PBA Philippine Cup Power Rankings: Magnolia, San Miguel lead the pack

As the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup progresses, the competition is starting to intensify. The early frontrunners are beginning to push the pace. Some teams have maintained theirs streaks while others have bounced back from setbacks. The stakes are higher than ever in an all-Filipino conference.

Every game brings new challenges, with teams displaying a mix of explosive offense and defensive struggles that could shape the course of the conference. Here's a look at how the teams rank based on their performances so far.

1. Magnolia Hotshots (4-0) ; Previous ranking: 2

Magnolia's winning streak is now at four games after another strong offensive showing, this time against Phoenix. The formula for their success has remained consistent, keeping them unbeaten so far in the conference.

They came out firing in their lone game of the week, racking up 67 points on 10 3-pointers by halftime -- highlighting the explosiveness that has set them apart offensively. Consistent contributions from Zav Lucero (17 points and 11 rebounds) and Ian Sangalang (20 points on 81.8% shooting) have anchored their frontcourt scoring.

An encouraging development for Magnolia is the resurgence of their veteran guards. Mark Barroca and Paul Lee delivered their best performances of the conference, combining for 33 points and giving the team another boost as they continue to build momentum.

2. San Miguel Beermen (3-1) ; Previous ranking: 4

After blowing a double-digit lead in their overtime loss to Magnolia, San Miguel bounced back with a wire-to-wire win over Ginebra -- thanks in large part to their patented post-heavy offense under coach Leo Austria.

As always, the formula was simple: Feed June Mar Fajardo. Ginebra initially sent help to contain him, which opened up the floor and led to a solid 44.4% (12/27) shooting from deep. But when they shifted to single coverage, Fajardo took full advantage, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds on 61.5% shooting.

With the right personnel and a clear offensive identity, the next step for San Miguel is to tighten up the screws on defense.

3. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (2-1) ; Previous ranking: 5

Even with a depleted big man rotation, Rain or Shine doubled down on playing in transition and bank on early offense. Having the luxury of putting out units that can pace and space, it even made the team's scoring lethal, which resulted in two consecutive wins.

In their victory over Meralco, similar to their previous game against NorthPort, Rain or Shine showed they could still thrive without relying heavily on 3-point shooting. They shot just 26.3% from dee iin this game. Instead, they focused on attacking the basket. Even with a size disadvantage, they dominated points in the paint, 66-50, thanks to relentless drives both in transition and in half-court sets.

A standout during this stretch has been Gian Mamuyac, who is finally healthy after a rough hand injury. Over the two wins, Mamuyac has averaged 23 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 steals while posting an efficient 59.4 TS%.

4. NLEX Road Warriors (2-1) ; Previous ranking: 9

NLEX reeled in another big win this week, spoiling the debut of Grand Slam-chasing TNT. While it wasn't the cleanest victory, it highlighted the team's growing ability to adapt en route to back-to-back wins.

Coming into the matchup as the league's best 3-point shooting team, NLEX struggled from deep, hitting just 19.2% from beyond the arc. Instead of forcing shots, they shifted gears and attacked the basket, earning 31 free-throw attempts -- though their efficiency at the line still leaves room for improvement. Six players also finished in double figures, reflecting a more balanced offensive approach.

Moving forward, NLEX will need a steadier showing from Robert Bolick. He posted 13 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, but struggled with efficiency, managing just a 30.9 TS%.

5. Barangay Ginebra (1-1) ; Previous ranking: 3

Ginebra's first two games felt like a feeling-out process as they searched for their identity in this conference. But with a passionate fan base growing impatient, the team needs to settle into an offense.

In their win over Terrafirma, Ginebra's offense clicked as they experimented with new wrinkles beyond their traditional triangle sets. However, they reverted back to the triangle and struggled early against San Miguel, managing just 30 points in the first half. A simple but effective adjustment to more ball screen actions helped them score 63 points in the second half, though it wasn't enough to complete a comeback.

For now, the team's main concern is the status of Jeremiah Gray, who reinjured himself in his first game back. His absence is significant, especially for Ginebra's perimeter shooting, as the team has hit just 28.6% of its 3s through two games.

6. Converge FiberXers (3-2) ; Previous ranking: 7

One of the biggest storylines for Converge this conference is how Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar would mesh in an all-Filipino setting. With their height advantage and versatile skill sets, the potential of this frontcourt pairing could be tough for opponents to handle once fully realized.

A glimpse of that potential was on full display in their win over TNT. Arana and Baltazar combined for 43 points and 23 rebounds on an efficient 66.6% shooting. They dominated early seals in the paint, low post actions, and the glass - so much so that even veterans like Poy Erram and Kelly Williams struggled to contain them. Alec Stockton also chipped in with his best outing of the conference, scoring 19 points off the bench, making Converge an even tougher matchup.

Converge's overall offensive numbers, however, haven't been pretty as they posted the league's worst true shooting percentage after four games. Leaning into their strengths, as shown in this victory, could be the key to steering the team in the right direction.

7. TNT Tropang 5G (0-2) ; Previous ranking: 1

TNT's quest for a Grand Slam has gotten off to slow start after dropping their first two games of the conference. PBA Media Bureau

Life without import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been rough for TNT, as early struggles on both ends of the floor have surfaced. However, the bigger void seems to be the absence of Jayson Castro's playmaking, which has been sorely missed.

Through their first two games, TNT has looked flat offensively in six of the eight quarters they've played. The numbers back it up: They have averaged just 14.5 assists while committing 15.5 turnovers per game, a clear sign of their offensive disarray.

If there's a silver lining, TNT also started slow in the Commissioner's Cup before eventually finding their rhythm. This time, though, they don't have a proven safety net to lean on. It's now up to Calvin Oftana to step up and lead the way.

8. Meralco Bolts (2-3) ; Previous ranking: 6

Meralco's losing skid continued with another disappointing defeat, this time against Rain or Shine. To make matters worse, it's the same recurring issue that they urgently need to address: the defense.

Meralco allowed Rain or Shine to pile up easy, uncontested shots at the rim, resulting in 128 points on 50% shooting -- an even sharper 57.8% on two-pointers. Simply put, Meralco is 0-3 when they allow opponents to score 100 points or more.

Offensively, putting up 116 points shouldn't be a concern, especially with Bong Quinto, Raymar Jose, and CJ Cansino each scoring 20. However, the poor 3-point outing and foul trouble from Chris Newsome in this game were unacceptable issues that must be cleaned up if Meralco hopes to snap out of their slump.

9. Blackwater Bossing (1-2) ; Previous ranking: 12

Blackwater's performance against NorthPort felt like it came out of nowhere, as they fired on all cylinders to secure their first win of the conference.

Their first two games told very different stories. In their debut, Sedrick Barefield and Christian David carried the scoring load, but in their loss to Converge, both players went missing. Against NorthPort, though, everyone stepped up, and the key stat was their 15 made 3-pointers on a 40.5% shooting clip.

Now, Blackwater hopes David can develop into a consistent scoring threat across a full conference, as he's currently averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds with a solid 59% TS%.

10. NorthPort Batang Pier (1-2) ; Previous ranking: 8

It's becoming clear that NorthPort is learning the hard way how tough it is to win consistently in the PBA. With teams now locking in on their high-paced offense, cracks on the defensive end have been fully exposed early in the conference.

This reality hit hard in their upset loss to Blackwater, where they allowed a then-winless team to rack up 120 points. Including their previous loss to Phoenix, NorthPort has now surrendered an average of 116.5 points over their last two games - defensive numbers that simply won't cut it.

Adding to their struggles, NorthPort's key players have been inefficient, with Arvin Tolentino and Joshua Munzon combining for just 37.5% shooting on 32 attempts for this game. They'll need to regain their form to support William Navarro's strong start and help NorthPort get back on track.

11. Phoenix Fuel Masters (1-3) ; Previous ranking: 10

Phoenix's lone game this week ended in an loss to a streaking Magnolia. Despite coming off a confidence-boosting victory over Meralco, they just couldn't find an answer against a team that's clicking.

Phoenix struggled defensively against Magnolia's inside-out game, but there are still positives to take away. Kai Ballungay continues to shine in this conference, averaging 20.3 points and 12.5 rebounds with an impressive 65.1% shooting efficiency on two-pointers.

12. Terrafirma Dyip (1-3) ; Previous ranking: 11

Terrafirma's three-game losing skid has exposed issues on both ends of the floor, most notably in their recent loss to Barangay Ginebra. Offensively, they managed just 80 points on a dismal 37.8% shooting from the field -- reflective of their standing as the league's third-worst offense. Defensively, they allowed Ginebra to have an inside the arc offensive clinic, where the opposition converted 55.6% of their two-point attempts.

Amid the struggles, one bright spot has emerged in CJ Catapusan. Over the last two games, the young forward has averaged 15 points while posting a respectable 55 TS% -- offering a glimpse of promise in an otherwise rough stretch for Terrafirma.