PBA Philippine Cup playoffs schedule

Open Extended Reactions

After weeks of jostling for playoff positioning, the quarterfinals of the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup is now set.

For this conference, the top four spots hold a twice-to-beat advantage, pushing the lower seeds on the brink of immediate exits.

Can defending champions Meralco Bolts and Grand Slam-seeking TNT Tropang 5G survive do-or-die games?

It's about to be answered in the coming days.

The schedule for each quarterfinals series is as follows:

1. San Miguel Beermen vs 8. Meralco Bolts

Game 1 - June 20, 5 p.m., Ninoy Aquino Stadium

Game 2 (if necessary) - June 22, 7:30 p.m., Smart Araneta Coliseum

2. NLEX Road Warriors vs 7. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

Game 1 - June 18, 5 p.m., PhilSports Arena

Game 2 (if necessary) - June 21, 7:30 p.m., Ninoy Aquino Stadium

3. Magnolia Hotshots vs 6. TNT Tropang 5G

Game 1 - June 18, 7:30 p.m., PhilSports Arena

Game 2 (if necessary) - June 21, 5 p.m./7:30 p.m., Ninoy Aquino Stadium

4. Barangay Ginebra vs 5. Converge FiberXers