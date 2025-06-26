Open Extended Reactions

Eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo has been cleared to play in Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against Barangay Ginebra. Fajardo suffered a a calf injury late in Game 1. San Miguel will make a decision on Fajardo's availability closer to the start of Game 2.

Ginebra leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.

"According to our physical therapist, the doctors have noted tightness in June Mar's calf muscles," team manager Gee Abanilla said. "But he is cleared to play, and his actual participation for tomorrow will all depend on Coach Leo [Austria]'s discretion."

The injury initially appeared alarming, with Fajardo noticeably limping in the second half of their Game 1 loss. He was held to just six points on 3-of-10 shooting - a rare off night for the usually dominant big man. Further tests showed no structural damage or muscle tear, allowing San Miguel to remain cautiously optimistic.

With the series heating up and the stakes growing, Austria made it clear that long-term health will not be sacrificed for short-term gain.

"Siguro kung maglalaro siya, managed," Austria said. "Pero ang concern ko is 'yung kalagayan niya. I don't care kung hindi siya maglaro as long as mapangalagaan niya ang kanyang injury."

Beyond the PBA, Fajardo's status also casts a shadow on Gilas Pilipinas' preparations. With Kai Sotto still out due to injury, another setback to Fajardo could severely thin the national team's frontcourt depth in upcoming international competitions - especially with the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

If Fajardo is limited or ultimately ruled out, San Miguel will have to rely on the interior efforts of Mo Tautuaa and Rodney Brondial, while also turning to CJ Perez to carry more of the offensive burden. The team's ability to respond without their anchor will likely determine whether they can shift the momentum of the series.

Game 2 offers San Miguel a chance at redemption and Fajardo's health may be the key that unlocks it.