Unveiling ESPN's unofficial PBA All-Stars: The starters

As the possibility of the PBA cancelling its All-Star festivities in Season 49 becomes more of a possibility, it brings with it more than just the loss of an exhibition game.

It also threatens to overshadow the recognition of the league's brightest stars.

Traditionally, the All-Star Weekend has been a celebration of talent, a platform for fan engagement, and a reward for players who have consistently excelled throughout the season.

With uncertainty hanging over the event, the spotlight on those who earned their place among the league's elite may fade quietly into the background.

And so, with or without the celebration, we shine a light on the names that would have headlined the 2025 PBA All-Star Game -- first up with the starters.

The two main criteria is that players should have featured in 23 games and with a minimum average of 25 minutes per game played.

Another aspect to mention is that, with no clear distinction on how these players will be classified, this is made up of a general list of four backcourt and six frontcourt players to comprise the two All-Star teams.

Let's dig on who played exceptional hoops to deserve a starting nod for this season.

Backcourt

1. Scottie Thompson (Barangay Ginebra)

Scottie Thompson quietly stitched together another exceptional all-around season, showing why he's one of the most complete players in the league. Across 56 games, Thompson averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 50.0% from the field, 36.7% from deep, and 66.4% from the foul line -- good for a 59.2% true shooting percentage. He also averaged 34.9 minutes per contest and kept his turnover rate reasonable for a high-usage guard (2.1 per game).

Beyond the numbers, Thompson's versatility remained a stabilizing force for Ginebra. Whether he was operating as a secondary playmaker behind LA Tenorio or leading the break in transition, his presence elevated the team's rhythm. His defensive activity and hustle also remained elite -- evident in his 77 total steals across the season. Even in stretches where his shooting was inconsistent, his impact on winning never wavered. For a team that relies heavily on poise and chemistry, Thompson is the glue, and his performance this season more than validates a starting All-Star spot.

2. Robert Bolick (NLEX Road Warriors)

Robert Bolick delivered arguably one of the most productive campaigns for any local guard. In just 31 games, he averaged 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists, while shooting 47.3% from the field, 32.7% from three, and an elite 86.3% from the line -- leading to an outstanding 64.3% true shooting percentage. He also led all guards in minutes played per game at 38.4, serving as the heart of the NLEX offense.

What sets Bolick apart is his ability to score in bunches while simultaneously orchestrating plays for teammates. He carried NLEX through stretches with his shot creation and decision-making, often facing defensive schemes designed to slow him down. His control of tempo and situational awareness looked polished, showing a matured version of his game.

3. CJ Perez (San Miguel Beermen)

CJ Perez delivered another electrifying season as one of the league's most explosive scoring guards. Over 38 games, he averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.4% from the field, 36.1% from long range, and 65.5% from the stripe. In just 30.3 minutes per game, Perez packed in top-tier production and remained one of San Miguel's most dangerous threats, which continues to make the team dynamic offensively.

But it's his ability to take over games as a scorer that continues to separate him from the rest. Perez often served as San Miguel's go-to guy in crucial stretches, whether to ignite a run or stop an opposing team's momentum. His scoring performances regularly tilted the momentum in San Miguel's favor, and he showed increased confidence in his outside shot, knocking down a career-best percentage from deep. With a scoring arsenal that few can match, Perez's elite production made his selection as an All-Star starter a no-brainer.

4. Chris Newsome (Meralco Bolts)

Chris Newsome continued to be a steady force for Meralco, contributing 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game across 34 appearances. He shot 45.7% from the field, 35.0% from beyond the arc, and 82.7% from the line -- good for a 59.7% true shooting rate, while playing 33.5 minutes per contest. He also added 29 steals and 11 blocks, showing his continued commitment on both ends.

Newsome's impact lies in his versatility and professionalism. Whether operating as a scoring option, perimeter defender, or secondary playmaker, he fills the gaps seamlessly. He often drew the assignment of guarding the opposing team's best wing while still shouldering offensive responsibilities. Especially during stretches when Meralco's roster was hit by injuries or inconsistencies, Newsome remained the dependable anchor. His mix of experience, production, and leadership qualities makes him an ideal fit as a starter among the league's elite.

Frontcourt

5. June Mar Fajardo (San Miguel Beermen)

June Mar Fajardo once again proved why he's a perennial All-Star starter, putting up monster numbers while being the center of focus from all the 11 other teams in the league. Across the Governors' and Commissioner's Cups, he averaged over 20 points and 16 rebounds per game, dominating the paint with his usual finesse, footwork, and soft touch. He led the league in rebounding, maintained his elite field goal percentage, and drew constant defensive attention that opened the floor for his teammates.

Even in his 30s, Fajardo's game showed no signs of slowing down. He remained consistent in all aspects -- scoring efficiently, passing out of double-teams, and anchoring the interior defense. His steady dominance and reliable presence made him a no-brainer as an All-Star starter yet again, continuing a tradition of excellence that has defined his career.

6. Arvin Tolentino (NorthPort Batang Pier)

Arvin Tolentino's season can be described as a breakthrough, regardless of what the future holds. The NorthPort forward erupted as one of the most-prolific scorers in the league, averaging nearly 24 points per game in the Governors' Cup -- which saw him named him Best Player of the Conference -- while also having over 20 points per game in the Commissioner's Cup. With a sweet shooting stroke and versatile offensive game, Tolentino showcased his ability to score in bunches from all three levels.

What made his season even more impressive was his expanded role as a playmaker and leader. He consistently filled the stat sheet with rebounds, assists, and steals while carrying the offensive load for NorthPort. Tolentino's emergence as a go-to scorer and all-around threat earned him not just the All-Star votes, but the respect of the league's top defenders.

7. Calvin Oftana (TNT Tropang Giga)

Calvin Oftana has quietly emerged as one of the most-efficient and consistent forwards in the league. He averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds across the season, highlighted by a strong Philippine Cup campaign so far in which he posted 21.6 points per game and shot 47.7% from three-point range. His ability to impact games without demanding the spotlight has been crucial to TNT's success.

Named a starter in this mock All-Star selection, Oftana's steady production and sharp shooting justify his place among the league's best. He embodies the value of versatility and efficiency, offering reliable scoring, rebounding, and perimeter defense in equal measure.

8. Japeth Aguilar (Barangay Ginebra)

Japeth Aguilar continues to provide steady and impactful play for Barangay Ginebra, earning his spot as an All-Star starter with his consistent contributions in the frontcourt. In the 2024 Governors' Cup, Aguilar averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on an efficient 60.2% shooting.

In the Commissioner's Cup, Aguilar maintained his high level of play, posting averages of 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 54.7% shooting. His ability to defend the rim, as evidenced by his 1.0 block per game, and his scoring efficiency make him a vital contributor to Ginebra's success. His role as a veteran leader and a game-changer for the team solidifies his place among the All-Star starters.

9. Zav Lucero (Magnolia Hotshots)

Zav Lucero's emergence as a reliable player for Magnolia earned him a place among the All-Star starters. In the Governors' Cup, Lucero showcased his scoring and rebounding ability, averaging 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 50.8% shooting from the field. His three-point shooting was effective at 38.5%, making him a threat from beyond the arc. His performance continued to shine in the Commissioner's Cup, where he averaged 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 50.9% shooting and 40% from three.

Lucero's performance in the Philippine Cup was even better, as he averaged 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. The shooting efficiency of Lucero remained impressive at 54.5% from the field and 47.6% from three-point range. His all-around game and ability to stretch the floor made him one of the top performers in the frontcourt for Magnolia, solidifying his place as an All-Star starter across the conferences.

10. Justin Arana (Converge FiberXers)

Justin Arana's rise to prominence in this season was undeniable, with his all-around contributions being key to Converge's success. During the Governors' Cup, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 58.3% shooting from the field. His ability to impact the game on both ends helped his team stay competitive throughout the tournament. Arana's performance in the Commissioner's Cup remained solid, averaging 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 53.5% shooting.

In the Philippine Cup, Arana truly stepped up, averaging 16.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. The efficiency remained steady, shooting 46.8% from the field and 61.4% from the free-throw line. Arana's rebounding presence was crucial, and his improved scoring ability across all conferences earned him the recognition as a starter in this year's All-Star Game.