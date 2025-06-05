The underrated brilliance of Jason Perkins

Open Extended Reactions

He may not thrive on flashy highlights, but make no mistake, Jason Perkins has put together an impeccable season.

For the third straight conference, Phoenix Fuel Masters is about to miss the playoffs, stuck in the lower end of the standings with a 3-7 record that places them 9th in the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup.

It's another forgettable run for the franchise, but there are enough reasons for hope.

Despite their underwhelming finish, Phoenix managed to snag eye-opening wins against two of the most-formidable teams in the league: defending champions Meralco Bolts and the Grand Slam-chasing TNT Tropang Giga.

Those victories were glimpses of a team with potential, powered by both a promising youth movement and one of the league's most reliable stars.

Much of the attention has shifted to the emergence of rookie Kai Ballungay, who quickly earned respect with his athleticism, defensive versatility, and flashes of offensive polish. Along with Tyler Tio's continued growth as a lead guard and the improved shooting of RJ Jazul and Javee Mocon, Phoenix's core is slowly shaping into something intriguing.

But amid the shifting rotations and struggles endured by Phoenix, the glue holding this team together remains to be Jason Perkins.

Now in his 8th season, Perkins continues to fly under the radar, quietly delivering consistent numbers and playing with a steadiness that doesn't always make the highlight reels but wins the respect of coaches and opponents alike.

He has adapted seamlessly to various roles, whether it's providing much-needed scoring in isolation, banging bodies for rebounds, or defending bigger players in the post. Through every coaching change and roster shakeup, Perkins has shown up game after game with the same workmanlike approach.

When Phoenix needed a bucket, they often looked to Perkins to deliver. When the game turned chaotic, he's the calming presence who steadied the ship. And when leadership is lacking, it's Perkins who steps up -- never loud, but always heard through the way he plays

For the Philippine Cup, Perkins has put up averages of 21.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 60.2 TS%. He's the league's third-best scorer while also being the one of six players to shoot 40% and above from beyond the arc with minimum four attempts (41% in 4.9 attempts).

Unfortunately, his numbers haven't gained much attention, overshadowed by Phoenix's lackluster record this conference. Despite his steady production and veteran presence, the spotlight rarely lands on Perkins -- a consequence of playing for a team that's once again on the outside looking in.

But true to form, he remains unfazed by the lack of recognition.

"Just staying in the moment. My teammates and coaches always keep me accountable as well to not get me ahead of myself," Perkins said, reflecting the grounded mindset that's become a hallmark of his game.

As the team navigates another challenging conference, the focus has shifted toward development and long-term growth. With a roster built on youth and potential, Phoenix continues to search for consistency while learning how to compete against the league's elite.

For a team in transition, setbacks are inevitable but the response to those setbacks matters just as much with Perkins at the forefront.

"We're just taking lessons from our losses. I always say you win some, you learn some. So we're just going to move forward from here," Perkins mentioned about Phoenix's mindset throughout this process of development.

That kind of attitude has defined both Perkins and Phoenix during this rebuilding stretch. With a relatively young core and a playoff drought, the team has leaned on hard-earned growth and internal accountability.

For Perkins, every loss is a learning opportunity -- not just for himself, but for the younger players watching how he responds. His ability to stay locked in, regardless of the standings, has become a quiet but crucial example for the rest of the roster.

And it hasn't gone unnoticed.

"We always try to give our best and he's an inspiration to all of us. Hats off to this guy because he makes me look good," Phoenix head coach Jamike Jarin said about Perkins.

Jarin's praise reflects the bigger picture, while the team has struggled to get over the hump, having a player like Perkins has helped establish a culture of professionalism and pride.

He may not always lead in headlines, but within the locker room and on the court, his impact is felt in every possession.

As Phoenix aims to rebuild into a more competitive team, the spotlight may shine on its rising stars, but it's the steady presence of Perkins that continues to ground the franchise.

The overall skillset of his game may not demand attention, but his consistent impact speaks for itself -- and it deserves to be recognized.