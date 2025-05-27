Net Gains: A focused JP Erram is a welcome sight for TNT

Gilas Pilipinas will meet up with familiar rivals Australia and New Zealand in the 2027 FIBA World Cup draw. (1:21)

Net Gains is your weekly look at the difference-makers no one's talking about, but who deserve the spotlight.

Setting aside all the shenanigans, JP Erram is one heck of a player to have on a roster.

The common and popular opinion on TNT's JP Erram has always revolved around more than just his performance on the court, it's also been about the fire he brings with him.

Known for his emotional outbursts and occasional clashes with teammates and coaches, Erram's struggle to keep his composure has been a recurring theme throughout his PBA career.

In TNT's semifinals series against Rain or Shine in the last conference, Erram engaged in a heated confrontation with teammate Glenn Khobuntin during Game 3. During the Commissioner's Cup Finals, he left a visible dent in the locker room of the Mall of Asia Arena following a flagrant foul in Game 2.

But perhaps the most infamous episode came in Game 5, when a timeout spiraled into a verbal altercation between Erram and head coach Chot Reyes. The moment was tense, public, and raised serious questions about his relationship with the team.

TNT, however, has never wavered in their trust. That faith has paid off in dramatic fashion. Following his heated exchange with Reyes, the 35-year-old veteran turned in a performance that helped shift the momentum of the Finals. With 14 points, six rebounds, and a series of key plays down the stretch, Erram helped deliver a Game 6 win and force a deciding Game 7 -- one that ultimately led to TNT capturing their second straight championship.

It was a statement: His fire, when harnessed correctly, is as much a weapon as his jump hook or shot block.

That's the crux of Erram's value -- he may be volatile, but he's also irreplaceable. In a league filled with traditional big men, Erram's versatility stands out. He can protect the rim, finish inside, and stretch the floor with his mid-range and occasional 3-point shooting. Very few centers in the PBA offer that combination, making him a matchup nightmare on both ends.

JP Erram's two-way presence continues to elevate TNT's ceiling. PBA Media Bureau

Now, in the ongoing Philippine Cup, TNT finds itself in a precarious position with import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson gone and key players like Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac sidelined due to injuries. The need for Erram to step into a bigger leadership and production role has never been more urgent. Fortunately for the team, Erram has responded.

In seven games so far, he has averaged 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and two blocks while shooting an incredibly efficient 70.4 TS%. Over his pas three outings, his production has jumped to 20 points per game, proving he can still carry the load when needed.

His ability to anchor the defense while also serving as a secondary scoring option allows the team to weather injuries and adversity. And as history shows, when the stakes are highest, Erram tends to show up.

But in their fourth straight win of the conference over Rain or Shine, they were able to neutralize the strengths of the opposition by scoring in transition and downhill drives. And the presence of having a shot blocker like Erram is definitely a necessity in the league.

Not only does he put the clamps in drop coverage at the paint, whether tagging the roller or switching onto wings, Erram's court-mapping instincts keep the team's shell intact even when guards gamble.

"Sa game mismo marami kaming defensive coverages, pero laging nasa isip ko is to help your teammates on defense. It's all about communicating, who and where's your man at all times," Erram said about his role on defense.

Offensive reads have also sharpened for Erram. Rather than forcing post touches, he functions as a pressure valve -- slipping when defenders overcommit and punishing switches with inside seals or timely kick-outs. The career-high 31-point performance in that game wasn't born from isolation but through syncing with TNT's system.

"I just let the game come to me. Kasi I know nakaka-attract ng depensa sila Roger [Pogoy] and Calvin [Oftana], kaya I focused on setting good screens and 'pag nadoble, I make sure to hit the wide open looks," Erram said after their recent win over Rain or Shine.

Scoring totals may vary, but his impact has been consistent. From calling out backline coverages to spacing the floor for drives, Erram shapes outcomes on both ends.

While RR Pogoy and Calvin Oftana remain the focal points of TNT's offensive schemes, drawing the primary defensive attention and anchoring the perimeter attack - Erram's two-way presence continues to elevate the team's ceiling.

Defensive versatility and offensive adaptability make him the ideal complement to their stars, providing the glue between the frontline and the wings. If TNT hopes to sustain its title threat through adversity, the system will continue to orbit around its dynamic core - with Erram quietly, yet critically, holding everything together,