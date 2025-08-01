The 'GINeral' command: LA Tenorio's lasting impact on Philippine basketball

Open Extended Reactions

For years, LA Tenorio stood at the heart of the action -- directing traffic and a leader who never wavered.

Now, as he steps away from the court and into a new role on the sidelines, Tenorio closes one chapter not with fanfare, but with purpose.

After 19 seasons in the PBA, Tenorio has officially accepted the role of head coach of the Magnolia Hotshots -- taking over from Chito Victolero, who led the team for nine years.

Before he grabs the clipboard fulltime, it's worth remembering the legacy he built with the ball in his hands.

From spending 13 seasons with Barangay Ginebra and most of his career under Tim Cone, Tenorio carved out a name not just as a steady playmaker, but as the pulse of every team he played for.

Before we watch him draw up game plans, let's look back at the defining moments that turned LA Tenorio from a dependable guard into one of the PBA's most enduring icons.

1. Tenorio's impressive stint in the 2012 Jones Cup

Tenorio's journey with Gilas Pilipinas truly took off during the 2012 William Jones Cup -- a tournament that became his breakout party on the international stage.

Looking back, his performance was reminiscent of Stephen Curry's Olympic heroics in 2024: timely, explosive and undeniably clutch when the pressure peaked.

In the penultimate game against Chinese Taipei, with Gilas' title hopes hanging in the balance, Tenorio put the team on his back. Scoreless through three quarters, he erupted for all 11 of his points in the fourth, leading them to a victory that turned into a dramatic triumph.

That win set the stage for a virtual title decider against a formidable Team USA Select squad -- a group stacked with size, athleticism, and talent.

And in that final showdown, the 'Tinyente' delivered his finest hour.

Against a taller, faster, and more physically gifted American team, Tenorio didn't flinch. He rose to the moment with the calm of a seasoned general, orchestrating the offense with surgical precision.

He probed gaps, called the right sets, controlled the tempo and picked his spots with uncanny timing. He finished with a game-high 20 points, flashing his full arsenal from deep threes to clever finishes in traffic, and sank the midrange dagger that sealed the championship for the Philippines.

More than a gold medal, the performance became a defining moment for Tenorio's career.

It marked his arrival as a leader on the international stage and became the emotional springboard for Gilas' silver-medal finish in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship -- a campaign that ultimately earned the country a long-awaited return to the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

2. Tenorio's game-winning triple leads Ginebra in Christmas Clasico

Before Tenorio became the face of Ginebra, he had already carved out a name for himself as one of the league's top point guards with the Alaska Aces by leading them to a championship in the 2010 Fiesta Conference and winning Finals MVP as well.

But when he was traded to Ginebra in 2012, something shifted. The stage got bigger, the expectations heavier -- and Tenorio met it all with calm, poise, and success.

In Ginebra, he wasn't just great. He became iconic.

That identity was cemented in the 2015 Christmas Clasico against rival Star Hotshots.

Packed arena, millions watching and the stakes always high, this was the kind of night that called for a player who could handle the pressure. Ginebra trailed by as many as 11 points (65-76) with less than 90 seconds left in the fourth quarter, with momentum clearly on the side of the Star. But just when the game seemed to be slipping away, the crowd began chanting and the "never say die" spirit kicked in.

As Ginebra was able to erase that deficit and force overtime, Tenorio calmly rose over his defender and buried the game-winning basket, lifting the team to a dramatic victory to eliminate the Star Hotshots in the quarterfinals.

There were louder games, bigger series, and longer highlight reels in his career, but that Christmas night will always be remembered and Tenorio finished the job.

3. 744 games of unmatched reliability as the PBA's Ironman

In professional sports, durability often separates the good from the truly great. And in the PBA, no one defined durability quite like Tenorio.

From the moment he debuted in 2006 until 2023, Tenorio suited up for every single game -- all 744 of them -- without fail. No nights off. No injury breaks. Just relentless consistency.

It wasn't just about showing up. It was about showing up and delivering.

Through twisted ankles, an injured elbow and the fatigue that comes from deep playoff runs, Tenorio remained a constant presence on the floor. He led his teams in minutes, in decisions, in voice -- always available, always ready.

While other stars were celebrated for their explosive moments, Tenorio's greatness was in the grind: being there, game in and game out, with the same level of composure and intensity.

The Ironman streak wasn't just a stat.

It was a symbol of professionalism, of discipline, and of deep love for the game. It told the story of a player who didn't need the spotlight to prove his worth.

He proved it by always being there, no matter the circumstance.

4. More than a basketball return for Tenorio

In March 2023, Tenorio faced the toughest battle of his life and it wasn't on the court.

He revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, a deeply personal struggle that forced him to finally break his Ironman streak and step away from the game. But true to form, Tenorio didn't make it about him. There were no dramatics, no grand statements. Just honesty, strength, and quiet resilience.

And true as an Ironman, he returned just months earlier.

In September 2023, just six months after his diagnosis, Tenorio returned to active duty with Ginebra -- not as a ceremonial gesture, but as a player genuinely ready to contribute again. His return wasn't just a sports story, it was a human one.

In overcoming cancer and making his way back into a Ginebra uniform, Tenorio reminded everyone what true toughness looks like. It's not just fighting through screens or chasing down loose balls. It's enduring the hardest moments of life and choosing to rise again -- not only for the applause.

Even as his minutes were limited, the symbolism of his return meant everything -- to his teammates, to fans, and to the game itself. He didn't need to score 20 or hit a game-winner to make a statement.

Just being on the court again was victory enough. It was one of the most inspiring moments in PBA history, and arguably, the most meaningful moment in Tenorio's career.

After a stellar 19-year playing career, LA Tenorio begins his new chapter as a coach after being handed the reins of Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Images

5. One last masterclass by Tenorio

By 2025, Tenorio had long passed the peak of his career, but he had also proven time and again that impact isn't always measured by minutes or age.

As Ginebra entered a do-or-die Game 6 in the Philippine Cup semifinals, staring down elimination against a tough San Miguel Beermen squad, they had to dig deep to find ways to get the win.

And once again, Tenorio answered the call.

After playing sparingly throughout the conference and the series, Tenorio made the most of his opportunity when Cone put him in.

Stepping onto the floor with his usual calm, he drilled timely buckets in the clutch and capped it off with the game-winning three-pointer -- a cold-blooded shot that swung the momentum and kept Ginebra's title hopes alive.

He tallied 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists, but more than the numbers, it was a vintage display of poise and leadership -- a clutch performance that served as a powerful reminder: Tenorio was still built for the biggest moments.

Coming off the bench, he didn't just fill space -- he altered the tempo. Like a conductor returning to his orchestra, Tenorio read the flow of the game and adjusted everything: calming the team in tense moments, orchestrating clean possessions, and asserting control in the final minutes.

It was a throwback to the kind of performances that defined his prime -- not flashy, but deliberate, smart, and composed.

In many ways, it felt like his final great stand -- one last moment where everything clicked, and he reminded everyone exactly who he was.

Not just a legend in the locker room, but a difference-maker on the floor.