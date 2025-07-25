Open Extended Reactions

It wasn't too long ago that the San Miguel Beermen looked like a flat brew - disjointed and struggling to find their fizz. But like any seasoned champion, all they needed was a little shake and stir. Now, they're back to doing what they do best: popping bottles and pouring glory.

The first two conferences of the season were a rollercoaster for San Miguel, plagued by a familiar issue - import instability. In both the Commissioner's Cup and the Governors' Cup, San Miguel went through four different imports per tournament, unable to find the right fit that could anchor their system. The results were telling: a disappointing semifinal exit in one and a disastrous Commissioner's Cup run that saw them miss the playoffs entirely for the first time in a decade.

Recognizing the need for change, San Miguel made a decisive move midway through the Commissioner's Cup. They turned to a familiar face in Leo Austria. The multi-time champion coach, who had been serving as a team consultant since being reassigned after the 2022 season, was reappointed as head coach, replacing Jorge Gallent. Though Austria never left the bench, returning to the driver's seat brought the weight of high expectations from a franchise built on success.

The early exit of the team in the second conference gave Austria a rare opportunity to have ample time to prepare. With no playoffs to prepare for, Austria and his coaching staff was able to focus on recalibrating the system, restoring structure, and reestablishing the identity that had made San Miguel a powerhouse. By the time the Philippine Cup rolled in, the team was not just refreshed - they were reborn.

After having one of the worst offenses in the league in the Commissioner's Cup, San Miguel instantly unleashed the potential of being a potent offense, finishing with second-best output per game with 102.7 points per game. That was fueled by the strength that has been a staple of the team for years, which was scoring inside the arc - leading the league at efficiency at 52.8% and at makes at 29.3 per game. This ultimately resulted in San Miguel being the top seed after the elimination round with an 8-3 record.

Another catalyst for San Miguel's resurgence was the elevated play of CJ Perez in the eliminations. Long known as a high-octane scorer, Perez added a layer of polish to his game by playing with greater control and efficiency. He still got his buckets by averaging 23.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists - but did so on an impressive 58.9% TS%, showing maturity in picking his spots and creating better looks for himself and his teammates.

With momentum on their side, San Miguel opened the playoffs by exorcising a recent demon in Meralco, the team that denied them the title last year. They made quick work of the Bolts, needing just one quarterfinal game to punch their ticket to the semis. Waiting for them in the semifinals was Ginebra - a battle-tested rival that had ousted them from the Governors' Cup just months prior. But the challenge soon grew steeper.

In Game 1 of the semifinals, June Mar Fajardo, the eight-time MVP and longtime anchor of San Miguel's system, went down with a calf injury that severely limited his minutes and mobility. For a team once so dependent on their core - the famed "Death Five" - such a blow would have spelled disaster in earlier eras. Yet, this version of San Miguel was built differently.

With a 107-96 triumph in Game 6 of the finals, San Miguel Beermen secured the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup with a 4-2 series win over a Grand Slam-chasing TNT Tropang 5G. PBA Images

Unlike their previous title runs that leaned heavily on their starters, this year's squad thrived on depth. Mo Tautuaa provided muscle and scoring in the paint in Fajardo's time of not being himself, Don Trollano offered steady two-way play, and Jericho Cruz delivered crucial bursts of energy and shot-making off the bench. Head coach Leo Austria had more pieces to mix and match, turning San Miguel into a more unpredictable and flexible unit.

Still, when the stakes were at their highest, it was the old guard who rose to the occasion. In a do-or-die Game 7 against Ginebra, it was Chris Ross who turned back the clock with a vintage performance - hounding defenders, knocking down timely shots, and orchestrating the floor like a maestro. Ross finished with 19 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and four crucial steals to steer San Miguel to a win.

With Fajardo gutting through his injury and Ross delivering a masterclass, the team leaned on their championship DNA to survive the series. Their reward? A finals clash against a TNT squad on the cusp of history, looking to complete a rare PBA Grand Slam.

Instantly, Game 1 set the tone for the finals, but not in the way anyone expected. A controversial basket interference call on Tautuaa in the final seconds of regulation erased what could have been a game-tying basket. Instead of imploding, San Miguel regrouped with a quiet and veteran calm. There were no protests beyond the game, no excuses - just a return to basketball fundamentals.

They responded by playing their brand of basketball: post-oriented offense, gritty defense, and precise execution.

At the heart of it was Fajardo, who re-established his dominance in the post. Whether facing single coverage or punishing double teams, Fajardo's touch around the rim and patience in reading the defense created headaches for TNT. His ability to score on drop steps, up-and-unders, and short hooks gave San Miguel a reliable scoring anchor that consistently bent the defense.

Feeding off that interior gravity was Jericho Cruz, whose spark on the perimeter gave San Miguel another dimension. Taking on more ball-handling duties, Cruz created offense in tight windows - breaking down defenders off the dribble, attacking closeouts, and pulling up with confidence. Cruz's ability to generate scoring bursts while also setting up teammates made him a crucial bridge between San Miguel's starters and their bench unit.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of Cruz's creation was Don Trollano. Playing off the ball, Trollano thrived in the spaces left behind by TNT's collapsing defense. He found seams by cutting into the lane, spotted up in the corners for open looks, and converted with quiet efficiency. His off-ball movement and composure in catch-and-shoot situations gave San Miguel a reliable scoring release valve that often went unnoticed - but never unimportant.

Defensively, the tone was set by Chris Ross, who once again lived up to his reputation as one of the league's elite stoppers. Assigned to shadow Jordan Heading and RR Pogoy, Ross brought relentless pressure from tip-off to final buzzer. He chased shooters around screens, closed out hard without fouling, and used his veteran strength to disrupt rhythm on every possession. Both Heading and Pogoy struggled to find a consistent groove, a testament to Ross's ability to turn even elite scorers into non-factors

Adding to the Beermen's versatility was Jeron Teng, who stepped up in a niche but valuable role as a small-ball four. His strength allowed him to hold his own against bigger forwards, while his straight-line drives and hustle plays injected energy into San Miguel's second unit. In spurts, Teng gave the team lineup flexibility-allowing them to push the pace, switch defensively, and maintain spacing when the stars rested.

As the series progressed, San Miguel's identity became crystal clear. They played to their strengths - pounding the ball inside, spacing the floor with smart movement, and defending with purpose. With the poise of champions and the depth of a modern contender, the Beermen gradually wore down TNT's Grand Slam hopes. While TNT chased history, San Miguel leaned on something more powerful: a battle-tested system, unshakeable composure, and a team built to win in every way.

Jericho Cruz, the firestarter in the backcourt, was deservingly crowned Finals MVP. Known for his energy and edge, Cruz brought far more than hustle - he brought control. He averaged steady production across the series, but it was his timing that made the difference: hitting momentum-shifting shots, making smart reads under pressure, and serving as a glue guy in moments when the team teetered. Cruz's ability to bridge the gap between the old core and the rising contributors was invaluable, and his Finals MVP award is not just a personal milestone - it's a symbol of how far San Miguel's system has evolved. In a team loaded with pedigree, it was Cruz's consistency and fire that lit the path to championship No. 30.

And with that, the message was once again loud and clear: the road to the Philippine Cup still runs through San Miguel.