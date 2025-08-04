Open Extended Reactions

There's no way around it, Magnolia Hotshots' 2024-2025 PBA season was a letdown.

For a team routinely considered a contender based on talent alone, bowing out in the quarterfinals of all three conferences was far from acceptable, especially when they started hot in the Philippine Cup.

The disappointment extended a championship drought that has now stretched to seven years -- an eternity for a franchise with Magnolia's pedigree.

Change, as expected, was not just coming -- it was overdue.

Assistant coach Jason Webb has been elevated to team governor, stepping in for the retiring Rene Pardo.

But the real shake-up came on the sidelines: after nearly a decade under Chito Victolero, the Hotshots have turned the page and entrusted the head coaching reins to LA Tenorio. The move signals not just a shift in leadership, but a bold attempt to rewrite the team's narrative moving forward.

For Tenorio, this marks his first foray into head coaching in the pro ranks -- stepping into one of the most high-pressure jobs in the league barely a season removed from his final playing days.

Even having experience in handling Gilas Youth in the last SEABA, the transition will surely come with high expectations and immediate scrutiny. Magnolia isn't settling for mere playoff appearances, and it has a fanbase that expects winning.

However, if there's hope with Tenorio, it lies in the tremendous basketball IQ he's carried throughout his storied career -- an intangible that made him a floor general and a natural leader during his playing days.

More than anything, Tenorio brings a fresh voice perhaps most capable of understanding today's players -- given he was just one of them.

We examine what Tenorio can bring to the table as he takes on the challenge of steering Magnolia back to contender status, and possibly, to the championship heights they've long been chasing.

What will Magnolia's offense look like under Tenorio?

From what we have seen so far with Gilas Youth in a solitary tournament, Tenorio seemed to not adapt the triangle offense, a system he has grown accustomed to playing for Tim Cone.

There could be multiple reasons as to why he did not implement it, whether the lack of time to learn the intricacies of the triangle or it being complex for a young team to grasp.

For now, it's worth examining how Tenorio utilized the Princeton offense.

The Princeton offense, which Tenorio leaned on during his Gilas Youth stint, emphasizes constant motion, spacing, and smart reads, qualities of a cerebral system that relies more on decision-making than set plays. It suits teams that may lack dominant individual scorers but thrive on ball movement and off-ball activity.

In terms of what options Tenorio tapped into, there were a lot of possessions that the team ran Chin actions, back screens set by a big around the free throw line to free up cutters toward the basket. This also allows the big to become a playmaking hub on offense, which normally flows into a Zoom action, a dribble handoff to a ball screen, common in the modern game of basketball.

In Zav Lucero, LA Tenorio will have a modern, versatile big who could grow into the cornerstone of Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Images

Taking into account Magnolia's personnel, this type of offense could make the execution more cohesive. With bigs like Ian Sangalang and Zav Lucero capable of facilitating at the elbows, and smart guards such as Jerom Lastimosa and Mark Barroca who thrive on reading defenses and making quick decisions, a Princeton-based system can elevate their offensive flow.

The presence of wings like Aris Dionisio and Rome Dela Rosa also opens up more cutting lanes and perimeter threats, ideal for the constant off-ball motion the offense demands. It won't rely on isolations or heavy pick-and-rolls, but rather create opportunities through spacing the floor, reading the second line of defense, and making the extra pass.

Ultimately, whether Tenorio decides to run the triangle, Princeton, or a hybrid of modern NBA actions, one thing is certain -- the ball will move.

Tenorio's identity as a player was rooted in high-IQ decision-making, unselfish play, and empowering teammates to find the best shot possible. As a coach, that same style was already translated into how he wanted Gilas Youth to operate.

And no matter the system, a team that plays with purpose, shares the basketball, and trusts the process will always reflect the DNA of its leader.

What could Magnolia's rotation look like?

One of the lingering frustrations from Magnolia fans has been the team's inability to fully unlock the depth of its roster, a flaw that has haunted the team over multiple conferences.

While the Philippine Cup showed glimpses of change, especially with the emergence of Lucero and Lastimosa, the team still struggled to translate that progress into playoff success. Their quarterfinal series loss to TNT exposed deeper issues -- not just in execution, but in how the team still lacks a defined and balanced identity.

With the arrival of Tenorio, there's now a real opportunity to reimagine Magnolia's rotation and overall system. He inherits a roster that may not need a full overhaul, but one that definitely needs reorganization.

Instead of defaulting to past hierarchies, Tenorio can establish a structure where roles are clear and optimized. That includes fully handing the keys to Lucero and allowing him to grow into the team's cornerstone -- a modern wing/tweener who can play with versatility on both ends, attack off the dribble, and operate in transition.

Lucero has already shown flashes of brilliance in the last conference with averages of 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 60.2 TS%; it's now about staying consistent to handing him these responsibilities that come with being a franchise centerpiece.

In Jerom Lastimosa, Magnolia Hotshots have another rising talent who -- in what would be his second season in the PBA -- looks ready to be entrusted with more playmaking responsibility. PBA Images

At the guard spot, Lastimosa deserves a real chance to become the team's lead playmaker. His quick first step, pull-up shooting, and flair as a creator give Magnolia a different dynamic when he's empowered.

Surrounding him with the right personnel will be key -- and that's where players like Jerrick Ahanmisi and Aris Dionisio come in. Ahanmisi provides valuable floor spacing as a knockdown shooter, while Dionisio's length and ability to stretch the floor make him a natural fit in a modern offense.

Neither featured consistently last conference, but both could thrive in a more movement-oriented, pace-driven offense.

Meanwhile, the veterans still have immense value, but their roles must be adjusted to maximize their strengths without overextending them.

Whether it's Paul Lee's shot-making in spurts, Barroca's on-ball defense and playmaking or Sangalang's craft in the post, they can serve as stabilizers rather than constant lifelines.

Tenorio, with his deep understanding of the game and experience working under Cone, can build a structure where Magnolia's older core complements rather than carries.

For Magnolia, this new era isn't about blowing everything up, even with the possibility of Wiliiam Navarro leaving for the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

It's about better utilizing what's already there.

And with Tenorio's fresh perspective, the path to a more balanced, modern, and dynamic Magnolia squad is within reach -- if the right pieces are finally trusted in the right roles.