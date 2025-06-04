Inside the Mikey Williams-Jordan Heading swap: What it means for TNT and Converge

Open Extended Reactions

At last, the Mikey Williams-TNT relationship has reached its closure.

After five days of waiting for the league's decision, the blockbuster trade that ships the disgruntled Williams to Converge in exchange for Jordan Heading going to TNT was finally approved.

It is a move seen as a win-win situation for both squads looking to make some postseason noise.

The move gained traction after reports confirmed that no compromise would be reached between TNT and Williams regarding a possible return. However, his stint with Strong Group in last year's William Jones Cup -- a squad backed up by Frank Lao and his son Jacob, who previously had ties with Converge == was enough to spark the team's interest in acquiring a player of his caliber, despite his lengthy absence from the PBA.

Meanwhile, Heading finds himself in a fresh situation after dealing with a long layoff due to a nagging back injury that has sidelined him for the entire elimination round so far. He is expected to make his return to the court sometime during the playoffs, providing TNT with a potential boost to complete their Grand Slam bid.

With the Philippine Cup entering its stretch run, let's look at how their presence could impact each team's playoff push and overall dynamics.

Mikey Williams to Converge

The last time Williams stepped foot onto a PBA court, he was at the peak of his powers and led TNT to a championship in the 2023 Governors' Cup. He delivered a masterful Game 6 performance, dropped 38 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists on an efficient 66.1 TS%.

That performance not only sealed the title for TNT but also earned Williams the Finals MVP honors, cementing his status as one of the league's premier guards.

Throughout that season, the 6-foot-2 guard posted strong counting stats of 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while averaging 35.4 minutes on the floor.

However, questions about his shot selection and efficiency lingered, as he shot just 39.7% from the field. Williams' true shooting percentage of 52.4% was respectable, but not quite at the level expected from a top-tier scorer, especially for someone taking on a heavy offensive load.

Since that title run, Williams has been away from the PBA for nearly two years. His only notable appearance was when he suited up for Strong Group Athletics - an invitational team composed mostly of imports.

Over five games, Williams provided steady production as a local contributor, averaging 8.4 points, three rebounds, 4.2 assists, and one steal per game. While those numbers were modest, they came in a limited role and within a team dynamic that revolved largely around foreign reinforcements. As such, they don't fully reflect the impact he could still bring to a PBA roster.

Now, Williams joins a deep and talented Converge squad, where he is expected to serve as a scoring spark. Despite their strong roster, the team currently ranks only eighth in offensive production, averaging just 94.7 points per game.

The 33-year old guard could also help open up the floor, especially with Converge's twin-tower setup of Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar often crowding the paint. Converge currently attempts the second-fewest 3-pointers in the league at 22.3 per game, makes just 6.9, and ranks fourth-worst in 3-point shooting efficiency. Williams' perimeter threat could be helpful here.

Questions remain about how quickly Williams can readjust to the PBA's pace and intensity. But if he can even come close to his old form, Converge may have landed a difference-maker just in time for a potential playoff run.

Jordan Heading to TNT

TNT is looking to Jordan Heading to help bolster their Grand Slam bid. PBA Media Bureau

Urgency has reached fever pitch for TNT as the franchise eyes a historic Grand Slam. After a shaky start to the Philippine Cup with three straight losses, the team has flipped the switch and become the hottest team in the league, rattling off five consecutive victories.

With momentum on their side, the pressure is mounting to sustain this form and complete a feat that only a select few teams in PBA history have achieved.

A major challenge for TNT in this all-Filipino conference has been the absence of veteran Jayson Castro, whose leadership, ball-handling, and decision-making are crucial, especially without an import like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to carry the offensive load.

The team has admirably adjusted, but their backcourt depth took another hit when Commissioner's Cup Finals MVP Rey Nambatac suffered an untimely injury, leaving a significant gap in scoring -- as he's put up 12.2 points per game in six games played.

To stay on track, TNT made a decisive move by bringing in Heading, a dynamic combo guard known for his scoring instincts and outside shooting. Although he hasn't played a game yet this conference due to injury, his potential to contribute at a high level made him too valuable to ignore.

In his first full conference in the PBA for Converge, Heading put up impressive numbers of 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while boasting a stellar 65.5 TS%, showcasing his efficiency and versatility on the offensive end.

His ability to space the floor and knock down shots from long range could be exactly what TNT needs to unlock their offense in Castro's absence. His quick release and movement off the ball force defenses to stretch out, which can open up the lane for TNT's slashers and bigs.

Heading also complements the team's elite shooters in Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy by being another ball handler to find them in the dribble drive offense run by head coach Chot Reyes. TNT is already the best volume 3-point shooting team in the league, converting 12.6 triples per game and hitting them at an impeccable rate of 34.8%.

With the Philippine Cup entering its critical stretch, Heading comes at the perfect time. The presence of the former Gilas Pilipinas guard gives TNT an extra layer of firepower and poise, something they'll need to survive the grind of the playoffs.

If he can return to form and contribute down the stretch, Heading might just be the missing piece that helps TNT overcome their current hurdles and realize their dream of clinching the Grand Slam.