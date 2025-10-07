How Magnolia Hotshots are embracing their new era

Open Extended Reactions

Magnolia Hotshots have entered PBA Season 50 with a clear mission: to move past the labels and find their way back to contention.

If there's one team that made the biggest push to change and keep up with the league's best, it's Magnolia.

After seven years without a title, the team knew that inevitable adjustments had to be made.

That change began at the top.

The appointment of LA Tenorio as head coach marked a symbolic shift for Magnolia.

Gone was the defensive grind-and-pound identity that Chito Victolero built for eight seasons. In came Tenorio -- one of the smartest basketball minds of his generation -- tasked to modernize Magnolia's system while keeping the team's trademark toughness intact.

Though new to the sidelines, Tenorio's familiarity with the PBA gives him a head start.

The league's pulse, player tendencies, and game tempo are second nature to him after nearly two decades of playing at the highest level. Backed by a front office ready to make bold moves, Tenorio found himself at the helm of a roster eager for transformation.