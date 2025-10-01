PBA Season 49 awards: Who comprises the Mythical Teams and wins the MVP?

Open Extended Reactions

The PBA's golden season is all about going up - rising higher than ever as it celebrates 50 years of shining on the court.

PBA Season 50 will start with a bang through the annual Leo Awards on Oct. 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Named after the former league commissioner Leo Prieto, this gives the spotlight among the top performers of the past season that merit recognition.

For this exercise, we try to name the ten best players of last season and put them either in the First Team or the Second Team, and the considerable best player of Season 49.

Mythical First Team

June Mar Fajardo (San Miguel Beermen)

Fajardo continued to be the centerpiece of San Miguel's attack, punishing defenders with his post moves and unmatched strength inside the paint.

The ability to seal position deep in the shaded area made him a reliable option possession after possession, with double-double averages for the season of 19.2 points and 15.1 rebounds.

The efficiency on the block also opened opportunities for teammates, as defenses were forced to collapse whenever he touched the ball, an underrated asset of the Cebuano native, with an average of 3.1 dimes per game. However, even with a roster full of weapons, Fajardo remained the most dependable source of points for San Miguel -- evident mostly in the Governors' Cup where he shot 64.1% from the field.

Arvin Tolentino (NorthPort Batang Pier)

The lone conference that NorthPort had much success was due to Tolentino's best showing that gave him the Best Player Conference plum. In the Commissioner's Cup, the former King Tamaraw posted numbers of 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.9 rebounds on 58.5 TS%.

Now a member of the SK Knights in the KBL, Tolentino emerged as one of the league's most lethal scorers, showcasing a smooth midrange game and a confident outside stroke in the past season. The ability to create shots from different spots on the floor made him NorthPort's unquestioned first option, which they sorely missed in the Philippine Cup where he only appeared for two games.

Robert Bolick (NLEX Road Warriors)

Bolick returned as the main man for NLEX, orchestrating the offense with his blend of playmaking and shot creation.

He thrived in pick-and-roll situations, constantly putting defenses on their heels, and had stellar averages of 20.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 7.6 assists in 40 games in the last season.

Late in games, he shouldered the responsibility of closing possessions, either by taking the shot himself or setting up teammates. But what stood out this season was the willingness to adapt off the ball especially in their successful Philippine Cup run, finding ways to stay effective even when not initiating the offense. If he intends to lead the team to greater heights in the upcoming season, the former King Lion must continue to make his attack on the offensive end more varied.

Calvin Oftana (TNT Tropang 5G)

Oftana's season showed he was no longer just a spot-up shooter, taking on a bigger role as an all-around offensive weapon for TNT.

He attacked closeouts with confidence, finished plays in transition, and found ways to score inside the arc when defenses tried to run him off the line with averages of 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 74 games last season.

Even with that expanded arsenal, he remained one of the league's most reliable three-point threats, punishing opponents who dared to sag off him, with a 36.8% clip from beyond the arc in 6.8 attempts in the Philippine Cup. The balance between outside shooting and diverse scoring made him a constant matchup problem and a central piece in TNT's dribble-drive offense.

Scottie Thompson (Barangay Ginebra)

Thompson added another dimension to his game this season by sharpening his offensive tools, showing more confidence as a scorer and a reliable option in Ginebra's halfcourt triangle sets displayed by his averages in the Philippine Cup of 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 44.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

He found ways to attack off the dribble, hit timely shots, and keep defenders honest whenever the ball rotated his way.

The playmaking also reached another level, with his vision and unselfishness creating rhythm for his teammates and keeping Ginebra's offense humming. Beyond the numbers, the energy and pace he injected into the floor made him the heartbeat of the team, dictating tempo whenever he was on the court.

Mythical Second Team

CJay Perez (San Miguel Beermen)

Perez continues to be one of the most dynamic scorers in the league, blending speed, explosiveness, and creativity in the halfcourt.

Even with occasional lapses in decision-making, he has the rare ability to generate shots from anywhere on the floor, whether it's attacking the rim in transition or even pulling up across the 4-point line.

Despite his risk-taking, Perez's sheer productivity cannot be denied.

For 58 games in the past season, the Gilas Pilipinas guard mainstay averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. There's a relentlessness to the way he plays that embodies his role as a go-to scorer, giving San Miguel an edge in games that demand someone who won't shy away from high-pressure moments.

Zav Lucero (Magnolia Hotshots)

Lucero's growth with Magnolia has been a major storyline, particularly with how quickly he has adapted to the physicality and pace of the PBA.

Once seen mainly as an athletic forward, he has developed into a versatile offensive piece who can attack mismatches, finish through contact, and stretch the floor with his improving outside shot. The former UP Fighting Maroon peaked in the Philippine Cup, where he was the seventh top scorer of the conference with 18.2 points and 7.9 rebounds on 41.3% from 3-point range.

The confidence Lucero now plays with makes him a steady contributor in big games. By learning how to balance aggression with control, he has transitioned from a promising talent into a dependable weapon in the Hotshots' rotation. That combination of athleticism and polish signals that he's only scratching the surface of what he can become in the league.

Justin Arana (Converge FiberXers)

Arana is quickly establishing himself as one of the premier centers in the PBA, showcasing an all-around skill set that extends beyond the traditional big man role.

The former Arellano Chief had averages of 14.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 40 games. What separates him is the trust his coaches have in giving him more ball-handling reps, allowing him to make plays from the high post or initiate offense in spurts.

On top of that, Arana remains a highly effective interior presence, finishing plays inside and consistently battling on the glass. This combination of size, footwork, and touch makes him a reliable option down low, while his expanding responsibilities show a trajectory toward becoming a franchise centerpiece.

With his growing versatility, he is positioning himself as a cornerstone big man for years to come.

Chris Newsome (Meralco Bolts)

Newsome continues to be Meralco's most dependable offensive option, thriving as the steady hand who can create in isolation or organize the offense in crunch situations.

The scoring package of the 35-year old player -- built on strong drives, pull-up jumpers, and an improved perimeter shot -- has made him a nightmare cover for opposing defenses. Season averages of 16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists signify all those preceding statements being true.

Beyond just scoring, Newsome's ability to initiate sets gives Meralco the flexibility to run their offense through him whenever needed. He also offers a reliable source of halfcourt offense when games slow down. His leadership on that end ensures the team always have a trusted closer, someone who can balance the floor and carry them when scoring opportunities dry up.

Japeth Aguilar (Barangay Ginebra)

Aguilar remains the ultimate play-finisher for Ginebra, using his size, athleticism, and timing to thrive around the basket with his Governors' Cup performance of 16.2 points on 60.2% field goal percentage.

Few players in the league can match his ability to convert lob passes, clean up broken plays, or space the floor just enough to keep defenses honest. That reliability as a target makes him an indispensable part of Ginebra's system, where guards and wings know they can always rely on him to complete possessions.

Even as the years pile up, Aguilar's mobility and vertical presence continue to separate him from most frontcourt players, with his 1.3 blocks per game in the Philippine Cup. He may not demand the ball to be effective, but his knack for making the right cuts and positioning himself perfectly within the flow of the offense ensures maximum impact with minimal touches.

Most Valuable Player

June Mar Fajardo (San Miguel Beermen)

Plain and simple, Fajardo is still the best player of the league, deserving of a historic 9th MVP in 13 years in the PBA.

Even as the league continues to change, Fajardo's steady dominance keeps San Miguel at championship level and cements his status as the standard for greatness.