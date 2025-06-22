Open Extended Reactions

The dream season of TNT Tropang 5G is not yet over, and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters once again stands in their way.

On Saturday, TNT and Rain or Shine both eliminated opponents armed with a twice-to-beat advantage to set up a semifinal encounter in the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Grand Slam-seeking TNT squad escaped Magnolia Hotshots in the end with a precarious 80-79 victory and Rain or Shine is heading to a fourth consecutive semifinals appearance with a gutsy 103-92 win against NLEX Road Warriors.

Let's take a deep dive into how both teams pulled off these wins -- and what lies ahead in their highly anticipated showdown for the third straight conference.

TNT's offensive creation was just enough

Meeting three times in just a week, Magnolia and TNT had grown intimately familiar with each other's tendencies. With the stakes heightened in a do-or-die quarterfinal game, the outcome hinged on who could adjust faster and capitalize on slim margins. In the end, it was TNT who once again found the answers and clawed their way past Magnolia's twice-to-beat advantage.

TNT leaned on Calvin Oftana's versatility to dissect Magnolia's defense, utilizing his off-ball gravity and nonstop movement to create mismatches. Magnolia often chased him around screens, only for TNT to counter with quick-hitting secondary ball screens that forced Ian Sangalang and company into difficult help decisions.

Oftana was also featured in double drag actions -- slipping out of the first screen and flaring off the second to pop out for open looks. It was a masterclass in usage, and the Gilas forward responded with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on a scorching 75 TS%.

Still, Magnolia made it a fight in the second half by ramping up its defensive intensity and applying ball pressure that slowed down TNT's rhythm.

With Jordan Heading still hampered by recurring back issues, TNT needed RR Pogoy and Oftana to shoulder more ball-handling duties -- and the former responded. He created offense in isolation and drove the ball to generate paint touches, finishing with 18 points, seven boards, and five assists in over 41 minutes of play.

In the end, it was the 42-year-old Kelly Williams who calmly knocked down two clutch free throws to seal the win and keep TNT's Grand Slam hopes alive.

As for Magnolia, the sting of another quarterfinal exit lingers. This was a team that made bold moves, including acquiring William Navarro late in the eliminations, to gear up for a deep run, only to fall short once again. With another year ending earlier than expected, the team enters the offseason facing tough questions about roster fit, offensive consistency, and how to finally push past their plateau.

Rain or Shine capitalized with mismatches

Robert Bolick bounced back after a quieter-than-usual outing in NLEX Road Warriors' previous game to lead them to victory over Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Saturday off a 34-point display. PBA Media Bureau

It was imperative for NLEX to make adjustments after their top gun, Robert Bolick, was stifled in the previous game. Head coach Jong Uichico made a clear tactical shift by incorporating more handoff actions, allowing Bolick to receive the ball on the move and avoid static possessions. The adjustment paid off early, as Bolick responded with a strong 34-point, six-rebound, four-assist performance on a 54.5 TS%.

This change not only freed up Bolick but also exposed Rain or Shine's traditional big men, with Keith Datu and Kris Porter becoming defensive liabilities. NLEX capitalized on this mismatch, as Brandon Ramirez and JB Bahio each delivered solid contributions off the bench, scoring 11 points and ten points respectively.

But despite these smart decisions, NLEX couldn't sustain their edge. After Bolick hit a rare four-point play to stretch the lead to 77-71 late in the third, Rain or Shine flipped the switch and mounted a game-breaking 21-5 run that swung momentum decisively.

During that stretch, Rain or Shine's offense operated with surgical precision, targeting mismatches through simple but effective sets.

Andrei Caracut capitalized on switched bigs, while Caelan Tiongson and Leonard Santillan punished smaller defenders in the post or made the right reads to find open teammates. Caracut and Santillan combined for 40 points while shooting 50% from long range.

Complementing that effort were gritty performances from Jhonard Clarito, who had another massive double-double of 13 points and 16 boards, and Mike Malonzo, who chipped in ten points and five rebounds in just 18 minutes.

For NLEX, the pain of letting this one slip will sting, especially after showing flashes of control. Perhaps the playoff inexperience of this new core showed in the fourth quarter, where they moved away from their zone defense that had disrupted Rain or Shine earlier. Offensively, the ball stuck too often with Bolick under heavier pressure, limiting their movement and flow.

Still, this campaign provided a glimpse of what NLEX could be -- a team with a high ceiling if their young core continues to develop chemistry and if they tighten up their late-game execution. With Bolick as the centerpiece and Uichico at the helm, they have a foundation to build on heading into next season.