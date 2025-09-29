Open Extended Reactions

The countdown is nearly over.

In just a week, the PBA tips off its milestone 50th season, once again opening with the most prestigious jewel of them all -- the Philippine Cup.

Unlike the import-laden tournaments, this one strips the game down to its essence. Some squads are looking to extend theirdominance, others are hoping to break through, and a few are aiming to rewrite their narratives altogether.

With so many storylines converging, the Philippine Cup once again promises to set the tone for the battles ahead.

1. San Miguel Beermen

Unless proven otherwise, the road to the Philippine Cup trophy still runs through San Miguel.

At 35, June Mar Fajardo remains the immovable force in the middle -- a presence that continues to dictate matchups and tilt game plans with averages of 17.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in their past championship run. This made the 2025 PBA Draft even more telling, as the scarcity of quality big men left opposing teams with fewer answers to the puzzle he presents.

Around him, San Miguel has managed to keep its nucleus intact. CJay Perez provides the relentless motor on both ends, Marcio Lassiter stretches defenses with his shooting, and the Adamson trio -- headlined by reigning Finals MVP Jericho Cruz -- gives the team added toughness and versatility.

New draft acquisitions in 9th overall pick Chris Miller and 33rd overall selection Royce Mantua will only bolster the optionality of the roster. In short, San Miguel will parade the same lineup and possess the same championship formula heading into this conference.

2. TNT Tropang 5G

After coming within a whisker of a Grand Slam last season, TNT enters the new campaign with every reason to believe it can remain among the league's elite contenders.

The Chot Reyes-led squad played a grueling 75 games, reaching the finals in all three conferences and finishing just two wins shy of completing the rarest of feats. That kind of run not only underscored their resilience, but also set the bar for what they're capable of when fully locked in.

The extended offseason now works in their favor, giving much-needed rest to the core group -- particularly Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy, who carried much of the scoring load with averages of 19.0 and 16.4 points per game, respectively. There's also optimism that a full training camp with Jordan Heading and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, will give the squad added dimensions on both ends of the floor.

Even with longtime pillars Jayson Castro and JP Erram absent, TNT's combination of star power, depth, and continuity still makes them one of the toughest teams to bet against as the new season begins.

3. Converge FiberXers

Converge has asserted their growth with impressive victories in multiple tune-up games leading into the season. With their already formidable roster and an additional boost from the 2025 PBA Draft, it feels like they are prime to make some noise and break through the quarterfinal barrier.

The aggressive move to trade up for the second overall pick and secure Juan Gómez de Liaño signaled the franchise's intent to accelerate its rise. Under the guidance of head coach Delta Pineda, along with consultants Djordje Jovicic and Rajko Toroman, Converge has assembled a roster that blends firepower with size.

Alec Stockton and Schonny Winston give them reliable perimeter production, Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar form an imposing frontcourt duo, and the addition of Gómez de Liaño injects youth and creativity into the mix. Taken together, it's a group that looks deeper, more balanced, and better equipped to compete with the league's heavyweights.

4. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

After four straight semifinal appearances, it's safe to say Rain or Shine has firmly established itself as a perennial contender.

Still, as head coach Yeng Guiao often emphasizes, consistency means little without growth -- and the next step in that progression is clear: a return to the finals. This group has shown it can hang with the best on a nightly basis, but converting those deep runs into a legitimate title push will be the true measure of its development.

The lack of available big men both last season and in the 2025 PBA Draft forced the Painters to pivot, but they still found ways to bolster their depth. The signing of veteran guard Stanley Pringle adds another steady hand to their backcourt and, more importantly, injects championship experience into a roster already brimming with young talent.

If Rain or Shine can finally translate its steady improvement into consistency on the big stage, the finals may no longer be just a target - it could be their destination.

5. Magnolia Hotshots

The new era in Magnolia has the makings of something special, with a reshaped roster that could finally end their seven-year championship drought.

The arrival of LA Tenorio as a playing-head coach not only changes the tone of their leadership but also gives the Hotshots a steady voice both on the court and in the locker room. With depth issues addressed and momentum behind them, Magnolia suddenly looks much closer to breaking back into serious title contention.

Their offseason moves back that up. Trading for Javi Gómez de Liaño injected much-needed versatility on the wing, while drafting San Beda forward Yukien Andrada with the 6th overall pick added floor spacing and youthful upside.

Combined with a battle-tested core, these additions signal that Magnolia isn't just tinkering around the edges -- they're making a real push to get back to the top of the mountain.

6. Barangay Ginebra

The sudden departure of Jamie Malonzo to Japan's B.League leaves Ginebra with a glaring question: where will they get his scoring punch?

After lifting their last title in 2023, the crowd favorites now face the challenge of rediscovering their identity without one of their most dynamic two-way players. For a team used to relying on a mix of star power and chemistry, the adjustment will be significant.

Expected to step into the spotlight is RJ Abarrientos, whose explosiveness and confidence make him a natural candidate to shoulder a heavier load. While his averages of 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists show flashes of a high-ceiling guard, his inconsistency has also been evident with his shaky decision-making.

How quickly he adapts to being a focal point will likely dictate how far Ginebra goes this season. For now, the path forward is uncertain -- but if their young guard delivers, the Gin Kings might just remain in the thick of the race.

7. Meralco Bolts

Along with their new jerseys, Meralco will aim to rediscover a new bolt and get back to the mountain top of the Philippine Cup, which they last hoisted back in 2024. Even though the team's core remains intact, a welcome return and a calculated gamble in the 2025 PBA Draft.

Meralco will now enjoy the services of wing shooter Allein Maliksi, who missed the majority of the season with a nagging back injury. Being the second top scorer in their championship run With 13.7 points per game, he restores the depth needed by Meralco in their perimeter scoring.

On the other hand, a team that has some age with its roster took a flyer in 33-year old Jason Brickman as the seventh overall selection, which can bode well by adding a point guard with his pedigree but to less effect because of the mileage he has taken in previous overseas stints.

8. NLEX Road Warriors

NLEX's strong Philippine Cup proved one thing: the team needs to be more consistent to be able to hang with the big boys come playoff time.

Even finishing the past conference with an 8-3 record and armed with the twice-to-beat advantage, they succumbed to Rain or Shine in the quarterfinals in two games. Now, head coach Jong Uichico and the whole team hopes that NLEX has enough knowhow coming into the Philippine Cup.

Beyond the star power provided by Robert Bolick, the key contributors the team was able to find became essential to not rely totally on the offensive creation of the former San Beda Red Lion.

Xyrus Torres emerged as one of the best shooters in the past conference in only his third conference in the league with averages of 12.7 points on a scintillating 50.8%. While JB Bahio was a surprise development for NLEX with solid production of 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.

With fifth overall pick LJay Gonzales on board to provide better guard play, they hope that these names become consistent even with their lack of ceiling in the frontcourt.

9. Blackwater Bossing

Another team that has shown some preseason success is Blackwater, who are building a solid foundation of youth with the inclusion of third overall pick Dalph Panopio with their two stars in Sedrick Barefield and Christian David. The concern now is if they can pull it off in the real game, a notion they have not proven in the past seasons.

Apart from this exciting trio, another guard to watch out for is RK Ilagan, who also had a stellar conference of 14.2 points on an excellent clip of 55.6% from 3-point range.

For a team that won just two games out of 11 games, the top heavy talent of Blackwater should be encouraged to think that they can better their past Philippine Cup showing.

10. Phoenix Fuel Masters

Phoenix has quietly built one of the more intriguing rotations in the league, anchored by a collection of versatile tweener wings.

Leading the way is last conference's top scorer Jason Perkins, who averaged 23.2 points per game, while the rise of sophomore Kai Ballungay adds another layer of promise after posting 16.1 points and 9.8 rebounds on an efficient 52.8 percent clip.

They also doubled down on that identity in the 2025 PBA Draft, selecting Will Gozum with the 8th overall pick. While his numbers dipped following an ACL injury during his collegiate years with the Benilde Blazers and with the Quezon City Huskers in the MPBL, Gozum still brings toughness inside and the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor.

If he can rediscover his form and blend seamlessly with the established core, Phoenix's surplus of versatile forwards could transform from a question of fit into a matchup nightmare for opponents

11. NorthPort Batang Pier/Pureblends Titan Max

Just like what jersey or name they will represent, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding a roster mixed with holdovers from its past iteration and new acquisitions from its new ownership.

One of the best players in last season's Commissioner's Cup in Joshua Munzon remains with the team and could be the best option of Pureblends on the offensive end.

A rejuvenated Calvin Abueva could be promising alongside another energy guy Cade Flores, while new injections to the team like Jeo Ambohot and fourth overall pick Chris Koon offer a different look for the team despite their unpredictable floor.

But for now, doubts still surface on what the product could be on the floor.

12. Terrafirma Dyip

If there's one thing to look forward to with Terrafirma, it's how Ronald Tubid will perform as the head coach of a team that only had three wins to show for in 33 games.

A roster composed of a majority of young players, crucial going into this conference is for the squad to develop some sense of direction, as they try to improve their fortunes in this season.