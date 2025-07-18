Open Extended Reactions

The San Miguel Beermen have seized momentum in the PBA Philippine Cup finals with a dominating 108-88 win over the TNT Tropang 5G to lead the best-of-seven series at 2-1. It's also the first time that TNT is trailing in the finals after three games for this season.

San Miguel has tightened its grip on the series by dominating the paint and exploiting TNT's weakened interior without JP Erram. With their shooters struggling and injuries piling up, TNT must quickly find answers on both ends to avoid falling further behind.

San Miguel continued to assert its dominance in the paint in Game 3, a strategy that paid even greater dividends with the absence of TNT's interior anchor, JP Erram. From the opening tip, they made it a point to run their offense through June Mar Fajardo, maximizing his size and skill in nearly every possession. The result was a masterclass from the eight-time MVP, who exploded for a conference-high 33 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists on an efficient 80% shooting clip.

Fajardo was simply unstoppable - scoring off post-ups, cleaning up missed shots, and punishing TNT's defensive coverages. The physical toll he exacted was evident in the 11 combined fouls drawn from Kelly Williams, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and Henry Galinato. Whether in single coverage or with help looming, Fajardo's timing and decisiveness left no room for TNT to recover. He beat them to his spots, attacked before help could load up, and didn't allow the defense to dictate the action.

But what truly made San Miguel's offense even more difficult to stop was their ability to find mismatches beyond Fajardo. With Galinato seeing extended minutes in Erram's absence, San Miguel hunted him in pick-and-roll scenarios. Jericho Cruz, thriving in his role as a secondary creator during this playoff run, repeatedly exploited Galinato's lateral limitations. If Galinato dropped, Cruz took the shot; if he showed, Cruz fed the rolling big with timely pocket passes. Cruz wrapped up with 13 points and three assists, all while posting a 64.5 TS%.

On the other end, San Miguel's defensive scheme has quietly been just as impactful. They've done an impressive job masking Fajardo and Tautuaa from being exposed in TNT's dribble-drive heavy attack. Their guards fought over screens, pressured ball handlers, and disrupted timing at the point of attack. At times, they even mixed in zone looks - throwing off TNT's rhythm and forcing bad reads. The result: 18 TNT turnovers that San Miguel converted into a whopping 32 points.

Chris Ross continues to be a stabilizing force. Since returning to starter duties, Ross has been pivotal on both ends. In Game 3, he knocked down four timely threes en route to 15 points, most of them coming when TNT tried to double Fajardo and left Ross open on the perimeter. His veteran presence and shooting punished every defensive gamble.

For TNT, it's back to the drawing board. Their interior defense was once again shredded, with San Miguel outscoring them 48-28 in the paint. With Erram's status still uncertain, the onus falls on a 43-year-old Kelly Williams and relatively inexperienced bigs in the big stage in Ganuelas-Rosser and Galinato to hold the fort. That's a tall order against a San Miguel team playing with relentless physicality and cohesion.

To compound matters, TNT's perimeter weapons have gone cold. RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, and Jordan Heading shot a combined 5-of-15 from deep, and fatigue from battling through injuries may be catching up to them. If TNT can't find a way to stop Fajardo or rediscover their outside touch, this series and their Grand Slam dreams could slip away.