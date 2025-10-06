What went down in the Manila Clasico PBA Season 50 opener?

Open Extended Reactions

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES -- The new-look Magnolia Hotshots kicked off Season 50 of the PBA with a statement win, outlasting archrival Barangay Ginebra 80-73 in the Philippine Cup opener on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

More than just bragging rights, the victory marked a special debut for head coach LA Tenorio, who notched his first win at the helm. And while he tried to downplay it, there was no ignoring the underlying storyline -- a pupil outdueling his longtime mentor, as Tenorio and Magnolia handed Tim Cone's Ginebra an early setback.

Beyond the sideline narratives, the game itself revealed a fresh identity for both teams.

With roster shake-ups defining their offseason, Magnolia and Ginebra showcased revamped rosters and plenty of intrigue for what lies ahead this season.

Here are five things that stood out between the two squads and how it could prove essential in the long run in this conference.

Zav Lucero is the real deal

After being named to the Mythical Second Team and All-Defensive Team in the recent Leo Awards for Season 49, Zav Lucero proved that his game continues to rise with an all-around performance in Magnolia's big win.

The versatile forward tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists on an efficient 66.1 true shooting percentage, setting the tone on both ends of the floor.

Lucero was a constant threat offensively, punishing Ginebra's defense with his versatile scoring package.

He attacked decisively off ball screens, slipping through gaps as the roller and finishing strong at the rim. When defenders sagged off to contain his drives, he made them pay by confidently knocking down shots from the perimeter -- a skill that continues to round out his growing offensive arsenal.

But what truly elevated his night was his defensive presence.

Lucero's quick hands and sharp instincts disrupted Ginebra's flow, as evidenced by his four steals and a block that ignited Magnolia's transition game. This activity on that end not only anchored the team's defensive schemes, but also reminded everyone why he's one of the most complete two-way forwards in the league today.

Javi Gómez de Liaño's shooting proficiency

Javi Gómez de Liaño made a successful return to the PBA with 14 points while shooting 40% on ten attempts from deep, proving why Magnolia Hotshots were keen to land him in their search for a reliable perimeter scorer. PBA Media Bureau

Having been the only Asian quota player in the Korean Basketball League last season to shoot above 40% from beyond the arc, Javi Gómez de Liaño instantly proved why Magnolia brought him in to strengthen their wing rotation.

The team, long in search of a steady perimeter scorer, finally found one -- and his impact was immediate in his debut outing, finishing with 14 points while shooting 40% from deep on ten attempts.

Gómez de Liaño showed he's far more than just a set catch-and-shoot threat. He stayed active off the ball, sprinting off screens and relocating into open pockets for clean looks, while also pulling up in transition when defenders were late to close out.

For Magnolia, his presence adds a crucial dimension to their inside-outside attack.

With Gómez de Liaño spacing the floor and forcing rotations, it opens driving lanes for Lucero and the frontcourt to operate freely. The shooting gravity and off-ball movement he provides could be the missing link that ties together Magnolia's balanced, high-tempo offense in this conference.

Jerom Lastimosa's future as a lead guard for Magnolia

In Tenorio's first game as Magnolia's head coach, one of his boldest moves came right at tip-off -- handing the starting point guard spot to Lastimosa.

Whether it was a statement of trust in youth or a strategic fit for his system, the decision spoke volumes. And in return, the former Adamson 'King Falcon' delivered a performance that gave Magnolia fans plenty to look forward to.

In 28.2 minutes of action, Lastimosa tallied 14 points and five assists while registering a +15 on the floor -- numbers that reflected both his control and composure. He orchestrated the offense with poise, blending quick decision-making with bursts of creativity in the open floor.

More importantly, Lastimosa's presence gave Magnolia's offense a fresh tempo.

His ability to push in transition, collapse defenses, and create kick-out opportunities complements the team's revamped inside-outside attack led by Gómez de Liaño and Lucero.

For Tenorio -- once a cerebral playmaker himself -- grooming a promising floor general like Lastimosa might just be the start of Magnolia's next great backcourt story.

Can Jeremiah Gray fill Ginebra's wing hole?

Jamie Malonzo's departure left a noticeable gap at the wing for Ginebra, and the question quickly became who could step into that role.

Among the team's remaining options, Jeremiah Gray stands out as the player with the tools to fill that void -- a long, athletic scorer who can stretch the floor, defend multiple positions, and thrive in transition. Against Magnolia, he offered a glimpse of that potential.

The 29-year-old wing finished with 13 points, including the game's lone four-pointer, showing flashes of the dynamic two-way weapon Ginebra envisions him to be. Gray's mix of length, fluid movement, and perimeter touch make him a natural fit beside the team's veteran core, capable of spacing the floor for Scottie Thompson's drives or finishing plays in rhythm off catch-and-shoot situations.

However, Gray's biggest challenge remains staying on the court.

Injuries have slowed his progress since entering the league, preventing him from fully stringing together consistent performances. If he can stay healthy, Gray has everything -- size, athleticism and scoring versatility -- to become Ginebra's next cornerstone on the wing.

Jeremiah Gray appears to have all the necessary attributes required to fill the void left by Jamie Malonzo's departure -- provided he can sustain a prolonged stint out on court for Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau

Sonny Estil's promising debut

It's not often that Tim Cone entrusts a rookie with meaningful minutes right out of the gate, but Ginebra's first-round pick in the 2025 PBA Draft made the most of the opportunity.

Sonny Estil impressed in his debut, tallying nine points and seven rebounds in just 17.2 minutes of play -- numbers that spoke to his readiness and energy on both ends of the floor.

The 11th pick might not be the most-gifted offensive player, but he more than makes up for it with his relentless effort and hustle.

His three offensive rebounds stood out as a reflection of his work ethic, constantly fighting for position and giving Ginebra valuable second-chance opportunities. Those little plays -- diving for loose balls, battling in the paint, and crashing the glass -- perfectly capture the kind of blue-collar intensity that has long defined the franchise.

In many ways, Estil already looks like a natural fit for Ginebra's never-say-die identity.

The 23-year old rookie's willingness to do the dirty work and spark energy off the bench could earn him a consistent role as the conference unfolds. If he keeps playing with that same grit and determination, Estil might just become the emotional boost Ginebra needs in their quest to stay among the league's elite.