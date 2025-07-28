Open Extended Reactions

Chasing history for TNT Tropang 5G felt so close, and yet so far.

The PBA Grand Slam dream may have slipped away, but there's nothing to be ashamed of; they battled through adversity and gave fans a run to remember.

It was close -- just one title away from a rare and historic triple crown.

But if winning one championship is already a gauntlet, then stringing together three in a single season requires something more: elite depth, perfect timing, and a little luck.

TNT displayed all three in flashes but couldn't sustain them throughout the grueling journey. Their road in the Philippine Cup -- the last leg of the campaign -- was a climb that proved just how unforgiving the pursuit of greatness can be.

The cracks began to show as early as the Commissioner's Cup, with Jayson Castro sidelined due to injury and import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson later parting ways with the team.

Without their respective longtime leader and cornerstone import, TNT entered the Philippine Cup in flux -- and it showed.

They stumbled out of the gates with an 0-3 record, their worst start to a conference since 2000. Offensively, they were out of sync, averaging just 83 points per game, while opponents exposed their fatigue and lack of cohesion with an average losing margin of 12.3 points.

Still, they didn't fade quietly.

After a shaky start, TNT caught fire -- stringing together a six-game winning streak that vaulted them back into the playoff picture.

Their offense hummed behind the steady hands of RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, and the team's trusted core. Defensive stops turned into transition opportunities, and their perimeter shooting -- highlighted by a league-best 38.1% clip and over 14 made triples per game during that run -- became a deadly weapon.

TNT looked like a contender again, their system clicking into gear at the right time.

But as has been the story all season, adversity found them again.

Just as they were peaking, Commissioner's Cup Finals MVP Rey Nambatac -- who had become a vital spark in their backcourt -- suffered an untimely injury.

Though they secured a playoff berth, Nambatac's absence loomed large. Without him, TNT lost a key piece of their shot creation and playmaking core. He was never reactivated in the playoffs.

This turn of events forced TNT's hand. With the playoffs approaching and their primary playmaker slot glaringly vacant, the team made a bold move.

Estranged star Mikey Williams, who remained under contract but had been away from the team, became a valuable trade chip. In a high-stakes one-for-one deal, TNT sent Williams to Converge in exchange for sharpshooting guard Jordan Heading -- a calculated risk meant to plug the team's playmaking gap just in time for their playoff run.

However, Heading's arrival came with its own hurdles.

Jordan Heading took some time to settle at TNT Tropang 5G but ultimately proved his worth, including a 29-point display in a semifinal-clinching Game 6 win over Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. PBA Images

Still recovering from injury and unfamiliar with TNT's system, he was thrust into action during the final stretch of the eliminations. The adjustment wasn't seamless.

Chemistry issues and execution lapses surfaced at the worst possible time, leading to back-to-back losses to Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia Hotshots -- games that could have secured TNT a top-four seed. Instead, they slid down to sixth, losing the safety net of a twice-to-beat advantage.

That stumble set the stage for a dangerous playoff path.

Standing in their way was a Magnolia team that had just outplayed them days earlier. To advance, TNT would have to beat them twice in do-or-die scenarios -- no room for error.

But if there's one thing this team had in abundance, it was grit. Drawing from a season filled with adversity, TNT answered the call.

Both games were cardiac affairs.

Game 1 saw TNT mount a dramatic comeback behind a gutsy fourth-quarter surge, flipping the momentum when it mattered most. Game 2, on the other hand, was all about endurance -- holding off every Magnolia rally, making just enough plays on both ends, and squeezing out a hard-earned one-point win.

It wasn't pretty, but it was pure TNT: tough, tested, and unrelenting.

It was Pogoy who rose to the moment in the quarterfinals.

The veteran swingman became the focal point of their offense, pulling out every tool in his arsenal -- from attacking closeouts, scoring at all three levels, to initiating plays off ball screens.

TNT hunted mismatches, and Pogoy capitalized with surgical precision, carving up the defense and leading the charge. His two-game performance was nothing short of a masterclass, averaging 24 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting efficiently on 51.3 TS%.

TNT's stellar quarterfinal performance punched their ticket to a familiar battleground: the semifinals against Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. It marked the third straight conference where these two squads clashed in the same situation, with TNT coming out on top in each of the previous meetings.

With rosters largely intact from before -- minus any imports -- the matchup looked like another chance for TNT to follow a familiar winning script. But this time, the storyline took a painful twist, quite literally.

The injury woes that had haunted them all season returned with cruel timing. In Game 2, Pogoy went down with a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the rest of the series.

The hits kept coming. Kelly Williams suffered an ankle sprain in Game 4 and wouldn't return, while Oftana -- also hurt in the same game -- fought through the pain and stayed in the lineup, though clearly hobbled.

Suddenly, TNT's core was crumbling just as the pressure mounted.

And once more, they found ways to respond -- this time leaning on the depth of their revamped roster.

Heading and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser stepped into the void and delivered in the clutch.

Heading showed his scoring punch and fit within TNT's dribble-drive system, erupting for 29 points and four assists in a tight Game 6 clincher, showing his ability to play off the bounce and create separation in isolation.

Meanwhile, Ganuelas-Rosser anchored both ends -- running the floor, finishing strong, and protecting the rim. His 17 points and three blocks on an eye-popping 75.9 TS% reflected both his efficiency and versatility.

With the help of those two stars, TNT closed out Rain or Shine in six games -- surviving yet another grueling chapter in their Grand Slam journey. Only one obstacle remained: a finals clash with the league's most stacked and battle-tested franchise, San Miguel Beermen -- the same nemesis that denied them to make history back in 2011.

Unfortunately for TNT, the injury avalanche persisted until the finals.

JP Erram rolled his ankle in Game 2, further thinning their already-depleted frontcourt. Things went from bad to worse in Game 3 when Simon Enciso sustained an eye injury, forcing him to miss the rest of the series.

Then came the final blow -- Erram sustained a dreaded anterior cruciate ligament injury in Game 4, an injury that will also sideline him for a big chunk of next season. A team that once prided itself on its next man up mentality found itself scraping for healthy bodies, struggling to hold the line.

JP Erram suffered a costly anterior cruciate ligament injury in Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals that will also rule him out for most of next season. PBA Images

It's when the dam broke for TNT, with San Miguel's size and depth proved overwhelming.

June Mar Fajardo and Mo Tautuaa anchored the post and feasted on looks around the dunker spot. But it wasn't just the starters doing damage.

San Miguel's second unit, led by Jericho Cruz and Don Trollano, delivered a knockout punch. Cruz attacked relentlessly off the dribble, while Trollano picked his spots with smart cuts and spot-up jumpers.

This ultimately led to Cruz earning the Finals MVP honor for San Miguel. Simply put, TNT just could not keep up.

In the end, the Grand Slam didn't slip away because TNT wasn't good enough -- it was because the toll of a year-long war finally caught up to them. From Castro to Nambatac and from Pogoy, Erram to Enciso, the injuries piled up at the worst possible time.

After conquering both the Governors' Cup and the Commissioner's Cup, TNT came within arm's reach of an immortal season.

Veterans like Pogoy and Oftana led the charge with poise and consistency. Glenn Khobuntin, who played a PBA-record 75 games in a single season, embodied the team's resilient spirit.

Williams, at 43, continued to defy time, anchoring the defense and providing veteran leadership until injuries caught up. And when TNT needed fresh legs, newcomers Ganuelas-Rosser and Heading answered the call, proving they belonged on the biggest stage.

There's so much to salute about this TNT group. They started slow in the Philippine Cup, battled uphill, and still managed to reach the finals on nothing but heart, hustle, and belief.

A journey filled with challenges and injuries won't be remembered just for what they didn't win, but for how hard they fought to keep winning.

Even without the Grand Slam, TNT authored one of the grittiest and most memorable campaigns in recent PBA history.

And that, in itself, is a legacy worth respecting.