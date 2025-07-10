Open Extended Reactions

Back in the 2011 PBA season, the Talk 'N Text Tropang Texters were just one series away from completing a Grand Slam. Until the Petron Blaze Boosters, now known as the San Miguel Beermen, spoiled their run with a Game 7 victory in the Governors' Cup Finals.

Fourteen years later, the TNT Tropang 5G stand on the brink of that elusive feat once more. But fate has drawn a familiar obstacle: San Miguel once again blocks their path, this time in the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

It's a rivalry steeped in high-stakes encounters. This marks the fifth finals meeting between the two teams since 2010, with San Miguel winning the last four encounters, including their 2022 Philippine Cup showdown. And the journey to get to the finals has been anything but smooth for both teams.

As San Miguel and TNT gear up for another clash with history and legacy hanging in the balance, let's take a closer look at how they fared against one another, the key matchups to watch, and what it will take for either side to break through in what promises to be a hard-fought PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

1 San Miguel Beermen vs 6 TNT Tropang 5G

This is a clash between two well-oiled machines. San Miguel boasts the second-best offensive output in the league at 102.8 points per game and ranks second in true shooting percentage at 58.1%. Anchored by June Mar Fajardo and supported by fellow big man Mo Tautuaa, they also lead the league in 2-point field goal percentage at 53.5%.

On the other hand, TNT is the league's top team in 3-point makes at 11.3 per game, but they're just as dangerous when attacking the paint. Their dribble-drive offense helped them convert 52.7% of their shots inside the arc -- the second-best mark in the league. The two teams also contrast in rebounding: San Miguel ranks second in offensive boards with 15.6 per game, while TNT leads the way on the defensive glass with 33.5 per game.

What happened in the eliminations:

After starting 0-3, TNT's first win came against San Miguel in a close 89-84 victory. It was their patented defense that came into play, as they limited every player besides the dynamic duo of Fajardo and CJ Perez, who comprised 47 of their 84 points. TNT was led by the heroics of Calvin Oftana with an impressive performance of 23 points and 21 rebounds on 77.9 TS%.

Ultimately, defense was the name of the game for TNT, as they made San Miguel to only shoot at a lowly rate of 37.5% from the field. However, TNT still had the services of injured Rey Nambatac back then, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser was part of the injury list, and Jordan Heading was still with Converge during this match-up.

X-factor for San Miguel: Jericho Cruz

Jericho Cruz's ability to read defenses and exploit holes will be key against TNT. PBA Media Bureau

San Miguel's biggest concern in their early-season loss to TNT was the lack of bench support. The team got just six points from their second unit, all coming from Jericho Cruz, who shot a rough 1-of-8 from the field. But what stood out even in that poor shooting night was his willingness to stay aggressive and look for ways to spark the offense. That persistence paid off in the semifinals, where Cruz started to rediscover his rhythm and played a crucial role in key stretches, which ultimately led to them entering the finals.

In seven games, Cruz averaged 11.9 points on 61.2 TS%. He \brings a unique value to the San Miguel offense, especially when compared to Perez's often high-risk, high-reward style. While Perez can generate volume scoring, his decision-making can be erratic -- particularly in isolation or early-clock situations where he forces tough looks. On the other hand, Cruz plays with more control. He thrives in the halfcourt by making quick reads -- whether it's cutting off the ball, attacking gaps off closeouts, or using ball screens with patience. His ability to move without the ball and operate as a secondary playmaker helps San Miguel keep the offense flowing when primary options are stalled.

TNT's defensive scheme under coach Chot Reyes is designed to shrink space and force difficult reads by showing hard and higher on ball screen actions. They're also excellent at helping and recovering, and they rotate well to shooters, which can bait volume scorers like Perez into forcing up shots. That's where Cruz becomes a problem. He doesn't rely on sheer athleticism or hero ball. Instead, he uses timing and feel to attack the gaps that TNT dares others to exploit. Whether it's stepping into the midrange when defenders overplay the drive or relocating off the ball when eyes are on Fajardo, Cruz has the instincts to stay one step ahead of rotations.

If San Miguel wants to break down TNT's disciplined defense, they'll need decision-makers who can exploit cracks without forcing the issue -- something Cruz did in their crucial Game 7 win over Ginebra when he registered seven assists. Cruz won't be called on to be the top scorer; what he brings is balance, composure, and the ability to shift momentum in spurts. In a series where every possession counts and defenses are locked in, Cruz might just be the stabilizing force that San Miguel needs when the game slows down and the margin for error shrinks.

X-factor for TNT: Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser can hold his own against the league's best bigs but will be tested against San Miguel's frontcourt. PBA Media Bureau

Even while nursing a calf injury, Fajardo remains one of the toughest covers in the PBA. The sheer size, footwork, and soft touch around the rim still command double teams and warp defenses, even if his mobility is slightly limited. That makes the role of a secondary defender all the more important -- and for TNT, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is built for that job. While JP Erram will likely be tasked with the initial post defense, as Kelly Williams is still down with an injury, Ganuelas-Rosser provides the crucial help coverage, timing his rotations to challenge Fajardo on the catch or alter his release at the rim. The 1.8 blocks per game in the semifinals reflect not just shot-blocking skill, but defensive discipline and anticipation.

Beyond protecting the rim, Ganuelas-Rosser gives TNT the flexibility to counter San Miguel's size-heavy lineups. Whether it's helping contain Fajardo, switching onto Tautuaa, or keeping a body on Rodney Brondial in the offensive glass, he has the agility and physicality to stay with bigs across the floor. He's also been active on the glass, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game -- many of them contested boards that end second-chance opportunities and fuel transition breaks. Against a San Miguel team that thrives on punishing teams with putbacks and inside pressure, Ganuelas-Rosser's rebounding presence is critical.

Offensively, Ganuelas-Rosser's value lies in his movement and feel within structured sets. He's putting up 11 points per game, doing most of his damage within the flow of the offense - as a roll man, cutter, or trailer, and occasionally hit perimeter jumpers. One of his most effective roles has been as a dribble handoff hub or work the two-man game with Jordan Heading. Ganuelas-Rosser can also set wide screens for Oftana and Pogoy, giving them enough space to operate off the bounce or pull up from range. When defenders hedge or switch, Rosser has the touch to either slip to the rim or pivot into a short roll, where he can make quick reads and keep the ball moving.

As the series slows down and each possession becomes a tactical battle, Ganuelas-Rosser's two-way impact could quietly decide games. The ability to be in the right spots defensively, secure rebounds, and make high-IQ decisions in TNT's offense makes him an ideal complementary piece. Against a San Miguel squad that demands discipline and toughness on every trip, Ganuelas-Rosser offers the kind of controlled energy and matchup versatility that TNT will rely on to absorb punches - and land a few of their own.

Prediction:

TNT in six. The team's versatility to have multiple lineups to answer San Miguel's personnel is telling. Even though San Miguel arguably has the best player in the series, TNT's options can overwhelm whatever they throw at them.