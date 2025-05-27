Open Extended Reactions

In which part of the cycle is NorthPort Batang Pier at again?

Since entering the PBA in 2012, NorthPort's journey has been a true roller-coaster ride marked by fleeting highs and frustrating lows. That description holds especially true this 2024-25 season, where the team's inconsistent performance across the three conferences has perfectly embodied the unpredictability of their franchise narrative.

The Governors' Cup was marred by adversity.

Injuries to key guard Jio Jalalon hampered backcourt stability, and the eventual departure due to an injury of import Venky Jois derailed any hopes of finding continuity on both ends of the floor.

Just when it seemed like the team were heading toward another forgettable stretch, they flipped the script in the Commissioner's Cup -- riding a wave of momentum to clinch the top seed going into the playoffs. As NorthPort became one of the best transition teams in the league, it led to their third semifinal appearance in franchise history, only to bow out against Ginebra.

It was a brief but promising high, suggesting the team had turned a corner.

Unfortunately, the optimism has quickly evaporated in the ongoing Philippine Cup.

NorthPort has found itself back in familiar territory, currently mired in a six-game losing skid and once again on the brink of playoff elimination. The team's struggles in this conference are glaring, and while there are several areas that need attention, it's the defensive end that sticks out like a sore thumb.

Chief among their issues is the lack of size and interior presence.

The absence of a natural center has left NorthPort vulnerable in the paint. With only Damie Cuntapay and Sidney Onwubere available as frontcourt options, both of whom aren't ideally suited to man the middle, the team has had to improvise. This has come in the form of William Navarro, who has taken on an undersized big man role out of necessity.

To his credit, Navarro has been nothing short of stellar.

He's emerged as the team's most consistent performer this conference, averaging an impressive 20.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 stocks (steals + blocks) while shooting an efficient 64.5% on two-pointers. His versatility and motor have kept NorthPort competitive in stretches, but his standout play also highlights the imbalance in their roster.

And a surprise to no one, the player that has carried them on both ends of the floor is gone -- via a trade on Tuesday that sent Navarro to Magnolia Hotshots in exchange of Calvin Abueva, Jerrick Balanza and a future second round pick.

With this move, the team's deficiencies in rebounding and rim protection is expected to get worse.

NorthPort ranks 8th in total rebounds (42.3 per game) and 7th in offensive boards (12.4), indicating their ongoing struggle to control possessions and protect the paint. These numbers paint a clear picture: without addressing their need for size and interior toughness, it's hard to envision NorthPort breaking out of this cycle of peaks and valleys.

Another statistical nugget to keep in mind about NorthPort's difficulty in guarding the paint is the efficiency of their last six opponents from 2s.

They have allowed an average of 50.7 points in the paint while giving up a blistering 58.8% on two-pointers in that span -- a microcosm of the defensive issues that have plagued the team throughout the conference.

On the other hand, this concern is only compounded by the uncertainty surrounding Arvin Tolentino's situation.

The reigning Best Player of the Conference has only appeared in two games so far, putting up solid numbers of 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. NorthPort is 0-5 without him, a stark indicator of how valuable he is to the team's structure on the offensive end.

For now, even NorthPort doesn't know if Tolentino will officially stay or leave. What they do know is that this is a familiar phase of the cycle -- where they lose their best player and slip back into irrelevance.

To give some context, Tolentino's contract was only auto-extended for the duration of the season, as it had originally expired before the Philippine Cup. With offers from Japan's B.League and the Korean Basketball League (KBL) reportedly on the table, there's a very real possibility that the Batang Pier could lose their top talent sooner rather than later.

"Bihira lang 'yung opportunity na ganon eh. Getting offers from overseas and, at the same time, meron din dito sa PBA with NorthPort. Kaya wine-weigh ko pa lahat," Tolentino said.

There have been multiple sources that have mentioned that Tolentino's decision might be made at the end of May, which could very well alter the direction of NorthPort's rebuild once again.

"Of course, I still want to play here. Medyo mahirap nga lang mag-decide," Tolentino added.

As it stands, NorthPort remains in limbo -- caught between rebuilding and contending, or keeping their core intact and bracing for another shake-up.

It's the kind of uncertainty that has defined their tenure in the league: a promising surge followed by another collapse, another star player potentially on the way out, and another season teetering toward irrelevance.

Whether they can finally break free from this cycle will depend not just on retaining talent, but on finally addressing the deeper structural issues that continue to hold them back.