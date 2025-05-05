Twin towers rising: How Arana and Baltazar are shaping Converge's future

Francis Lopez is the latest collegiate player to leave the Philippines to play in Japan's B.League. How can the PBA stop top-tier talent from leaving? (1:54)

If there's a blueprint for building a team organically in the PBA, Converge might just have the best plan. Their early growing pains have come with short-term losses but they reaped long-term rewards in the process as they developed young talent and gained draft capital to bolster their core.

In the Governors' Cup, Converge nearly made the semifinals, falling to San Miguel in a hard-fought five-game series after clawing back from a 0-2 deficit. They followed that up with a strong third-place finish in the Commissioner's Cup eliminations but once again stumbled in the quarterfinals, this time against Rain or Shine.

Despite the early exits, the signs of growth were undeniable. Alec Stockton emerged as one of the top guards in the league. Schonny Winston carved out a role as a reliable secondary scorer. Around them, Converge built a cohesive unit that knew how to complement each other.

But in this Philippine Cup, Converge has fielded arguably their best roster yet. Their team is headlined by former Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Heading, who has quickly emerged as a contender for Best Player of the Conference. The real excitement, however, lies in the team's emerging frontcourt foundation that debuted in the Commissioner's Cup: The "Justins" - Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar.

Justin Arana's versatility shows the growth he's achieved as a modern big man. PBA Media Bureau

Arana, drafted in 2022, has steadily evolved into a dependable anchor in the paint, perfectly suited to man the low block and control the boards. On the other hand Baltazar, who finally declared for the draft and went first overall -- the prized result of Converge's rough campaign last season -- offers a versatile skill set that allows him to stretch the floor and seamlessly slide into the power forward spot.

The full potential of this twin-tower duo wasn't fully unleashed in the Commissioner's Cup, as Converge leaned on import Cheick Diallo in their frontcourt rotation. But with the spotlight shifting back to local talent in this conference, fans are finally getting a glimpse of what could be a dominant pairing for years to come.

And after a shaky start to the conference, both big men have found their rhythm and have powered Converge to their current three-game winning streak. They have also showed why the team is so high on their potential.

Arana is Converge's top scorer through six games. Not only does he lead the team in scoring, the 26-year old center has averaged 17.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and three assists per game, shooting 51% from two. What's especially notable is how Converge has expanded his role -- giving him on-ball responsibilities and even letting him initiate the offense through inverted pick-and-rolls. This trust has revealed a more dynamic side to Arana's game, highlighting his improved playmaking and versatility as a modern big man.

Justine Baltazar has had a stunning rookie season so far and his impact has been felt on both ends of the floor. PBA Media Bureau

For Baltazar, what he's accomplished in just his second conference in the PBA is already remarkable. He's averaging 14.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, with a solid 55.9 TS%. To put that into perspective, the rookie currently leads the league in defensive rebounds with 9.8 per game (just ahead of teammate Arana's 9.2), ranks third in offensive rebounds at 4.0, and sits fifth in blocks. His all-around production and immediate impact on both ends of the floor underscore just how valuable he's become for Converge.

Zooming into their recent win over Rain or Shine, the frontcourt duo of Arana and Baltazar proved once again why they're one of the most promising tandems in the league. They combined for 31 points and completely took over the rebounding battle with a massive 39 boards between them. Baltazar, in particular, notched a career-high 22 rebounds -- a performance that overwhelmed the smaller frontline of the opposition and highlighted his relentless motor on both ends.

"Ready lang kami lagi ni Justin [Arana] and pinagtrabahuhan namin yung mga double-double na 'yon dahil gusto namin manalo," Baltazar said.

It's clear that both big men are driven not just by stats, but by a shared commitment to win and to take Converge deeper into the playoffs. Their connection is evident in the way they play off each other -- one cleaning the glass while the other seals defenders. One drawing help defense while the other slips for an easy bucket. This partnership is becoming the heart of the team's identity.

"One game at a time lang. Hindi namin iniisip kung sino kalaban namin at gusto talaga ng team mahigitan 'yung quarterfinals namin last conference," Baltazar added, reinforcing the team's focus and motivation to surpass their past performance.

Beyond the numbers, Baltazar has also shown great awareness of his role beside Arana. The chemistry they're developing isn't just strategic - it's rooted in trust and an understanding of how to maximize each other's strengths.

"Alam ko na mas napapadali ko 'yung buhay ni Justin [Arana] kapag nan'dyan ako, kaya kailangan ko talaga na lagi siya tulungan sa court," he said, recognizing how his presence can make Arana's job easier and vice versa.

As Converge turns the corner and racks up wins, the foundation they've laid is beginning to pay off. With Arana and Baltazar blossoming into one of the most dominant young frontcourts in the league, the team's identity is becoming clearer each game.

They may still be a work in progress, but the blueprint is working - and the league is starting to take notice.