How Magnolia Hotshots are embracing their new era

Magnolia Hotshots have entered PBA Season 50 with a clear mission: to move past the labels and find their way back to contention.
If there's one team that made the biggest push to change and keep up with the league's best, it's Magnolia.
After seven years without a title, the team knew that inevitable adjustments had to be made.
That change began at the top.
The appointment of LA Tenorio as head coach marked a symbolic shift for Magnolia.
Gone was the defensive grind-and-pound identity that Chito Victolero built for eight seasons. In came Tenorio -- one of the smartest basketball minds of his generation -- tasked to modernize Magnolia's system while keeping the team's trademark toughness intact.
Though new to the sidelines, Tenorio's familiarity with the PBA gives him a head start.
The league's pulse, player tendencies, and game tempo are second nature to him after nearly two decades of playing at the highest level. Backed by a front office ready to make bold moves, Tenorio found himself at the helm of a roster eager for transformation.
The trade that brought Javi Gómez de Liaño from Terrafirma Dyip was the clearest sign of that shift. A dynamic wing with the ability to shoot, slash, and defend multiple positions, Gómez de Liaño added a dimension that Magnolia had long sought.
The move also symbolized the franchise's commitment to blending youth and experience -- an approach designed to finally break the semifinal barrier that haunted them last season.
Amid all the changes, Zav Lucero's rise provided a bright constant.
After a breakout campaign in Season 49, the former UP standout earned a Mythical Second Team nod and a spot on the All-Defensive Team. For Magnolia team governor Jason Webb, the leap is only the beginning.
"It's really an opportunity now for Zav [Lucero] that there's nothing in front of him hindering his growth," Webb said. "We believe that he's going to be a critical player for our team on both ends, as seen by his stats.
"So what he did last year, I think that he can be even more impactful if that's even possible.
That belief was put to the test immediately in the Season 50 opener -- with the Manila Clasico against Barangay Ginebra. A new coach, a new system, and a familiar rival made the perfect stage for the team to introduce themselves.
And Magnolia did not disappoint.
From the opening tip to the final buzzer, they dictated the tempo in an 80-73 wire-to-wire win. The victory wasn't just about claiming early bragging rights -- it was a statement that the Tenorio era is built for both the present and the future.
Lucero once again delivered an all-around gem with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and five combined steals and blocks.
Gómez de Liaño complemented him perfectly, dropping 14 points and providing the spacing Magnolia sorely lacked. His presence forced Ginebra to defend wider, opening driving lanes for guards and cutters -- a tactical shift that symbolized the new offensive identity taking shape.
Webb believes that Gómez de Liaño's versatility will be essential for Magnolia's success.
"Now Javi, if you look at our lineup, our 2s, we're undersized, wala kami masyadong 2. So now we have an option because we can play him at the 2, we can even play him at the 3, or even the 4," Webb mentioned.
"That being said, I hope people don't forget that dagdag siya dito. So he will have to find his way around this team and how he can make this team better."
The combination of Lucero's athleticism and Gómez de Liaño's shot creation gives Magnolia a more unpredictable look -- something the whole team is excited about moving forward.
"It's about them melding together. We're going to be patient with this and really try to find how all these flavors can come together in a good way," Webb added.
The same patience extends to Magnolia's backcourt, particularly with Jerom Lastimosa now in the mix.
With Tenorio's guard-heavy approach, the system emphasizes movement, shared touches, and trust. He surely did provide that impact against Ginebra with 14 points and five assists.
But Webb also pointed out that he and every piece of Magnolia has a specific job to nail in order for them to be successful.
"There's no point guard of the future, point guard of the now, or player of the now. It's a sum of all parts," Webb told ESPN Philippines.
"What LA [Tenorio] has been doing is we're 15 guys and every guy has a role."
For now Magnolia can lean on three explosive players that can be cornerstones of the team.
Lucero's versatility has become Magnolia's biggest weapon, whether slashing through traffic, finishing above the rim, vertical presence on the defensive end, or his improved perimeter game, he gives the team a two-way presence that fits any lineup.
Gómez de Liaño, on the other hand, provides the shooting gravity the team has long lacked -- someone who can space the floor, punish closeouts, and open up driving lanes for his teammates.
Add in Lastimosa's steady playmaking and knack for controlling tempo, and Magnolia finally has a young trio capable of dictating the flow of games on both ends.
The seven-year drought still lingers, but the direction is clear.
Magnolia has evolved from a veteran-heavy team clinging to its past into a group rediscovering its joy through balance and belief.
If this opening act is any indication, Magnolia isn't just reviving old habits -- they're shaping a new identity.
With Lucero's versatility, Gómez de Liaño's shooting, and Lastimosa's playmaking forming the core, there's hope that Magnolia's future finally looks built to last.