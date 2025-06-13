Is it time to let RJ Abarrientos lead Ginebra's offense?

Open Extended Reactions

There has been discourse about whether this version Ginebra's roster fits Tim Cone's triangle offense. Even with a talented bunch, the team has failed repeatedly to get over the TNT hump over the past two conferences.

Ginebra has again turned to the same offense with the hopes of breaking their almost two year championship drought. While Cone's offense thrives on discipline and teamwork, it can also bog down if players aren't in sync or if the defense forces them into late-clock situations.

As a halfcourt-oriented team, Ginebra often finds itself grinding through sets rather than pushing the pace, which limits opportunities for easy baskets. The system also leans heavily on decision-making and off-ball movement. When opposing teams like TNT apply aggressive switching or deny passing lanes, Ginebra's flow can definitely stagnate.

Their third loss of the conference against Meralco was a perfect example of their struggles. They limited the Bolts to just 82 points -- consistent with their identity as the top defensive team against playoff squads and a bedrock of Cone's system. But Ginebra simply couldn't score -- putting up just 73 points on an abysmal 31.6% shooting from the field.

The offense lacked fluidity and ball movement; the supposed strength of the triangle, was nearly non-existent. A glaring indicator of Ginebra's poor execution was that they recorded just 10 assists to 13 turnovers.

As the playoffs loom, Ginebra finds itself at a crossroads between tradition and transformation. The triangle offense has been the foundation of their identity under Cone, but against increasingly prepared defenses, it's showing signs of wear.

In a pivotal matchup that could impact their playoff positioning, Ginebra made a notable adjustment by inserting RJ Abarrientos into the starting lineup. Since arriving this season, Abarrientos has carved out a role as the team's sixth man, and often provided a much-needed offensive spark when the starters take a breather.

Statistically, he has been one of Ginebra's most efficient contributors, ranking second on the team in scoring with 15.0 points per game, while also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. His outside shooting has been elite, hitting a scorching 46.9% from deep on 6.4 attempts per outing -- one of the most efficient high-volume marks in the league.

Abarrientos has offered a new dimension that blends skill, pace, and creativity - capable of reinvigorating their attack without abandoning the team's core principles.

So the question naturally arises: why isn't he playing more?

The answer lies largely on the defensive end. While dynamic on offense, Abarrientos is still finding his footing as a point-of-attack defender. As with most rookies, lapses in focus and the occasional rushed decision still creep in. But when he was given an extended run, logging 36.4 minutes against Magnolia, he proved he could impact the game in other ways.

Even on an off shooting night, he was instrumental in orchestrating Ginebra's fourth-quarter rally. The poise in the two-man game and ability to find teammates at the pocket on rolls kept the offense afloat when baskets were hard to come by. He ended the contest with 10 points and six assists - modest numbers, but a mature, composed performance nonetheless.

"I thought RJ had a good night in distributing the rock to his teammates, which unleashed our offense in this game," said Cone about Abarrientos' performance.

Abarrientos quickly followed his composed outing with a standout offensive performance in a victory over TNT. He dropping 23 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists, all while posting an impressive 72.4 true shooting percentage. It was a reminder of just how lethal he can be when his scoring and playmaking click in tandem.

"There's real motivation and understanding from us to really play tight on both ends and RJ doing his part," Cone added, underscoring the growing trust in his young guard as the postseason approaches.

Giving him more leeway to operate beyond the structure through secondary breaks, pick-and-roll sets, or early offense could unlock another layer to Ginebra's attack. This could be especially true against teams that have grown too familiar with their base offense. Letting him play with a longer leash could be the spark that balances the system with spontaneity, which Cone thinks can be vital to their playoff run in this conference.

"We want him to stay aggressive because we'll need him big time in the playoffs if we really want to win," Cone added.

If Ginebra wants to end its championship drought, the path forward may require handing over more of the keys to its rising guard, trusting that his instincts can coexist with, and even elevate the system.