The label of a first overall pick carries heavy expectations.

But, for Geo Chiu, the reality is more nuanced: he's less of a ready-made star and more of a slow-burn project that Terrafirma Dyip hopes will pay off -- if they choose to keep him.

Even from a large draft pool of 122 applicants in the 2025 PBA draft, the biggest concern by all teams was having legitimate star talent. There are definitely budding potentials, bonafide instant role players, and developmental players that can learn on the fly.

But for the first overall pick, Terrafirma elected to roll the dice on a player who might sit in all three categories at once in Geo Chiu.

It's a scary proposition because of the possible volatility of the former Ateneo Blue Eagle, whose size and pedigree suggest long-term upside but whose game still needs polish to thrive against PBA frontlines.

So for now, let's not put this gamble of Terrafirma on what Chiu might become years down the line, but what kind of impact he can make for the team at present.

Improved agility, but finishing still lags

At 6-foot-10, Chiu's mobility at his size is a big help, giving Terrafirma one of the tallest and most agile players in the PBA.

He built that foundation through stints with the Taiwan Mustangs in The Asian Tournament and the Ehime Orange Vikings in Japan's B.League Division 2, where he learned to run the floor with more purpose paired with better activity around the basket.

Now with the Abra Weavers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), he continues to show noticeable progress by sprinting in transition and positioning himself for easy opportunities near the basket.

The improved conditioning allows him to keep up with faster-paced lineups, and he often creates scoring chances simply by beating opposing big men down the floor. In short, Chiu has started to embrace the role of a rim-runner in fastbreak, recipient of dump-offs, and through second-chance looks.

Still, the numbers show that Chiu's game requires significant refinement.

In ten games played with Abra, he has only averaged 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per contest. More concerning is his efficiency: despite taking nearly all of his attempts inside the arc, he has converted just 48.6% of them.

For a player with his length and size advantage, especially against lesser competition, that percentage points to a lack of consistency finishing plays that should be high-percentage looks.

A big reason behind these struggles lies in his touch and timing around the rim. Chiu often rushes attempts or fails to establish deeper position, leading to awkward releases or shots altered by smaller but more physical defenders.

His offensive role remains dependent on teammates creating for him, and until he develops a reliable go-to move or improves his ability to finish through contact, he risks being limited to clean-up duty rather than a steady scoring option. Improving his footwork, patience, and confidence when he receives the ball inside will be critical in bridging that gap.

In the end, Chiu's mobility and size give him tools that Terrafirma cannot ignore, but his finishing remains the swing skill that will determine how quickly he adapts to the PBA. If the 24-year old raises his efficiency and becomes more dependable inside, Chiu's role as a rim-running big man could solidify.

Defense and rebounding still a work-in-progress

Chiu instantly became the main center of Terrafirma, alongside fellow big men in Kemark Carino and Louie Sangalang.

Yet the question is that his 6-10 frame has not translated into a reliable defensive anchor. Opposing guards and big men continue to test him inside, often attacking straight at him rather than adjusting their shots or pulling up for jumpers.

Chiu's timing and positioning remain inconsistent, which limits his ability to alter shots despite his reach. Too often, he gets caught flat-footed or concedes deep position, situations where his size becomes neutralized.

Instead of dictating the terms in the paint, he ends up reacting, which makes him more of a target than a deterrent. Although blocks is not the only metric to assess rim protection, 0.9 blocks with Abra won't scare PBA players once they face him.

Rebounding tells a similar story. While Chiu's height and wingspan should give him a natural edge, his current output of 5.8 rebounds per game in the MPBL shows that he has yet to consistently impose himself on the boards.

Chiu often relies on his length to grab loose balls rather than fighting for position, which leaves him vulnerable to being boxed out by smaller, scrappier players.

On the offensive end, there's at least a glimpse of promise in how Chiu attacks the glass. Averaging 2.3 offensive rebounds per game with Abra, he shows the ability to generate extra possessions through sheer size and activity around the rim.

That number suggests he can carve out a niche as a second-chance creator, something Terrafirma has sorely lacked in recent years.

For now, Chiu's size gives him the raw tools to eventually grow into a dependable rim protector and rebounder, but size alone won't mask his current shortcomings. He needs to pair his physical gifts with toughness, timing, and a consistent motor if he wants to handle the nightly battles against veteran big men in the PBA.

Whether this development transpires in Terrafirma or some other team, Chiu's growth will ultimately depend on how much he's willing to embrace the grind to become a premier big in the league.