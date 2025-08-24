Open Extended Reactions

Not exactly for their similarities in playstyle, but the Philippines' own versions of Kobe and Jordan could soon be teaming up for Asian club supremacy.

For the third straight season, Meralco will represent the PBA in the East Asia Super League (EASL). This time, they stand as the league's lone representative in Group B, bracketed with the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, Ryukyu Golden Kings, and Macau Black Bears.

Meralco has yet to break through to the Final Four, though the team has shown steady progress. They finished 1-5 in their debut campaign, then came close to the semifinals last year after a strong 2-1 start before dropping their last three games. Determined to finally make a deeper run, the team is exploring the possibility of fielding two familiar PBA imports: Justin Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Seeing the longtime rivals, synonymous with Ginebra and TNT, on the same side would be unusual but intriguing. The thought of them sharing the floor in Meralco colors raises the questions: How will their skill sets blend, how far can they carry Meralco, and can they deliver for the PBA in this new EASL season?

Brownlee's scoring boost

If there's one team that knows firsthand how dangerous Brownlee can be, it's Meralco. Time and again, his scoring bursts have buried them in the PBA, which is why having him on their side in the EASL would be both a relief and a game-changer.

Unlike in past editions where Meralco brought in steady but not necessarily high-volume scorers, Brownlee gives them a true offensive weapon who consistently demands defensive attention. He's not just a reliable option - he's a proven closer who can carry stretches of a game on his own.

Justin Brownlee's talent would warp defenses and ease the pressure on Chris Newsome to be the sole shot-maker. PBA Media Bureau

Looking back at last season, Meralco's imports in the EASL didn't have the same offensive gravity. Akil Mitchell led them with 21.7 points per game, followed by DJ Kennedy with 18, Allen Durham with 17.5, and Ange Kouame with 7.3. While respectable, none possessed the kind of shot-making versatility and floor-warping presence Brownlee brings.

Even if Brownlee's averages fall in a similar range, defenses treat him differently as he bends schemes, opens up looks for teammates, and forces opponents to pick their poison.

That distinction is why Brownlee's arrival feels so significant for Meralco. The recent showing in the Asia Cup of 20.6 points per game on 66.7 TS% underscored how efficient he remains at age 36. But more importantly, Brownlee's presence eases the offensive load on Chris Newsome, who averaged 13.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in six games in the EASL last season.

As the top local scorer in previous campaigns, Newsome often had to carry the bulk of the scoring on top of his playmaking duties, leaving him gassed in late-game situations. With Brownlee alongside him, defenses can no longer zero in on Newsome, giving him more freedom to pick his spots and play within rhythm rather than forcing the issue. The result is a more balanced attack where Newsome gets much-needed scoring support, and Meralco finally has a duo that can consistently generate points at a high level.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's impact on both ends

Unlike Brownlee, Hollis-Jefferson has experience playing in the EASL for TNT, so expect him to be a great addition for Meralco. His greatest value to Meralco lies in his versatility, which can be felt on the defensive end.

He can guard multiple positions, from hounding guards at the perimeter to switching onto bigs in the post, while using his length and instincts to disrupt passing lanes -- evidenced by 3.4 stocks (steals + blocks). For a team that already prides itself on defense, Hollis-Jefferson elevates that identity by being the ultimate stopper who can take on the toughest assignment every night.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is a difference-maker on both ends of the floor and would give Meralco an immediate boost. PBA Media Bureau

This presence also gives Meralco the option to roll out a switchable unit with him, Brownlee, and Cliff Hodge, a trio that can cover ground, switch seamlessly, and neutralize mismatches. In lineups alongside Raymond Almazan or Brandon Bates, he fits perfectly as the mobile four who ties everything together.

But RHJ is far from just a defensive specialist -- he can carry an offense when called upon. He averaged 29 points per game in his previous EASL stint, showing he has the ability to take over scoring duties if needed. Beyond raw numbers, his decision-making makes him even more valuable.

He's a connector who can initiate offense, read defenses, and make the right pass out of drives, easing the pressure on Newsome and Chris Banchero while opening up looks for shooters like Bong Quinto and CJ Cansino. He doesn't force possessions but chooses smart spots to attack, balancing aggression with flow and ensuring Meralco's halfcourt sets remain unpredictable.

What makes Hollis-Jefferson such an ideal fit is the way his all-around game lifts the burden off everyone else, allowing them to focus on their strengths. Newsome can concentrate more on scoring without always carrying the defensive load. The big men can focus on rebounding and rim protection knowing Hollis-Jefferson can switch onto different matchups.

Even Brownlee benefits, as his defensive presence lets him conserve more energy for offense. In short, Hollis-Jefferson's two-way impact, backed by his ability to score at a high level, simplifies the game for Meralco, giving them a stabilizer who enhances team cohesion while raising their ceiling on both ends of the floor.