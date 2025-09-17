How Dalph Panopio is a perfect fit for Blackwater Bossing

Open Extended Reactions

Blackwater Bossing's 2024-25 PBA season felt like a constant climb uphill, searching for the right rhythm that never quite clicked.

Wins were hard to string together and the playoffs remained out of reach, but the silver lining was the discovery of bright spots -- pieces that hinted that they are closer to turning a corner than their record suggests.

Picking up another gem to bolster their core could very well be the spark that finally pushes them into postseason territory.

In all three conferences of PBA Season 49, the team was not able to get into the playoffs. What remained clear, however, was that Blackwater had enough talent at the top of its depth chart to be a dangerous opponent if underestimated.

One player who has shown pedigree throughout his professional career is Sedrick Barefield. Although hampered by injuries that led to an uneven campaign, he reminded everyone of his scoring ability in the Governors' Cup, where he averaged 18.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on a 53.4 true shooting percentage.

Meanwhile, Christian David's potential as a dynamic wing was finally realized in the Philippine Cup, as he led the team with 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 60.9 TS%. RK Ilagan also emerged as one of Blackwater's most reliable offensive weapons, thriving as a perimeter sniper with 14.2 points on a scintillating 55.6% clip from three in the same conference.

But if Blackwater hopes to make headlines this coming season, the priority must be strengthening its depth, since its top-heavy talent core is already in place. With the third overall pick in the 2025 PBA Draft, the team selected guard Dalph Panopio to improve their current roster.

Now, all eyes turn to Panopio and the unique skill set he brings, as Blackwater looks to reshape its identity and finally break through the playoff barrier.

Here, we take a look at his fit with the team and how much he can contribute to make the squad more formidable.

During his stint in the Indian National Basketball League with Mumbai Titans, Dalph Panopio averaged 14.9 points on efficient splits of 42.2% from the field, 38.5% from three, and 80.7% from the line. PBA Media Bureau

Panopio unlocks Barefield and other Blackwater scorers

It's established by now that Barefield is a secondary ballhandler -- or in layman's terms, a shooting guard. The offensive value of the 28-year old guard spikes when he doesn't have to juggle creating shots for himself and orchestrating the offense.

With Panopio handling initiation duties, Barefield can slide into a scoring-first role, attacking from spot-ups, curls, or isolations where he's most effective. This adjustment reduces turnovers and inefficiencies, allowing Barefield to maximize his strengths as a three-level scorer.

The arrival of Panopio also creates optionality at the point guard position alongside Ilagan. While Ilagan has developed into more than just a shooter, capable of running stretches as a combo guard, Panopio offers the steadier hand in setting the table -- evidenced by his 4.4 assists per game in the INBL.

This dual dynamic gives Blackwater flexibility: they can lean on Panopio when stability is needed, or unleash Ilagan's scoring punch when spacing and quick-hitting offense are the priority. It prevents predictability and keeps defenses guessing as to who initiates plays.

Most importantly, Panopio is the connector who makes the different skill sets around him function in unison. This ability to read defenses and direct traffic ensures that Barefield gets cleaner looks, Ilagan thrives as a floor spacer, and wings like Christian David stay engaged through ball movement.

For the first time in years, Blackwater has a guard capable of tying together a top-heavy core and giving the offense consistent structure even with still some deficiencies in their roster.

Panopio's scoring dimension

Beyond his role as a facilitator, Panopio's scoring ability makes him a dual threat.

In the Indian National Basketball League, suiting up for the Mumbai Titans, he averaged 14.9 points on efficient splits of 42.2% from the field, 38.5% from three, and 80.7% from the line -- numbers that highlight his reliability as a perimeter shooter.

The 6-foot-1 guard's pull-up jumper, especially out of pick-and-rolls, forces defenses to respect him, punishing the under and drop coverages.

This scoring presence lightens the load on Barefield and Ilagan. With Panopio proving he can punish defenses when left unchecked, Blackwater avoids the offensive stagnation that comes when opponents zero in on their primary scorers.

This pull-up game stretches defenses vertically, opening more driving lanes for Barefield and more clean looks for Ilagan spotting up beyond the arc. In effect, Panopio makes every other weapon on the roster more dangerous by keeping defenders honest.

The added scoring punch of Panopio ensures Blackwater's offense doesn't become predictable. When Panopio balances distributing with assertive scoring, they can sustain pressure throughout games instead of relying solely on hot shooting nights from Ilagan or big scoring bursts from Barefield.

This ability to shift gears -- running the team as a facilitator one possession and creating his own shot the next -- gives Blackwater a stabilizing force at the point guard spot and a much-needed offensive versatility heading into the new season.