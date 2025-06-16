PBA Philippine Cup playoffs schedule

After weeks of jostling for playoff positioning, the quarterfinals of the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup is now set.
For this conference, the top four spots hold a twice-to-beat advantage, pushing the lower seeds on the brink of immediate exits.
Can defending champions Meralco Bolts and Grand Slam-seeking TNT Tropang 5G survive do-or-die games?
It's about to be answered in the coming days.
The schedule for each quarterfinals series is as follows:
1. San Miguel Beermen vs 8. Meralco Bolts
Game 1 - June 20, 5 p.m., Ninoy Aquino Stadium
Game 2 (if necessary) - June 22, 7:30 p.m., Smart Araneta Coliseum
2. NLEX Road Warriors vs 7. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters
Game 1 - June 18, 5 p.m., PhilSports Arena
Game 2 (if necessary) - June 21, 7:30 p.m., Ninoy Aquino Stadium
3. Magnolia Hotshots vs 6. TNT Tropang 5G
Game 1 - June 18, 7:30 p.m., PhilSports Arena
Game 2 (if necessary) - June 21, 5 p.m./7:30 p.m., Ninoy Aquino Stadium
4. Barangay Ginebra vs 5. Converge FiberXers
Game 1 - June 20, 7:30 pm, Ninoy Aquino Stadium
Game 2 (if necessary) - June 22, 5 p.m./7:30 p.m., Smart Araneta Coliseum