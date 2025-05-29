Meralco in the BCL Asia: Can the Bolts endure the tough load and deliver?

Gilas Pilipinas will meet up with familiar rivals Australia and New Zealand in the 2027 FIBA World Cup draw. (1:21)

From power surges in the local league to voltage spikes on the global stage, the Meralco Bolts are once again bracing for a high-stakes current of competition.

Building on a stretch that included appearances in both the East Asia Super League (EASL) and the PBA Commissioner's Cup, Meralco is now set to take on another international assignment: This time in the prestigious Basketball Champions League (BCL) Asia.

Scheduled to tip from June 9 to 15 in Dubai, the tournament will feature champion clubs from top Asian leagues, promising a high level of competition. For head coach Luigi Trillo and his squad, the opportunity brings a renewed sense of pride as they prepare to test their mettle against elite international teams.

"It's a great exposure for us and we want to do our best. Once June 1 hits, we will be focusing on the Champions League," Trillo said.

But will this international commitment hinder Meralco's campaign in this conference? That question weighs even heavier considering Meralco enters this stretch as the defending champions of the PBA Philippine Cup.

During Meralco's previous EASL and Commissioner's Cup stint, the heavy schedule took a toll on the team's health. Several key players went down with injuries, the most notable being import Akil Mitchell. The setbacks hampered Meralco's chances and they ultimately bowed out in the quarterfinals against Barangay Ginebra in a three-game series.

Chris Newsome and the Bolts will get some help as Meralco can bring on three imports to play in the tournament. PBA Media Bureau

Trillo is all too aware of the situation.

"We're excited but we just have to pivot because that's the middle of the playoffs," Trillo said about the challenge of playing in two leagues.

With the BCL Asia tournament fast approaching, Meralco has been forced to compress its Philippine Cup schedule, playing more frequently than other teams. As a result, they only have one elimination round game left on their slate, while others are still in the thick of the regular grind.

Performance-wise, the team had a shaky start, going 3-5 in their first eight games -- a record identical to their standing at the same point in last season's Philippine Cup. Yet just like before, they've managed to rally late, stringing together crucial wins to reinsert themselves into playoff contention.

In these two straight victories, Meralco has shown clear improvements on the defensive end. They have only allowed 88.5 points per game to their opponents, a significant drop from their previous outings - where they let the opposition go over the century mark in six games prior.

The team has tightened their defensive coverages, contested more shots, and displayed better communication on switches and rotations. This renewed defensive intensity has disrupted opposing offenses and helped them control the tempo of the game, laying the foundation for their recent success.

On the other end, the starters' production has been just as crucial in setting the tone early. Chris Newsome and Chris Banchero led the way, averaging 20 and 14.5 points respectively across the two games, combining for steady scoring and leadership on the floor. A bright development, however, came from the bench with CJ Cansino emerging as a reliable scoring option, dropping 17 points on an impressive 85.7 TS%.

What sets this campaign apart is the absence of imports in the Philippine Cup. The all-Filipino conference forces teams to rely solely on local talent, in contrast to the BCL Asia tournament, where Meralco will be allowed to field three reinforcements. This difference might offer them some strategic relief on the international stage, but also lessens the burden on their local roster to avoid burnout and injuries in the long run.

"We're going to get good imports. We're gonna look around," Trillo said.

Still, none of this guarantees a smooth ride. The compressed timeline, the emotional and physical toll of high-level games, and the risk of disrupting local momentum all serve as potential pitfalls. For a team trying to keep their championship defense alive while also representing the Philippines abroad, the stakes couldn't be higher.

And yet, this is precisely the kind of challenge that has come to define Meralco in recent years. Gone are the days when they were seen as perennial dark horses. Now, they are battle-tested contenders willing to shoulder the weight of dual missions -- whether it's holding the line in the PBA or entering hostile arenas across Asia.

As Meralco gears up for another intense stretch of basketball, the balancing act between chasing international glory and defending their local crown becomes more delicate than ever - and we are all in wait and see mode.