Ginebra completes comeback to edge out San Miguel in Game 1

The semifinals tipped off with grit, grind, and two statement wins from this season's most battle-tested teams.

Two scrappy games to start the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals resulted in TNT Tropang 5G and Barangay Ginebra snagging the first games in the series. Ginebra completed a comeback 73-71 win against the top-seeded San Miguel Beermen after being down by almost 20 points in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Grand Slam seeking TNT continued its mastery over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters with a close 98-91 victory.

Let's take a look at how both teams took control of Game 1 and what lies ahead in their coming games.

Team effort saves Ginebra

They say it's not how you start, but how you finish - and in Game 1 between Ginebra and San Miguel, that adage held firm. San Miguel exploded to a 43-25 lead during the 6:40 mark of the second quarter, capped by a Jericho Cruz triple. At that point, it looked like they had cracked the code against a Ginebra defense preoccupied with containing June Mar Fajardo.

Key to that early surge was the production from San Miguel's bench, particularly Don Trollano and Cruz. Trollano operated as more than just a floor spacer; he flashed as an active off-ball cutter, slipping into the soft spots of Ginebra's help defense to complement Fajardo's gravity.

Cruz, meanwhile, punished Ginebra's scrambled coverages with timely perimeter shooting. Trollano posted nine points, five rebounds, and three assists with a plus-9 rating, while Cruz added 12 points, highlighted by two triples and one 4-pointer.

But Ginebra, in classic "Never Say Die" fashion, refused to fold. With their offense sputtering early, it was Scottie Thompson who provided the lifeline, scoring tough buckets en route to a 16-point, eight-rebound performance.

The team's bench didn't pour in points, but they injected life into the game in the second half. RJ Abarrientos struggled from the field (1-of-12) but kept the offense flowing with seven assists. Raymond Aguilar logged just eight minutes but contributed 6 points and posted a team-high plus-13. Nards Pinto scored only two, but brought intangibles of scrappy defense, hustle plays, and crucial ball pressure that helped swing momentum.

San Miguel's offense, which had hummed in the first half, broke down late. CJ Perez tallied 21 points but took 21 shots to get there, and as the game tightened, the team leaned heavily on him in isolation. The result was a stagnant offense that mustered just 11 points in the fourth quarter -- far from the free-flowing attack that built their early lead.

The focus now turns to Fajardo's status, who was visibly hobbled by a right calf issue down the stretch. He finished with just six points - an uncharacteristically low output that underscored his physical limitations.

Fajardo confirmed postgame that he will undergo an MRI to assess the injury. The outcome of that scan could shape the series: if he's sidelined or limited, it drastically alters San Miguel's interior presence and potentially gives Ginebra a path to seize control.

Pogoy-ball continues to work wonders for TNT

RR Pogoy led the charge for TNT as the team broke out in the fourth quarter to seal the win over Rain or Shine. PBA Media Bureau

The opening half was a grind for both TNT and Rain or Shine, as each team struggled to establish offensive rhythm. Tied at the break, it was clear their familiarity, dating back to past playoff battles, allowed both sides to disrupt one another's sets and expose defensive tendencies.

With playoff basketball naturally slowing the pace, the series now pivots to halfcourt execution. That shift inherently favors TNT, whose personnel thrives in structured sets, while posing a challenge for Rain or Shine, a team built around transition offense and early offense triggers.

In the fourth quarter, TNT finally broke through behind RR Pogoy's timely brilliance. He finished with 28 points and 4 assists, but his influence went well beyond the box score.

Pogoy attacked every defensive mismatch -- posting up Adrian Nocum, exploiting Andrei Caracut in guard-to-guard ball screens, and dragging out Rain or Shine's bigs like Kris Porter and Keith Datu to create driving lanes and space. Whether through post seals, switches, or isolation reads, Pogoy manipulated the defense and made Rain or Shine pay at every pressure point.

Another consistent edge for TNT was in its frontcourt size. Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and JP Erram dominated inside, combined for 29 points and 20 rebounds and created second-chance opportunities off relentless activity on the glass. Their physicality on rolls and putbacks continues to be a matchup issue for Rain or Shine.

That said, Rain or Shine had a viable blueprint. Andrei Caracut drew multiple defenders in pick-and-rolls, putting TNT in rotation, while Nocum attacked closeouts and got into the lane with ease. However, Rain or Shine couldn't convert from deep, finishing just 8-of-35 (22.9%) from beyond the arc - squandering quality looks that could have punished TNT's help defense.

As Game 2 looms, adjustments remain on the table. Leonard Santillan was stifled by TNT's length, held to just five points on 18.2% shooting. Meanwhile, Jordan Heading's minutes (15.3) will be closely monitored due to lingering health concerns, though he delivered 11 points and hit two crucial triples in limited action.