          PBA Philippine Cup playoffs schedule

          JL Delos Santos has emerged as a real game changer for Converge FiberXers but they might find themselves up against a Barangay Ginebra side peaking at just the right time. PBA Media Bureau
          • Miguel Alfonso Caramoan
          Jun 16, 2025, 11:00 AM

          After weeks of jostling for playoff positioning, the quarterfinals of the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup is now set.

          For this conference, the top four spots hold a twice-to-beat advantage, pushing the lower seeds on the brink of immediate exits.

          Can defending champions Meralco Bolts and Grand Slam-seeking TNT Tropang 5G survive do-or-die games?

          It's about to be answered in the coming days.

          The schedule for each quarterfinals series is as follows:

          1. San Miguel Beermen vs 8. Meralco Bolts

          • Game 1 - June 20, 5 p.m., Ninoy Aquino Stadium

          • Game 2 (if necessary) - June 22, 7:30 p.m., Smart Araneta Coliseum

          2. NLEX Road Warriors vs 7. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

          • Game 1 - June 18, 5 p.m., PhilSports Arena

          • Game 2 (if necessary) - June 21, 7:30 p.m., Ninoy Aquino Stadium

          3. Magnolia Hotshots vs 6. TNT Tropang 5G

          • Game 1 - June 18, 7:30 p.m., PhilSports Arena

          • Game 2 (if necessary) - June 21, 5 p.m./7:30 p.m., Ninoy Aquino Stadium

          4. Barangay Ginebra vs 5. Converge FiberXers

          • Game 1 - June 20, 7:30 pm, Ninoy Aquino Stadium

          • Game 2 (if necessary) - June 22, 5 p.m./7:30 p.m., Smart Araneta Coliseum