berth.

Unfortunately, the twice-to-beat disadvantage against top-seeded NorthPort was a mountain too steep. But the habits they built during that run have carried over and have opened this conference with an impressive 3-0 start.

Is Magnolia's hot start real or will they taper off as the conference progresses?

Lastimosa and Lucero's impact on Magnolia's offense

In recent seasons, the knock on Magnolia has been their aging roster. Another issue that comes up is the predictability of their offense, which is heavily predicated on generating post-ups, scoring in the paint, and generally initiated sets through Iverson action.

While this specific action is a staple of teams in the modern game, the problem when Magnolia runs it is that teams can load up since they lack consistent shooting. The Hotshots still don't have enough consistent threats to hit shots from beyond the arc at a high volume. The emergence of Jerom Lastimosa and Zav Lucero this conference, however, have become essential to their offense.

For years, Magnolia has placed much of the offensive burden on Mark Barroca as the primary initiator. While Barroca remains serviceable in this role, Lastimosa gives Magnolia a much-needed injection of pace and unpredictability in the pick-and-roll. His ability to turn the corner quickly, manipulate defenders with change of speed, and make quick reads off the dribble opens up new layers to Magnolia's halfcourt offense. For a player coming off a collegiate career as the focal point of the team's offense, Lastimosa has shown that he can handle PBA-level defenses with poise.

In only his second conference in the league, Lastimosa is producing solid numbers: 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, while also being a threat in early offense situations where Magnolia has traditionally been slower to attack.

But what elevated Magnolia's halfcourt schemes further is Zav Lucero's ability to operate as the "replace" in roll-and-replace actions. When the big -- often Ian Sangalang or Calvin Abueva -- dives hard to the rim, Lucero lifts from the dunker spot or weak side corner to the top or slot, popping into the space the defense vacates. His comfort in catching on the move, squaring up, and either launching from beyond the arc or attacking closeouts adds a wrinkle that Magnolia hasn't consistently had in the past.

Lucero's mobility, length, and off-ball instincts make him a perfect fit in these sets. Unlike traditional stretch fours who merely spot up, Lucero thrives in movement. He's able to ghost screens, pop into gaps, or quickly reverse the ball to shift the defense. His average of 21.0 points and 6.3 assists on 61.4 TS% is a direct product of that versatility. He simply finds the seams and reacts quickly, which is crucial in an offense that can sometimes get bogged down in deliberate, post-heavy sequences.

Veterans stepping up

While much of the spotlight has shifted toward Magnolia's new blood, the steady contributions of their veterans remain the foundation of the team's identity. In particular, Sangalang and Abueva have embraced their roles and continue to deliver high-impact performances that elevate the team's overall structure on both ends.

Averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, Sangalang remains one of the most efficient post operators in the league. Whether it's a deep seal against a mismatch or a patient back-down against length, he's mastered the art of creating high-percentage looks without needing the ball to stick. His footwork, touch around the rim, and ability to finish through contact give Magnolia a reliable option when they need to slow the game down or punish switches.

What makes Sangalang's post play even more effective is his decision-making once the help comes. He's not just a scorer-he's a willing passer who consistently finds cutters along the baseline or kicks out to the perimeter when the defense collapses. That's reflected in his 2.3 assists per game, a number that showcases his feel as a hub in the half-court.

Meanwhile, Abueva continues to be Magnolia's tone-setter. Averaging 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, he's embraced the role of energy guy, rebounder, and secondary creator. Abueva's ability to grab a defensive board and push in transition injects pace into Magnolia's offense, which is otherwise deliberate. He's also critical in early offense actions, trailing into handoffs or slipping screens to punish switching defenses.

More importantly, Abueva's willingness to play within his lane -- rebounding, setting hard screens, attacking the glass, and sparking hustle plays has allowed Magnolia to stay true to their identity: physical, blue-collar, and defensive-minded. His physicality still wears down opposing bigs, and his ability to switch on defense allows Magnolia to mix up coverages without getting exposed on mismatches.

In short, Sangalang and Abueva aren't just surviving in Magnolia's evolving system -- they're nailing their roles, complementing the younger players, and providing the veteran savvy and grit that gives the team its edge. As long as they continue to do the dirty work and make timely plays, Magnolia's floor remains high - even as the offense continues to shift around them.