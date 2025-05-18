PBA Philippine Cup Power Rankings: Race for the top four spots intensifies

Francis Lopez is the latest collegiate player to leave the Philippines to play in Japan's B.League. How can the PBA stop top-tier talent from leaving? (1:54)

With Magnolia's unbeaten streak snapped last week, the race for the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup crown is suddenly wide open.

The top seven seeds are tightly packed with all of them vying for just four twice-to-beat spots. NLEX is rolling with five straight wins, TNT has clawed back from an 0-3 start with three consecutive victories, while Ginebra, Rain or Shine, and San Miguel are gaining steam with back-to-back wins of their own.

As all teams have now passed the midway mark of the eliminations, it's time to take stock of where everyone stands in this week's Power Rankings.

1. Magnolia Hotshots (6-1) ; Previous ranking: 1

Magnolia's unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of a fast-paced Rain or Shine squad. While there's no major cause for concern -- especially after their dominant win over Meralco earlier in the week -- it's worth examining how Rain or Shine exposed gaps in the Hotshots' defense.

Scoring wasn't the issue, as Magnolia averaged 111 points across the two games. However, Rain or Shine managed to limit their efficiency, holding them to 41.9% shooting overall and just 26.9% from the 3-point range. Defensively, Magnolia struggled against Rain or Shine's five-out setup, which pulled their big men out of the paint and forced help rotations that were often a step late - leading to Rain or Shine shooting an impressive 48.4% from beyond the arc.

Magnolia will aim to bounce back later this week against a slumping NorthPort side.

2. NLEX Road Warriors (5-1) ; Previous ranking: 2

There's still no stopping NLEX on their road to success in this conference, as they stretched their winning streak to five with a dominant win over struggling Terrafirma. What's clear now is that the team doesn't have to rely only on Robert Bolick, and overall confidence is at an all-time high.

Bolick had a subpar outing, scoring just three points on 12.5% shooting, but his teammates stepped up. Five Road Warriors scored in double figures, led by Brandon Ramirez's 21 points on 71.7 TS%. The team's outside shooting also stayed sharp, hitting 15 triples at a 42.9% clip.

Two tests await NLEX this week: A towering Converge squad and a Meralco team looking to regain its footing.

3. San Miguel Beermen (5-2) ; Previous ranking: 3

San Miguel's strong run continued with a dominant win over Terrafirma, a game that felt like a cakewalk from start to finish. The offense clicked seamlessly, and they fully capitalized on their strengths to control the game.

The key to their victory was their superiority in the paint as they outscored Terrafirma by a staggering 88-24 margin. Every player except Chris Ross got on the scoreboard. The standout, however, was Rodney Brondial, who delivered a monster performance. The veteran big man nearly posted a 20-20 game, finishing with 16 points and 22 rebounds, 10 of them being offensive boards, while shooting an efficient 72.7% from the field.

They will look to carry this momentum into their matchup against Blackwater later this week and aim to extend their winning streak to three.

4. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (4-2) ; Previous ranking: 5

Rain or Shine has shown it can hang with the league's elite after handing Magnolia their first lost of the conference. PBA Media Bureau

Once again, the young Rain or Shine squad proved it can go toe-to-toe with the league's elite, handing Magnolia its first loss of the conference. Staying true to their identity, Rain or Shine's up-tempo attack once again caused problems for the opposition, just as it has in previous conferences.

Behind the most potent offense in the league, Rain or Shine torched one of the best defensive teams in Magnolia with 117 points. They shot 54% inside the arc and a blistering 48.4% from deep, making 15 triples. Their drive-and-kick game was in full swing, consistently finding open looks or collapsing the defense for secondary drives - reflected in their 29 team assists.

Next up, Rain or Shine aims to extend its hot streak against another hot team in TNT.

5. Barangay Ginebra (4-2) ; Previous ranking: 6

Following a defensive masterclass against Converge, Ginebra shifted gears and showcased their offensive firepower in a win over Phoenix, proving they can win in multiple ways. While the ball movement and shot-making were on full display, their late-game defense raised some concerns heading into tougher matchups.

Offensively, Ginebra was nearly flawless, shooting 60.8% on 2-pointers and knocking down 16 3s at a scorching 57.1% clip. The starters delivered as expected, but it was RJ Abarrientos who stole the show, dropping 25 points along with four rebounds and three assists on an impressive 74.6 TS%. The only blemish was allowing Phoenix to explode for 40 points in the fourth quarter, something they'll need to address moving forward.

Ginebra now turns its focus to an unpredictable Blackwater squad in their next outing.

6. TNT Tropang 5G (3-3) ; Previous ranking: 4

After a grueling stretch of games, TNT welcomed a much-needed break this week. The team hopes the pause hasn't cooled their momentum, as they ride a three-game winning streak. However, they be without Rey Nambatac for their coming games because of a groin pull suffered in their last win against Meralco.

TNT, the league's top team in 3-point makes (12.8 per game), will return to action against Rain or Shine, their semifinal opponent in the past two conferences.

7. Converge FiberXers (5-3) ; Previous ranking: 7

Converge delivered a strong bounce-back performance on offense following their rough outing against Ginebra. This time, they executed with efficiency both inside and out, getting virtually anything they wanted on the floor in a dominant win over NorthPort.

Guards Alec Stockton and Schonny Winston put on a clinic, combining for 55 points on an outstanding 67.5% true shooting. In the second half, it turned into the Jus-twin towers show, with Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar imposing their presence in the paint and combining for 28 points and 25 rebounds.

The team hopes this performance sparks a turnaround as they try to overcome the offensive struggles that have plagued them this conference. They'll face a major test this week when they collide with a red-hot NLEX squad.

8. Meralco Bolts (3-5) ; Previous ranking: 8

Whether it's due to fatigue or simply being outmatched, Meralco appears to be searching for its identity as the team tries to salvage its Philippine Cup title defense and prepare for the upcoming Basketball Champions League Asia.

Their struggles were on full display in a lopsided loss to Magnolia with defense being their biggest concern. Magnolia scored 117 points on an efficient 55.7% shooting, including six four-pointers.

Offensively, scoring 92 points isn't terrible, but Chris Newsome's limited involvement --14 points on just seven attempts -- highlighted the need for him to be more assertive to restore order in Meralco. The situation worsened when Cliff Hodge was ejected after a skirmish with Zav Lucero in garbage time, leading to a hefty fine and a one-game suspension.

Hodge's absence will be felt in Meralco's upcoming game against Blackwater, though he is expected to return later in the week against NLEX, giving the team a much-needed full lineup.

9. Phoenix Fuel Masters (2-5) ; Previous ranking: 9

Watching Phoenix play, it's clear their record doesn't fully reflect their potential. Their starting unit can compete with the league's best, but the drop-off in performance is noticeable once the starters head to the bench.

In their matchup against Ginebra, Phoenix even held a 27-24 lead after the first quarter. However, a 12-point deficit later in the game proved too much to overcome. While they made a push in the fourth quarter, it was ultimately too late. Still, there are encouraging signs, with the team having found the right support around star Jason Perkins, as Kai Ballungay, Kenneth Tuffin, and Tyler Tio combined for 44 points.

With no games scheduled this week, Phoenix has a valuable window to recalibrate and work toward putting together a full 48-minute performance.

10. Blackwater Bossing (1-4) ; Previous ranking: 10

Blackwater was among the teams affected by the league's schedule adjustments to accommodate Meralco's participation in the BCL Asia. It gave them a week-long break - an opportunity to regroup and hopefully snap their two-game losing skid.

However, ending that misery won't come easy, as they face a retooled Meralco squad and a red-hot San Miguel team.

11. NorthPort Batang Pier (1-5) ; Previous ranking: 11

At this point, NorthPort is clearly lacking collective effort. Defensively, they appear disconnected, and offensively, the burden falls on just a handful of players -- a formula that continues to spell trouble.

During their current five-game losing streak, NorthPort has allowed opponents to score over 100 points in each game, with Converge dropping 111 in their latest defeat. While William Navarro and Joshua Munzon remain the team's primary scorers, Munzon's efficiency remains a concern as he shot just 41.9% from the field.

Unfortunately, snapping this skid won't be easy, as they face the daunting challenge of league-leading Magnolia this week.

12. Terrafirma Dyip (1-7) ; Previous ranking: 12

Another week, another pair of blowout losses for Terrafirma. At this point, the most telling stat is their current average losing margin: An alarming 31.3 points over their last seven defeats.

The team gets a brief reprieve this week before returning to action next week against Converge, where they'll look to break out of their downward spiral.