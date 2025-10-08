Open Extended Reactions

Barangay Ginebra may not look like the powerhouse it once was.

But with the winningest coach in league history still calling the shots, a top-heavy core, and their trademark never-say-die spirit, the question remains -- can these be enough to keep them among the PBA's elite?

Ever since winning their breakthrough title in the 2016 Governors' Cup, which ended an eight-year championship drought, Ginebra has been a fixture in every championship conversation.

The team has built a winning culture under Tim Cone, fueled by Justin Brownlee's brilliance, Scottie Thompson's all-around play, and veterans like LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar being consistent contributors to the team, producing seven championships in total.

But that golden stretch began to waver after the Christian Standhardinger trade before the start of the 2024-25 season, a move that marked a turning point for the franchise. The chemistry that once defined Ginebra seemed to fade, and for the first time in years, they found themselves without a championship to show since 2023.

Now, with Jamie Malonzo also departing, questions loom larger than ever. As Season 50 approaches, Ginebra -- the league's perennial powerhouse -- might just be stepping into unfamiliar territory: entering a campaign not as favorites.

Even though they have experienced success in the past season, with finals appearances in the Governors' Cup and Commissioner's Cup and a semifinal finish in the Philippine Cup, some of the issues were already evident. This was further highlighted in Ginebra's first game of the season, which resulted in an 80-73 defeat against the Magnolia Hotshots.

So, what must Ginebra do to patch the holes that have kept them from reclaiming championship glory?

Tweak the usage of the triangle offense

With Justin Brownlee not involved in the Philippine Cup, Scottie Thompson may have to step up as Barangay Ginebra's go-to scorer. PBA Media Bureau

As long as Cone is at the helm, Ginebra will always live and die by the triangle offense -- the same system he's mastered since his Alaska days in the 1980s.

It has delivered countless championships, which has made him the winningest coach in PBA history.

But this offense seems to be showing its limits. The movement and flow that once defined Ginebra's half-court sets now appear predictable, especially without the creative spark of Brownlee to bail them out when plays break down.

The starting five, composed most of the time by Thompson, Aguilar, Troy Rosario and Stephen Holt has become too focused on perfectly executing the triangle, often at the expense of pace and spontaneity. Their deliberate approach slows the game down, allowing defenses to settle and anticipate their next move.

Instead of pushing the tempo or taking early opportunities, Ginebra's offense has leaned heavily on half-court sets that lack aggression. The players seem more concerned with following structure than creating momentum -- resulting in possessions that feel forced rather than fluid.

This overreliance on execution has exposed another pressing issue: the absence of a clear go-to scorer, particularly in the Philippine Cup where Brownlee isn't around. Without his shot-making and ability to bend defenses, Ginebra has struggled to find someone willing to take over late in games.

Thompson looks to be the viable option, but it doesn't help that he went scoreless in Ginebra's loss to Magnolia. It now hinges on whether the 2022 PBA MVP will be aggressive enough to be more assertive in the scoring department, because he definitely is capable, especially with his ability to make plays for others as well.

Can Ginebra bigs stand still?

Even at the age of 38, Japeth Aguilar looms as Barangay Ginebra's most-reliable option to anchor the middle. PBA Media Bureau

Looking at Ginebra's roster, they have no choice but to continue rely on the 38-year-old Aguilar to anchor the middle.

With Isaac Go still sidelined, the Kings will have to make do with a frontcourt rotation of Rosario, Ben Adamos, Raymond Aguilar and newly-acquired Norbert Torres.

Rosario, though a capable rebounder and floor spacer, isn't a natural five -- and his offensive rhythm has noticeably dipped since joining Ginebra, where he's been forced to adjust to fewer touches and a more deliberate pace within the triangle.

Meanwhile, Adamos and Aguilar are serviceable role players but not legitimate scoring threats. Adamos provides hustle, sets solid screens, and crashes the boards, yet lacks the polish to finish consistently around the rim. Aguilar brings veteran savviness and defensive effort, but his offensive game is limited mostly to short jumpers and putbacks.

As for Torres, he offers intriguing potential as a stretch big who can hit from midrange or beyond the arc, but his lack of lateral quickness often makes him a target in pick-and-roll coverages -- especially against faster, guard-heavy teams.

That mix leaves Ginebra's frontline with plenty of effort but little versatility.

Without a dependable interior scorer or a mobile rim protector behind Japeth, the team risks losing their edge in the paint -- an area that used to define their championship identity.

To compete with the league's deeper frontcourts, they'll need someone from that group to not just fill minutes, but genuinely impact games on both ends of the floor.

Unleashing RJ Abarrientos

Although his fine debut season in the PBA saw him claim Rookie of the Year honors, there is a feeling that RJ Abarrientos can still take his game to another level. PBA Media Bureau

By the numbers alone, Abarrientos had an impressive debut season in the PBA.

Averaging 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 37.9% shooting from deep, he proved that his scoring and playmaking could translate to the pros -- good enough to earn him Rookie of the Year honors.

Yet for all his statistical success, it still feels like he's capable of doing much more for Ginebra.

The offensive talent is undeniable; the flashes of creativity, the pull-up threes, and the fearlessness attacking off the dribble all hint at a guard who can take over games. The question now is whether the system will allow him to.

Under Cone's triangle offense, Abarrientos often finds his instincts boxed in.

The system prioritizes structure and timing over improvisation, which limits his ability to dictate tempo or read and react in real time. It's a far cry from the style he thrived in during his UAAP and KBL stints, where he had the freedom to attack off the bounce and control the pace.

Until Cone tweaks the offense to better fit his explosiveness, or Abarrientos fully learns to inject creativity within the system, his full potential might remain untapped.

Defensively, Abarrientos still needs to earn Cone's trust. At the point of attack, he often struggles to stay in front of quicker and more physical guards. Opponents have targeted him in isolations and pick-and-rolls, forcing breakdowns that Ginebra's defense can't always cover for.

Improving his stance, strength, and awareness will be crucial if he wants to become a two-way guard who can close out tight games.

Because, if Abarrientos can pair sharper on-ball defense with his offensive creativity, Ginebra might finally have the guard who can bridge the gap between having legitimate scoring and having a player who will be decent on the defensive end.