It's that time of the conference when we pull out our calculators and prepare our spreadsheets to figure out who will crack the top positions in the Philippine Cup playoffs. What makes this conference trickier is its format. This time, the top four teams earn the twice-to-beat advantage, unlike the last Commissioner's and Governors' Cups where only the top two teams held that edge.

All eight playoff-bound teams secured their spots earlier than expected. The focus now shifts to possible playoff scenarios: Which teams can still climb into the top four and earn that crucial twice-to-beat edge? Which teams are locked in, and who's still at risk of falling in the standings and facing a steeper path to the semifinals?

With seeding still in the air, the final stretch of the elimination round promises plenty of drama.

NLEX guaranteed of a twice-to-beat berth, San Miguel closing in

Based on how the standings have taken shape, eight wins appears to be the magic number to at least crack the top four and secure a twice-to-beat edge. For this exercise, let's also assume NorthPort quietly bows out of the playoff race in their final two games -- ironically against NLEX and San Miguel, two teams still jockeying for the top position in the quarterfinals.

As it stands, NLEX is the only team with eight wins, and they still have one game left on their schedule. A victory there pushes them to 9-2, which would all but guarantee them a top-two seed. San Miguel, on the other hand, also has a clear path: If they sweep their remaining games, they'll also finish at 9-2.

San Miguel holds the tiebreaker thanks to their win over NLEX earlier in the conference. Barring an upset from NorthPort, both squads are looking well-positioned to enter the quarterfinals with a twice-to-beat cushion.

Meralco will be the No. 7 or 8 seed, awaits quarterfinal opponent

With four teams already reaching seven wins, Meralco's chances of sneaking into the top four and earning a twice-to-beat advantage have officially vanished. Even as they shift focus to their upcoming quarterfinal stint in the BCL Asia, they already know what awaits when they return: A daunting matchup against either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the Philippine Cup playoffs.

In the event of a multi-team tie at 6-5, Meralco is likely to fall to the eighth seed due to an inferior point differential compared to potential tiebreaker rivals like TNT and Rain or Shine. The only scenario that could bump them up to seventh is a straight tie with Converge, whom they defeated earlier in the conference.

Regardless of where they land, Meralco won't be your typical lower seed. They're riding a three-game win streak and showing solid form internationally. Twice-to-beat or not, the higher seeds will be on high alert against a Meralco team that knows how to punch above its weight.

All-SMC logjam at 8-3

After struggling in the Commissioner's Cup, San Miguel and Magnolia -- along with crowd favorite Ginebra -- could all get twice-to-beat advantages in the quarterfinals.

All three squads need one more win to secure their twice-to-beat slots. San Miguel has the most leeway with two games left, while Magnolia and Ginebra each have one more assignment. For the sake of exploring a potential twist, let's say San Miguel stumbles against Converge and finishes 8-3, while both Magnolia and Ginebra take care of business in their final games to also reach 8-3. That scenario creates a three-way tie -- one that brings the quotient rule into play.

In this case, San Miguel comes out ahead and locks up the No. 2 seed thanks to a plus-8 point differential. Magnolia follows at No. 3 with a minus-1, while Ginebra slides into the No. 4 spot with a minus-7. These three SMC conglomerate teams would walk into the quarterfinals armed with a twice-to-beat cushion and championship-level experience -- two things no lower-seeded team wants to deal with come playoff time.

Five-way tie at 7-4 still on the table

The wildest and most chaotic playoff scenario that could still unfold is a five-way tie at 7-4, covering spots two all the way down to seven. It's a long shot, but not impossible.

For it to happen, San Miguel would need to lose both of its remaining games, one of them that enables Converge to get its seventh win. TNT would need to beat Magnolia, and Rain or Shine must pull off a win against Ginebra. If all those results line up, we'd see San Miguel, Magnolia, Ginebra, TNT, Converge, and Rain or Shine knotted up in a thrilling five-way deadlock.

In that situation, point-differentials would again be used. While some of the key games haven't been played yet, here's how things currently stack up in terms of point differentials within this group: (2) Ginebra plus-31, (3) San Miguel plus-12, (4) Magnolia minus-3, (5) TNT minus-12, (6) Rain or Shine minus-13, (7) Converge minus-15.

These numbers are still subject to change depending on the final game outcomes, of course, but as it stands, Ginebra, San Miguel, and Magnolia would still walk away with the twice-to-beat advantage, while the other three teams would settle for lower seeds. Meanwhile, Rain or Shine, TNT, and Converge would need to come up with a huge margin of victories to tilt these numbers in their favor.

Magnolia-TNT showdown could decide final top four spot

For all the possible tie scenarios and quotient complications, everything might still fall into place - especially if the higher-seeded teams like San Miguel and Ginebra simply handle their business. But there's one game that could flip the entire playoff picture on its head: Magnolia versus TNT.

This matchup might just be the biggest of the conference. Magnolia currently holds a one-game edge over TNT, and a win would secure them a twice-to-beat advantage, no questions asked. But if TNT pulls off the upset, both teams would finish at 7-4. That's where it gets interesting. Under the PBA's winner over the other rule, TNT would leap over Magnolia in the standings to get the final twice-to-beat berth - but only if they're the only two teams tied. Any additional tie with another 7-4 squad would bring the quotient back into play and potentially shuffle the rankings again.

In short, this showdown doesn't just decide a playoff seed - it could determine who enters the quarterfinals with a critical advantage, and who's forced into a dangerous knockout matchup.