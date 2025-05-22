Unveiling ESPN's unofficial PBA All-Stars: The Reserves

Open Extended Reactions

After revealing the starting five for both teams last week, it's time to shine the spotlight on the equally deserving reserves. These are the players who may not have grabbed the headlines first, but their consistent impact, hustle, and all-around contributions make them vital pieces of this season's unofficial All-Star lineup.

For this exercise, the All-Star reserves are divided into three groups: five backcourt players, five frontcourt players, and four wildcard selections. The wildcard spots are reserved for the best players who meet the criteria of an All-Star, regardless of role.

Let's take a look at why these players presented the best case to be called All-Star reserves for the 49th season of the PBA.

Backcourt

Alec Stockton (Converge)

One of the league's steadiest floor generals, Stockton averaged over 16 points and nearly five assists through 37 games. Efficient from deep at nearly 39%, he kept Converge's offense humming while providing steady rebounding and perimeter defense. The all-around impact speaks for itself - Stockton has emerged as a cornerstone for the team.

RR Pogoy (TNT)

Consistency and control define Pogoy's season. Averaging 13 points with efficient shooting and minimal turnovers, he remained a dependable weapon in TNT's arsenal. Throw in stingy defense and timely outside shooting (37.7% from beyond the arc for the season), and you get a veteran presence who delivers quietly but effectively.

Adrian Nocum (Rain or Shine)

Shooting over 50% from the field in the accumulation of the three conferences so far and contributing across the board, Nocum made the most of every minute playing in Yeng Guiao's spread out rotation. Rebounds and assists all came with his efficient scoring touch, making him an underrated engine for Rain or Shine. Even with a modest free throw rate, the drives and slashing stood out for Nocum.

Joshua Munzon (NorthPort)

Scoring in bunches while hounding ball-handlers, Munzon brought energy on both ends. NorthPort leaned on his 15-plus points per game and ability to rack up steals, while his playmaking and rebounding filled in the gaps. Efficient from the line and active defensively, Munzon proved to be more than just a scoring threat.

Schonny Winston (Converge)

Schonny Winston has been a steady and reliable force for Converge throughout the season, showcasing his versatility on both ends of the floor. Averaging around 13 points per game, he provides consistent scoring with efficient shooting, knocking down nearly 48% of his field goals and maintaining solid free throw accuracy close to 80%. His ability to stretch the floor, though his 3-point shooting percentage hovers below 30%, keeps defenses honest and opens up opportunities for teammates.

Frontcourt

Troy Rosario has been a stable, two-contributor for Ginebra across all three conferences in Season 49. PBA Media Bureau

Troy Rosario (Ginebra)

A dependable frontcourt piece for Ginebra, Rosario delivered solid two-way production in all three conferences. Whether stretching the floor, crashing the glass, or providing a physical presence inside, his steady 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game were critical to Ginebra's depth. He didn't need the spotlight to shine - Rosario just did the dirty work and made the most of his minutes.

Jason Perkins (Phoenix)

Perkins quietly authored another standout year, blending brute strength with finesse scoring to lead Phoenix's frontcourt. Averaging 16.5 points on efficient shooting splits, he was the engine of the team's offense when healthy. His versatility as a post-up threat, midrange shooter, and willing passer made him one of the league's most reliable scoring forwards.

William Navarro (NorthPort)

Navarro emerged as one of the most well-rounded wings in the league. This season was marked by his consistent growth from conference to conference - posting 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds a night while showing improved decision-making and defensive chops. Whether pushing the break, switching on defense, or hitting timely jumpers, he became NorthPort's Swiss Army knife.

Ian Sangalang (Magnolia)

Returning back to old form here in the Philippine Cup, Sangalang has put together a strong case to make it as an All-Star this season. He averaged nearly 11 points and over five boards per game while maintaining high efficiency in the paint. The footwork, touch, and steady presence in the post gave Magnolia a calming anchor in key moments, reminding fans of his perennial value.

Stephen Holt (Ginebra)

It's debatable whether he slots in as a guard or a forward, but whatever the case may be, Holt has been tasked by Ginebra to play multiple positions. Holt brought poise, perimeter defense, and an evolving offensive game to the table in his first PBA season with Ginebra. Playing in 55 games, he logged heavy minutes and answered the call as a steady two-way wing. With 11.7 points, 4.9 boards, and 2.8 dimes per outing, Holt's versatility was crucial in giving Ginebra quality depth throughout the year.

Wildcards

Rey Nambatac (TNT)

Steady and unassuming, Nambatac delivered across the board for TNT. A reliable floor spacer at nearly 38% from 3, he complemented his shooting with smart decision-making and timely ball movement. Defensive activity and rebounding hustle rounded out a season defined not by flash, but by the kind of all-around value coaches trust in crunch time -- notably in his recent Finals MVP performance in the Commissioner's Cup.

Chris Banchero (Meralco)

Banchero brought veteran savvy to Meralco's backcourt, balancing scoring and facilitation with control. Averaging over 13 points and four assists per outing, he consistently created good looks while keeping the offense flowing. The physicality on defense and ability to hit shots in rhythm gave the team a steady hand in high-leverage moments all season.

Jhonard Clarito (Rain or Shine)

Clarito embodied hustle for Rain or Shine, carving out a spot in the All-Star conversation through sheer effort and intangibles. He averaged nearly 11 points per game while contributing across the board with 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and over a steal per contest. His energy, ability to defend multiple positions, and timely plays made him a difference-maker all season long.

Mark Barroca (Magnolia)

Barroca's steady playmaking is the highlight of his unofficial All-Star inclusion. Leading his team with over six assists per game and contributing nearly 12 points with solid defense, Barroca orchestrates Magnolia's offense efficiently. This ability to disrupt passing lanes and generate steals while maintaining high free throw accuracy underscores Barroca's value even in his age.