PBA Philippine Cup Power Rankings: Logjam in the middle

As the 2025 PBA Philippine has reached its midway point, teams are starting to position themselves, especially with a twice-to-beat incentive for the top four teams.

Magnolia continues to separate from the field, while NLEX can keep climbing up with a relatively easy opponent on tap this week.

1. Magnolia Hotshots (5-0) ; Previous ranking: 1

With a revised schedule, the matchup against streaking NLEX last week was postponed to a later date. Nonetheless, it's worth noting that their flourishing offense has been the biggest reason for this unbeaten run in the conference, evidenced by having the best true shooting percentage and effective field goal percentage in the league in five games.

They will definitely be tested in the following games against Meralco and Rain or Shine

2. NLEX Road Warriors (4-1) ; Previous ranking: 3

The winning roll continued for NLEX as they notched their fourth straight victory with a big win over Ginebra. More than just beating a legitimate contender, the team displayed poise in the face of a furious rally -- a promising sign as they aim to make a deeper run in the Philippine Cup.

After an inconsistent start to the conference, Robert Bolick is starting to find his groove on the offensive end. He followed up his previous 20-point outing with 28 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on a scorching 86.4% true shooting. Bolick was also aided by the resurgence of NLEX's outside shooting, with Xyrus Torres knocking down key triples in crunch time. As a team, NLEX shot an impressive 45% from beyond the arc (9-of-20).

NLEX now turns its focus to its next assignment against a slumping Terrafirma squad, looking to stretch its win streak to five.

3. San Miguel Beermen (4-2) ; Previous ranking: 4

San Miguel's week featured two contrasting performances, with their loss to TNT exposing a major lack of bench production - just six points total. But they flipped the script in their bounce-back win over Phoenix, getting meaningful contributions from their second unit to power a more balanced offensive effort.

Don Trollano led the bench surge with 21 points, including 15 in a decisive second quarter where San Miguel outscored Phoenix 34-21. The team finished with a commanding 42-20 edge in bench points, easing the load on their stars. June Mar Fajardo posted yet another double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while CJ Perez added 26 points on an efficient 59.1 TS%.

With momentum on their side, San Miguel will look to sustain this improved offensive balance in their matchup this week against struggling Terrafirma.

4. TNT Tropang 5G (3-3) ; Previous ranking: 8

Lockdown defense and a resurgent deep game has TNT right back in the hunt for the twice-to-beat advantage. PBA Media Bureau

Just like that, TNT appears to have shaken off any signs of a championship hangover, stringing together three straight wins. Their defense has tightened up, and the trademark 3-point shooting has returned in full force - reigniting the offensive firepower that's defined the success they have garnered in this season.

In their last two outings, TNT knocked down 16 triples per game at a sharp 43.8% clip. Leading the charge from deep have been Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy, who accounted for half of those 3s combined. Defensively, TNT has clamped down as well, allowing just 79 points per game in that span, highlighted by a lockdown fourth quarter against Meralco where they surrendered only 12 points.

TNT will have a break this week, before returning to action against the high-octane Rain or Shine squad in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

5. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (3-2) ; Previous ranking: 6

With their roster finally nearing full strength, Rain or Shine got back on track with a hard-fought win over Blackwater. They leaned once again on their potent early offense, showing grit and composure in a game that tested their depth.

The league's top-rated offense erupted for 120 points, shooting 57.7% on two-pointers, an area where they are the top team as well in terms of attempts, makes, and percentage - largely thanks to their relentless transition game.

They also caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling 12 triples. Keith Datu led the charge with a career-high 27 points on 67.2 TS%, while Adrian Nocum provided a major spark off the bench with 23, showcasing his aggressive slashing ability.

Rain or Shine now braces for a tougher challenge as they prepare to take on league-leading Magnolia in their lone game of the week.

6. Barangay Ginebra (3-2) ; Previous ranking: 5

Ginebra's two games last week told two different stories. After falling short against NLEX due to defensive lapses, they bounced back with a dominant showing against Converge, fixing the exact flaw that cost them earlier.

In the loss to NLEX, Ginebra allowed their opponents to shoot a blistering 50.7% from the field, struggling to contain the Road Warriors' flow. But just days later, they put the clamps on Converge, holding them to only 66 points - the lowest team total in the Philippine Cup so far.

On the offensive end, Scottie Thompson and Stephen Holt showed promising signs, averaging 17.5 and 16.5 points respectively, potentially giving Ginebra the added scoring punch they've needed.

Now at 3-2, Ginebra will aim to break out of their win-loss rhythm and start a consistent run when they take on Phoenix this week.

7. Converge FiberXers (4-3) ; Previous ranking: 2

Converge endured a nightmare outing against Ginebra, struggling to find any offensive rhythm in a game where every basket felt hard-earned. Their continued offensive woes are becoming a concerning trend as they approach the stretch run of the Philippine Cup.

Only two players -- Justine Baltazar (13 points) and MJ Garcia (12 points) -- finished in double figures for the FiberXers. As a team, they shot just 31.3% from the field, with key contributors Justin Arana, Schonny Winston, and Alec Stockton combining for a rough 18.2% shooting clip. Once known for their high-powered offense in the Commissioner's Cup, Converge is now averaging just 90.9 points per game -- third worst in the league.

They'll try to regroup this week as they face a struggling NorthPort squad, hoping to have a better showing in the scoring department.

8. Meralco Bolts (3-4) ; Previous ranking: 9

Meralco managed to momentarily stop the bleeding with a hard-fought win over NorthPort. However, the relief was short-lived, as they struggled to keep up offensively in their next outing against TNT, highlighting the steeper challenges that lie ahead.

Defense continues to be the recurring issue for Meralco. Even in victory, they gave up 104 points to NorthPort and were fortunate that their opponents collapsed late. Against TNT, Meralco stayed competitive for three quarters but ran out of steam in the final frame, with only Cliff Hodge making a consistent impact. Hodge deserves credit for his steady play this week, averaging 20.5 points and nine rebounds over two games.

The team faces a tall order next as they wrap up a grueling stretch, playing their third game in six days, against the unbeaten Magnolia squad.

9. Phoenix Fuel Masters (2-4) ; Previous ranking: 7

Phoenix got exactly the start they wanted against San Miguel, going toe-to-toe in the early stages against one of the league's most formidable teams. But reality set in quickly, as their lack of depth ultimately proved to be the difference-maker.

Offensively, the trio of Ken Tuffin, Kai Ballungay, and Jason Perkins carried the load, combining for 54 of the team's 92 points. However, despite Phoenix's equal-opportunity rotation approach, there was minimal support whenever those three had to rest, which led to a noticeable dip in energy and execution. That imbalance made it tough to keep up once San Miguel's depth began to take over.

Phoenix's resilience will be put to the test again this week as they square off against another powerhouse in Ginebra.

10. Blackwater Bossing (1-4) ; Previous ranking: 10

Although Blackwater fell short against Rain or Shine, their performance -- particularly on the offensive end -- was a step in the right direction. A key positive was having their full rotation available, giving the team a clearer picture of their potential when at full strength.

They erupted for 68 first-half points, led by the trio of Sedrick Barefield, Christian David, and RK Ilagan, who combined for 43. However, they ran out of steam in the fourth quarter, managing only 15 points -- a drought that proved to be the game's turning point.

Still, their perimeter game remained a bright spot, as they knocked down 15 3-pointers at a 40.5% clip. Through five games, Blackwater ranks second in 3s made per game and third in 3-point percentage, which could be the offensive identity they can bank on.

Blackwater will have a break this week, but a challenging stretch looms as they prepare for a tough three-game run against Meralco, Ginebra, and San Miguel.

11. NorthPort Batang Pier (1-4) ; Previous ranking: 11

Just when it seemed like NorthPort had finally arrested their losing skid, the game slipped away in heartbreaking fashion against Meralco. With the uncertainty surrounding Arvin Tolentino's status still looming, the team may be headed into a deeper hole that's getting harder to escape.

NorthPort was up by five with just 23 seconds left in regulation, seemingly in position to seal the win at the free throw line. But poor foul shooting proved costly -- as NorthPort converted just 45.5% (15-of-33) from the stripe -- and allowed Meralco to claw back and steal the game. It spoiled a monster outing from Joshua Munzon, who dropped a conference-best 36 points on an efficient 69.9% TS%.

NorthPort will look to regroup and try to end their skid in their next matchup against a resurgent Converge squad.

12. Terrafirma Dyip (1-5) ; Previous ranking: 12

Terrafirma continues to struggle, looking increasingly outmatched during their ongoing losing streak. Over their last five games, they've lost by an average margin of 30 points -- a glaring sign of how far off they've been from competing in this conference.

Things won't get any easier this week, as Terrafirma is set to face a red-hot NLEX squad and powerhouse San Miguel -- two teams currently surging at the right time.