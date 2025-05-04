PBA Philippine Cup Power Rankings: Converge, NLEX finding their groove

Francis Lopez is the latest collegiate player to leave the Philippines to play in Japan's B.League. How can the PBA stop top-tier talent from leaving? (1:54)

Momentum is everything in the PBA Philippine Cup, and with each passing week, the picture of true contenders and struggling teams becomes clearer. Whether it's the emergence of young stars, adjustments in rotations, or a renewed focus on identity, teams are starting to show who they are in an all-Filipino setting.

Let's take a look at where every team stands heading into the midpoint of the conference.

1. Magnolia Hotshots (5-0) ; Previous ranking: 1

Magnolia's unbeaten run continued with another dominant win, this time over Terrafirma. Their formula for success remained unchanged: A rising offensive rhythm paired with their trademark suffocating defense.

They completely overwhelmed Terrafirma in the paint, outscoring them 62-32, while also lighting it up from beyond the arc with nine triples, including three 4-pointers. The team's depth was on full display, as all 15 players contributed at least three points and made a field goal. Defensively, they were just as imposing, holding Terrafirma to 41.7% shooting and winning the rebounding battle in a landslide, 66-27.

Magnolia now sets its sights on a sixth straight victory as they prepare to face a confident NLEX squad this week.

2. Converge FiberXers (4-2) ; Previous ranking: 6

After experimenting with different lineups and navigating injuries, Converge appears to have found the right rotation, fueling their current three-game winning streak. This stretch has highlighted the team's balanced talent on the floor and a consistent focus on playing to their strength.

A major factor in their recent success has been their paint dominance, led by the twin towers of Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar. The two big men imposed their will against an undersized Rain or Shine squad, combining for 31 points and 39 rebounds. Another key adjustment has been the coaching staff's decision to start Schonny Winston while bringing Alec Stockton off the bench as a spark plug. Despite the shift in roles, both guards maintained high usage and efficiency, each scoring 24 points on a combined 62.1 TS% in the same win.

Riding this momentum, Converge now faces a tougher challenge in the coming week as they prepare to take on Ginebra.

3. NLEX Road Warriors (3-1) ; Previous ranking: 4

Robert Bolick rescued NLEX against a beatable Blackwater squad, but the Road Warriors will face tougher competition soon with Ginebra and Magnolia next. PBA Media Bureau

While NLEX topped Blackwater to extend their winning streak, the win revealed several areas that need improvement if the Road Warriors want to have continued success.

NLEX struggled again on offense and managed just 80 points and a poor 17.2% from beyond the arc on 29 attempts. This marked their second straight game with subpar outside shooting. While they were kept afloat largely by the late-game heroics of Robert Bolick -- who bounced back with 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists on a 63.5 TS% -- the team's hustle was equally crucial. It was evidenced on the offensive glass with a 19-2 advantage, which translated into an 18-0 edge in second-chance points that propelled them to the win.

Still, with tougher matchups ahead against Ginebra and league-leading Magnolia, NLEX will need to clean up its offensive execution if they hope to keep their winning ways.

4. San Miguel Beermen (3-2) ; Previous ranking: 2

It might seem unthinkable to say that June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez need more help on offense given the talent on San Miguel's roster - but that was exactly the case in their recent loss. Despite stellar performances from the two superstars, it wasn't enough to secure a win.

TNT clamped down defensively in the second half, disrupting Fajardo's post-ups and Perez's drives and jumpers. Outside of Juami Tiongson and Marcio Lassiter, San Miguel got little production from the rest of the squad - particularly the bench, which managed just six points. That lack of support ultimately undercut the combined 47 points and 20 rebounds from Fajardo and Perez.

San Miguel will look to regroup and get back on track in their upcoming matchup against Phoenix.

5. Barangay Ginebra (2-1) ; Previous ranking: 5

Qualms have begun to rise around Ginebra, especially after losing back-to-back finals to the same team despite arguably having the more talented roster. Fans have pointed to the predictability of the triangle offense or a lack of role players who truly embody the never-say-die spirit. Somehow, at least for one game, the surprise insertion of Jayson David helped address that concern.

With LA Tenorio shifting his focus to coaching Batang Gilas for their upcoming tournament, Ginebra moved him to the reserve list and gave David an opportunity - one he fully seized. In a breakout performance against a struggling NorthPort squad, David delivered 25 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on just nine shot attempts, injecting new life and energy into the team.

Now, Ginebra hopes to use this victory as a springboard as they prepare for a challenging week ahead, facing two of the league's hottest teams in NLEX and Converge.

6. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (2-2) ; Previous ranking: 3

Injuries to Rain or Shine's frontline have left them without a true center, with Caelan Tiongson and Beau Belga still sidelined and Keith Datu only recently returning to action. As a result, the team has been forced to rely on a smaller, perimeter-heavy lineup and play at a faster pace. Yet, having to go against Converge, boasting two menacing paint presences proved to be a difficult task to hurdle.

The box score clearly reflected Rain or Shine's disadvantage inside, as they were outscored in the paint (38-56) and outrebounded (40-62). Still, there were bright spots. Gian Mamuyac continued his best scoring surge of his PBA career with 25 points, while Leonard Santillan stepped up in an unfamiliar role as the team's de facto center, posting 26 points on an efficient 67.7 TS%, powered by five made triples.

Rain or Shine will look to regroup and return to the win column as they face an inconsistent Blackwater team in the coming week.

7. Phoenix Fuel Masters (2-3) ; Previous ranking: 11

One player who often flies under the radar when it comes to prolific scorers in the PBA is Jason Perkins. But in Phoenix's emphatic win over TNT, he reminded everyone of his scoring pedigree by showcasing the full range of his offensive arsenal.

Perkins led the charge from the opening tip, finishing with 27 points on an efficient 62% true shooting. He scored in a variety of ways by bullying defenders in the post, knocking down catch-and-shoot 3s, and creating in isolation - forcing TNT to send help because they couldn't contain him one-on-one. Complementing his performance was Phoenix's sharpshooting as a team, hitting 12-of-20 from beyond the arc to secure the blowout victory.

They'll need a similar offensive performance in their next game as they take on a formidable San Miguel squad.

8. TNT Tropang 5G (1-3) ; Previous ranking: 7

Just when things seemed to be heading in the wrong direction, TNT managed to snap out of their slump and pull off a statement win over powerhouse San Miguel -- a victory that could reignite their Grand Slam bid. What stood out in the win was their return to the blueprint that has long made them a tough team to beat: a disciplined defense.

Just two days prior, TNT struggled to contain Phoenix, particularly Perkins. But in a quick turnaround, TNT tightened up their defense, holding San Miguel to just 84 points, 17.8 below their average, and limiting them to a mere 37.3% shooting inside the arc. Leading the charge has been Calvin Oftana, who has emerged as the team's on-court leader with averages of 21.5 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists on an elite 68.2 TS%.

With momentum finally on their side, TNT looks to build a winning streak as they face Blackwater this week.

9. Meralco Bolts (2-3) ; Previous ranking: 8

Meralco had no scheduled game this past week, giving them time to regroup and address their current three-game losing skid. If they hope to turn things around, tightening up on defense should be their top priority -- they've allowed an alarming 115.7 points per game during this rough stretch.

This adjustment needs to happen quickly if they want to defend their title, especially with their next matchup coming against a fellow struggling team in NorthPort.

10. Blackwater Bossing (1-3) ; Previous ranking: 9

Blackwater's run in the PBA continues to follow a frustrating pattern: a promising win followed by a string of misfortunes. That narrative repeated itself once again, as the injury bug struck just when the team had a chance to build on something positive

Against NLEX, Blackwater was already at a disadvantage with top overall pick Sedrick Barefield sidelined in street clothes, and things only got worse when Christian David - their other leading scorer - exited early in the first quarter due to injury. With their two main weapons unavailable, the team struggled mightily to generate offense, managing just 72 points and laboring for every basket.

While RK Ilagan has shown flashes of promise as a potential backcourt anchor, he'll need consistent support if Blackwater hopes to bounce back in a tough week ahead, facing both Rain or Shine and TNT.

11. NorthPort Batang Pier (1-3) ; Previous ranking: 10

It's clear that NorthPort needs to make significant adjustments on both ends of the floor -- especially on offense if worst-case scenarios unfold. A major concern for the team is the uncertainty surrounding Arvin Tolentino's availability for the rest of the conference, with international offers reportedly on the table.

Despite Tolentino's absence, NorthPort didn't lack scoring in their recent loss to Ginebra, putting up 106 points with six players scoring in double figures. The bigger issue was on defense, where they allowed Ginebra to torch them for 131 points on 56.6% shooting from the field, including a blistering 53.1% from three-point range.

For now, the steady play of William Navarro will be crucial. He's averaging an impressive 20.3 points and 10 rebounds over four games and will be heavily relied upon as NorthPort faces fellow struggling squad Meralco, with both teams hoping to snap their losing streaks.

12. Terrafirma Dyip (1-4) ; Previous ranking: 12

The same old issues continue to plague Terrafirma, as they suffered yet another lopsided loss, this time at the hands of Magnolia. At this point, it's difficult to place blame, as the struggles seem rooted in the roster's limitations, many of which may be beyond the team's control.

One lone bright spot remains: The steady performance of Louie Sangalang. He turned in another solid outing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Unfortunately, outside of his effort, the outlook for the rest of the squad remains bleak.