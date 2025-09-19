From UAAP to PBA: Which university reigns supreme in producing pros?

Open Extended Reactions

After the end of PBA Season 49 and the participation of Gilas Pilipinas in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup, hoops for this basketball-crazy nation took a pause for a month.

But fans are about to be treated by this weekend with the start of UAAP Season 88 men's basketball tournament.

With the competition making its return, it's a good time to revisit one of the UAAP's biggest points of pride: producing talent that goes on to succeed in the professional ranks.

Winning collegiate titles is one thing, but sending players to the PBA -- and even to the national team -- has always been a lasting measure of a program's legacy. Some schools have established themselves as pipelines for future stars, while others have quietly turned out steady role players who carved out long and valuable careers.

For fairness and clarity, this list only considers players who are currently signed and active in the PBA. Those who have taken their talents abroad as Asian imports, or who remain unsigned free agents as of this writing, are not included. This way, the focus stays on which UAAP programs are most represented in the league right now.

1. Ateneo Blue Eagles (22 players)

Ateneo's influence on the PBA has only grown since Tab Baldwin took over the program in 2016, setting the foundation for a system that churned out pro-ready talent year after year. Alumni such as Tyler Tio, Gian Mamuyac, BJ Andrade, Anton Asistio, Aaron Black and Kai Ballungay are direct products of the Baldwin era, bringing with them the discipline, spacing, and two-way mindset they honed in Katipunan. To add more to the list were high overall selections in the 2025 PBA Draft in first overall pick Geo Chiu and fourth overall pick in Chris Koon.

Still, Ateneo's legacy in the pros isn't just about the current youth -- it also features high-end veterans who continue to play at the top level. Japeth Aguilar, a longtime Gilas Pilipinas stalwart, remains a cornerstone in the national team pool, while Chris Newsome has become a versatile leader for both Meralco and Gilas. They also have recent PBA champions in JP Erram with two championships in the past season with TNT Tropang 5G, and Juami Tiongson of San Miguel Beermen that conquered the recent Philippine Cup.

2. DLSU Green Archers (17 players)

La Salle has always been a consistent talent factory, but its biggest headline in recent memory was Justine Baltazar being selected first overall in the 2024 PBA Draft -- a testament to the team's ability to produce center-piece-caliber players. Alongside him are steady contributors like Jason Perkins, who has become one of the league's most reliable forwards, and Schonny Winston, who quickly made the leap to the pros with his scoring punch. Meanwhile, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters duo of Andrei Caracut and Santi Santillan showcases how La Salle players often thrive in complementary roles that help elevate their teams.

Their depth doesn't stop there, as a wave of younger names is carving out their own space in the PBA. Guards like Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy bring quickness and energy, while Brandon Bates is finding his niche as a defensive big man. Newcomers Joshua David and CJ Austria also look poised to develop into solid pros, continuing the cycle of talent coming out of Taft. With a mix of established names and promising youth, DLSU remains firmly entrenched among the top UAAP programs represented in the league.

3. FEU Tamaraws (12 players)

FEU has always been a staple when it comes to producing great guards, a tradition that spans different generations of the PBA. Veterans like Mark Barroca and RR Garcia embody the school's legacy of skilled floor generals who thrive under pressure and bring winning intangibles to their teams. The lineage continues with stars like RR Pogoy, one of the premier two-way wings in the league, showing how FEU guards evolve beyond just playmaking into all-around threats.

However, the Morayta-based school continues to produce young talents with shooters in Xyrus Torres and Ken Tuffin, who are already carving out their identities as reliable contributors, and another explosive guard in the 2025 PBA Draft in fifth overall pick LJay Gonzales of NLEX Road Warriors. But the biggest name to watch is RJ Abarrientos, who could very well become FEU's best player in the PBA in the near future with his elite scoring and playmaking skills.

4. Adamson Soaring Falcons (10 players)

Adamson's biggest mark in the PBA today revolves around the San Miguel trio of Jericho Cruz, Don Trollano and Rodney Brondial, who were all key in the team's 2025 Philippine Cup championship run. Their contributions -- Cruz's shot-making, Trollano's steady scoring, and Brondial's grit on the boards -- highlight how Adamson players often thrive in high-stakes moments and complement star-laden lineups.

Looking ahead, Adamson's future shines bright with the arrival of Jerom Lastimosa in the pro ranks. Known for his clutch shot-making and fearless drives during his UAAP career, he's already showing flashes of becoming a long-term asset for Magnolia Hotshots in the PBA. Alongside role players like Sean Manganti and Jansen Rios, he represents the next wave that could cement Adamson as more than just a supporting-cast school, but one capable of producing stars in their own right.

5. UP Fighting Maroons (7 players)

UP's resurgence in the UAAP has carried over to the pros, with the Gómez de Liaño brothers -- Juan and Javi -- now both active in the PBA at the same time -- a milestone for its modern program. At the top of their alumni pool is Zav Lucero, who has quickly developed into a legitimate PBA superstar with his scoring and versatility.

Complementing them are solid role players in Ricci Rivero and CJ Cansino, both UAAP champions who bring energy and grit to their teams. With this mix of star power and reliable depth, UP has cemented itself as a program capable of producing both high-ceiling talents and dependable contributors.

6. UE Red Warriors (7 players)

For UE, it still revolves around Paul Lee, who remains the best player to come out of the Recto-based team in the PBA right now. A former franchise cornerstone and perennial All-Star, Lee has long carried the school's banner in the pros and headlines the unique group of "three Pauls" in the league, alongside Paul Zamar (Blackwater Bossing) and Paul Varilla (TNT).

The number of players was further boosted by the 2025 PBA Draft, which introduced fresh talent to the mix. Notable among the newcomers is Jack Cruz-Dumont, a shooter that can provide some qualities if signed fully into the season by Blackwater. With contributors like Jed Mendoza and Rey Suerte also in the fold, UE continues to keep its presence alive in the PBA, even if Lee remains their gold standard.

7. NU Bulldogs (5 players)

NU's presence in the PBA has been modest, but Troy Rosario stands out as the university's biggest success. A Gilas mainstay and one of the league's top forwards, he has become the benchmark for NU players making it to the pros.

Glenn Khobuntin, meanwhile, has carved out a steady career as a dependable role player for TNT, which earned a lot of praise in his performance in Game 7 of the past season's Commissioner's Cup. It proves that NU talent can still leave a mark in the league even outside of star roles.

8. UST Growling Tigers (4 players)

There is definitely a shortage of players coming out of UST's program because of their recent struggles in the UAAP. They are led by two veterans in Kevin Ferrer and the much-talked about Aljon Mariano, whose career has grown after winning multiple championships with Barangay Ginebra after his controversial stint with the school.

The latest additions are big men Bryan Santos and rookie Christian Manaytay, who may spark a new wave of players from the España-based team.