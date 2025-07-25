San Miguel Beermen reclaims PBA Philippine Cup throne

Open Extended Reactions

San Miguel denies history anew.

The Beermen once again crushed TNT Tropang 5G's Grand Slam dreams, pulling off a commanding 107-96 victory in Game 6 of the finals to capture the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup crown.

The win not only gave another Philippine Cup championship but also served as sweet redemption after falling short in last year's finals to the Meralco Bolts.

This latest championship is San Miguel's 30th overall and 11th in the Philippine Cup, solidifying their status as the league's most decorated franchise. Their mastery over TNT continues, now boasting a 6-1 record in finals matchups against their longtime rivals.

Back at the helm, head coach Leo Austria reminded everyone why he's one of the PBA's greatest minds.

Austria clinched his 10th title with San Miguel, steering a core led by June Mar Fajardo, Chris Ross, and Marcio Lassiter -- pillars of the legendary "Death Five" era -- back to the summit.

San Miguel's championship DNA once again proved too much for a TNT side chasing history.

Jericho Cruz was hailed as the Finals MVP with averages of 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in six games.

More to follow...