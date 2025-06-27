Open Extended Reactions

TNT held on for a 113-105 overtime victory against Rain or Shine to go up 2-0 in their Philippine Cup semifinals matchup. Meanwhile, San Miguel flexed its firepower in a 100-82 demolition of Ginebra, proving they're still a juggernaut, even with June Mar Fajardo far from full strength.

Let's break down how TNT's resilience kept their Grand Slam bid alive, and how San Miguel's multi-pronged attack overwhelmed Ginebra's defense in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

San Miguel's spread out offense shines

Even with June Mar Fajardo clearly not at 100%, San Miguel reminded everyone why they remain a championship threat. With their cornerstone big man still nursing a calf injury, the team turned to a collective, well-prepared response, both on the floor and in the film room. Coach Leo Austria's decision to spread the floor, activate his role players early, and lean into versatility rather than post dependency paid immediate dividends in a series-tying win over Ginebra.

Mo Tautuaa stepped in as the starting center and provided just enough of a post threat to force Ginebra's defense to still collapse early, even if it's not Fajardo. That opened up the perimeter, particularly the corners, for San Miguel's shooters. Marcio Lassiter had plenty of time and space and made Ginebra pay. The PBA's all-time leader in three-point makes hit three early triples and finished with 16 points on eight shots, punishing Ginebra's late rotations and closeouts.

Austria also tried out a different combination that could be key in making San Miguel's offense tougher to guard, inserting Don Trollano and Andreas Cahilig together to stretch the floor further. Trollano's movement and secondary creation added a layer of unpredictability, while Cahilig buried three triples to finish with nine points.

But the real surprise? Kris Rosales being the back-up point guard instead of Chris Ross. After a DNP in Game 1, he came in and gave the team a spark on both ends - posting 13 points, four boards, and four assists while shooting 83% from the field. His presence forced Ginebra to account for another playmaker and made life harder for RJ Abarrientos defensively to not have him hide on a non-scorer.

On the other end, Ginebra's offensive woes persisted. Outside of a bounce-back performance from Stephen Holt with 17 points, the team struggled to generate consistent scoring. Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson combined for just 13 points, after being the top scorers in their previous, with Thompson clearly still feeling the effects of the hyperextended elbow he sustained in Game 1. With San Miguel rediscovering its rhythm and their adjustments clicking, Ginebra now faces serious questions, both tactically and in terms of health, heading into the pivotal Game 3.

TNT takes commanding 2-0 series lead vs. Rain or Shine

Rain or Shine entered Game 2 with a clear objective: neutralize TNT's size advantage. They rolled out a taller lineup with Adrian Nocum as the smallest player on the floor, designed to prevent RR Pogoy from attacking via guard-to-guard screens. Caelan Tiongson also got the start to ensure their bigs wouldn't be exploited in space but still can help them get rebounds. It helped their defensive front to build an early 18-point lead - boosted by a hot shooting start across the board.

A lingering hamstring issue for Pogoy further complicated things for TNT, who struggled to get going in the early stretches. But, as they've done time and again this season, the Grand Slam-chasing squad leaned on depth and resolve. The "next man up" mentality was in full effect as they weathered the storm and slowly chipped away at the lead.

TNT still hunted mismatches, but it wasn't just Pogoy doing the heavy lifting. Perimeter threats Kim Aurin and Almond Vosotros took advantage of Andrei Caracut's smaller frame, attacking handoffs with force and punishing Keith Datu's drop coverage with timely buckets. That trimmed the lead to just two by halftime. In the third, a sharper Jordan Heading took the reins as primary initiator, orchestrating the offense to the tune of 13 points and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Kelly Williams made his presence felt defensively, clogging up Rain or Shine's drives and sparking transition points the other way.

But the game ultimately belonged to Calvin Oftana. His elite shotmaking carried TNT through the tightest stretches, especially in the halfcourt. Oftana poured in a career-best 39 points and grabbed nine boards on a scorching 76.4 TS%, including three clutch free throws to force overtime - sealing his status as TNT's closer.

On the other side, Rain or Shine showed fight. Their late 19-5 run in the fourth quarter gave them a 91-90 edge, showing just how much grit they had. Nocum starred with 27 points, while Tiongson added 18 behind deadly outside shooting. Gian Mamuyac and Jhonard Clarito chipped in 16 apiece with relentless energy on both ends. Still, questions remain on who can steady the ship in the halfcourt. With Caracut battling injury and limited in orchestrating, Rain or Shine will need to find stability if they want to stay in the series. Putting Clarito on TNT's bigs helped with defensive switching, but their offensive organization will need to tighten up quickly if they hope to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole.