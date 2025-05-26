Gilas Pilipinas will meet up with familiar rivals Australia and New Zealand in the 2027 FIBA World Cup draw. (1:21)

As the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup eliminations enter their final stretch, the playoff race is heating up.

Magnolia Hotshots clings to top spot, while San Miguel Beermen and TNT Tropang 5G are building serious momentum. But perhaps the most intriguing development is Meralco Bolts' late surge, as the defending champions suddenly look like a dangerous dark horse.

Meanwhile, NLEX Road Warriors finally saw its win streak snapped, Barangay Ginebra continues to grind out wins, and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters is looking for answers after another second-half collapse.

Here's how all 12 teams stack up heading into a crucial week of the conference.

1. Magnolia Hotshots (7-1); Previous ranking: 1

After absorbing their first loss of the conference, Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero made some tweaks to the rotation, though he stuck with his core philosophy of equal opportunity. The adjustment took some time to settle in, and it showed early against NorthPort Batang Pier -- until a dominant fourth quarter sealed the win.

Magnolia's defense was shaky through the first three quarters, allowing 75 points and struggling to contain NorthPort's pace. But when it counted, the league's most efficient offense found its rhythm. Paul Lee erupted in the final frame, finishing with 16 points on a blistering 84.8 TS%, while Magnolia buried a conference-high five four-pointers to blow the game open.

With a twice-to-beat edge in sight, Magnolia now sets its focus on a high-stakes Manila Clasico showdown against Ginebra.

With CJ Cansino proving a revelation from the bench, Meralco Bolts could pull off the same late charge that saw them win last season's PBA Philippine Cup from a 3-5 win-loss record. PBA Media Bureau

2. NLEX Road Warriors (6-2); Previous ranking: 2

No one had NLEX winning six straight games on their bingo cards to start the Philippine Cup. It was historic in itself, as it was the longest streak in franchise history, but was quickly snapped by Meralco in a few days.

They opened the week showcasing their defensive chops, holding Converge FiberXers to just 83 points and winning the battle on the offensive glass, 11-9. But against Meralco, NLEX couldn't generate consistent offense. Robert Bolick finished with 22 points, but shot inefficiently, posting just a 49.1 TS% despite a stronger fourth quarter.

NLEX aims to bounce back and start a new run this week against Phoenix.

3. San Miguel Beermen (6-2); Previous ranking: 3

For the third straight outing, San Miguel steamrolled a struggling opponent, this time Blackwater Bossing, to pull even with NLEX for the second seed at 6-2. Once again, it was their two stars who set the tone.

Even without Marcio Lassiter, Juami Tiongson, and Jeron Teng, the team had more than enough firepower. June Mar Fajardo dominated inside, while CJ Perez repeatedly broke down the defense on straight-line drives -- combining for 37 points. Blackwater had no answers, and with four more from San Miguel hitting double figures, the game was effectively over by the midpoint of the third quarter.

San Miguel now gets a full week to recharge before heading to Cagayan de Oro for a road test against Rain or Shine.

4. TNT Tropang 5G (4-3); Previous ranking: 6

Winners of four straight, TNT has clawed their way above .500 after a rocky start, with four games left to solidify their playoff position. Their latest win? A gritty comeback against a familiar foe in Rain or Shine that didn't come easy.

Down by 14 at one point, TNT needed three massive performances to pull it off. JP Erram turned in a career-high 31 points on a ridiculous 95.2 TS%, dominating as a pop man in the midrange and finisher. RR Pogoy continued his scoring binge with 35 points, while Calvin Oftana imposed his will in the paint en route to 28 points of his own. With Rey Nambatac sidelined, it was the kind of collective lift TNT needed to stay in the hunt.

Next up is a date with a slumping NorthPort squad. And if this run has shown anything, it's that TNT isn't just surviving with the injuries they have dealt with -- they're surging.

5. Barangay Ginebra (5-2); Previous ranking: 5

Ginebra may have escaped with a win over Blackwater in their lone game last week, but the process left plenty to be desired. Still, a win's a win, and with a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals on the line, they'll take it.

Japeth Aguilar was the difference-maker, knocking down the game-winning short corner jumper and finishing with 22 points on an efficient 66.7% shooting. He thrived as a play finisher all night, capitalizing on Ginebra's dribble penetration. That attack was spearheaded by Scottie Thompson, who orchestrated the offense with 18 points and ten dimes in a steady double-double effort.

Now comes the real test: a brutal three-day stretch with matchups against Meralco and Magnolia -- two teams that won't let Ginebra off the hook easily.

6. Meralco Bolts (5-5); Previous ranking: 8

In last year's Philippine Cup, Meralco found itself at 3-5 -- the same mark they held before last week. But back-to-back wins over Blackwater and NLEX could be the spark they need to turn things around as the defending champions make a late push.

Rookie CJ Cansino has been a revelation off the bench, averaging 17 points on an elite 85.7 TS% in just 20 minutes per game. Cliff Hodge's return from suspension also gave the team a boost, delivering a well-rounded performance of 12 points, five rebounds and four assists with a team-best +23 in their win over NLEX.

Meralco will try to close out its eliminations on a high note with a rivalry clash against Ginebra this week.

7. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (4-3); Previous ranking: 4

Rain or Shine came out pushing the pace like they always do, looking to outrun TNT and control tempo in transition. But just like several matchups against them in this season, TNT cracked the code, slowing the game down and forcing them into uncomfortable halfcourt sets.

A second-quarter collapse, where Rain or Shine was outscored 24-14, flipped the momentum. From there, TNT's switching defense shut down driving lanes and disrupted rhythm, holding Rain or Shine to just 46.3% shooting inside the arc. Not even a scorching 20-point outing from Andrei Caracut on an 88.3 TS% was enough to turn the tide, as TNT's main scorers already caught fire.

Rain or Shine will look to regroup as they face a tough and physical Phoenix Fuel Masters next week.

8. Converge FiberXers (5-4); Previous ranking: 7

Converge's conference has been defined by inconsistency on offense, explosive one game, stagnant the next -- which ranks the second worst in the league at 92.2 points per game. That trend continued in their loss to NLEX, where they fell flat after a high-scoring performance in their last game.

Coming off a 111-point outburst against NorthPort, Converge managed just 83 against NLEX, undone not by poor shooting, but by their inability to control possessions. The team coughed up 18 turnovers to NLEX's 10 -- a costly gap that mirrors their conference-long struggles, as they rank second-worst in the league in turnovers per game.

They'll look to bounce back this week with a favorable matchup against struggling Terrafirma Dyip.

9. Phoenix Fuel Masters (2-5); Previous ranking: 9

After a week-long break, Phoenix returns to action looking to snap a two-game skid and keep their playoff hopes alive. With the same number of losses as Meralco as of now, the team is still very much in the hunt for the eighth seed.

They'll have a crucial opportunity to climb the standings this week with matchups against Rain or Shine and NLEX -- two games that could define their postseason push.

10. Blackwater Bossing (1-7); Previous ranking: 10

Three games in five days took a clear toll on Blackwater, leaving them on the brink of elimination yet again in this conference. But despite the rough stretch, there were encouraging signs -- especially in their near-upset of Ginebra.

RK Ilagan put on a show, dropping 24 points on a scorching 83.1 true shooting percentage, including two four-pointers in their narrow loss against the crowd favorites. While Christian David also continues to emerge as a potential franchise cornerstone, averaging 18 points, eight boards, and 2.3 assists on 56.3 TS% across the week in three games.

Blackwater now gets a much-needed breather before a matchup against fellow cellar-dweller Terrafirma.

11. NorthPort Batang Pier (1-6); Previous ranking: 11

NorthPort played three solid quarters against one of the conference's best in Magnolia, even clinging to a one-point lead heading into the fourth. But once again, they faltered late -- allowing the opponents to catch fire and handing NorthPort another tough loss.

The team thrived in transition, forcing 14 steals and turning defense into offense. Jio Jalalon and Joshua Munzon combined for 33 points, while William Navarro turned in a standout 27-point, 13-rebound double-double, backed up by Sidney Onwubere's 19-point effort. Still, it wasn't enough. NorthPort's defensive lapses, particularly on the perimeter, where they surrendered 48 points proved costly down the stretch.

They'll try to put a halt to their skid this week, but it won't be easy against a red-hot TNT squad.

12. Terrafirma Dyip (1-7); Previous ranking: 12

At this stage, Terrafirma's priority is simply to not add more embarrassment to this conference, avoiding in excess of 30-point blowout losses and showing some fight down the stretch. After a string of lopsided defeats, any sign of competitiveness would be a step in the right direction.

They'll try to find some footing this week against a Converge squad that brings size, length, and plenty of pressure.