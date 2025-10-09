Open Extended Reactions

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters has never followed the usual playbook.

Instead, they've painted their story with defiance and belief, proving that art can bloom even against the strongest brushstrokes of dominance.

It was the 2016 Governors' Cup when an independent team last won a PBA championship. Even in an import-laden conference, Rain or Shine did not rely heavily so much on import Pierre Henderson Niles, who only averaged 9.6 points in 13 games played, to win the title.

And for the Yeng Guiao-led squad, it has always been this way.

They take the unusual route every time, and each time they have found success. With the current domination of the two conglomerate groups of SMC and MVP teams in the PBA, their presence has been a welcome sight.

Rain or Shine doesn't rely on blockbuster trades and signing big market players in free agency. They build almost the whole roster through the draft, often through calling out unconventional names in the first or second round. Finding the diamonds in the rough has been their calling card

Almost a decade since that championship, Rain or Shine is as close as it can get to becoming that independent team to break through once again. Among the current roster, if there's one perfect representative to talk about how similar both iterations are, it's Gabe Norwood.

"Yeah, I guess there are probably a lot of similarities in terms of the chemistry," Norwood replied. "You look at the way the team was built, it was a lot through the draft and a couple trades here and there.

"But for the most part, it's just guys who have spent their whole careers here with our team and have lost together and figured out ways to win."

Having been part of the team ever since 2008, the former Gilas Pilipinas forward remained loyal to the team and has basically seen it all.

From how he developed as a duo with Sol Mercado, the arrival of head coach Yeng Guiao that resulted in championships, the rebuilding stage of the team, and being back in contention in this new era.

That's why, if Norwood can see something special with this version of Rain or Shine, it definitely has some valuable weight.

"This team itself is just a fun group. A lot of these guys have been in the league now for two, three, or four years and they've figured out ways to contribute," Norwood responded.

"But it's really the off the court itself, the locker room, just the overall vibe of our team is super positive every single day and it makes coming into work easy."

Results speak for themselves, as Rain or Shine has made four consecutive semifinal appearances, including all three conferences in the past season.

Even in bowing down to TNT Tropang 5G in those playoff runs, they have displayed growth and gained necessary reps in pressure-packed situations.

Part of their identity lies in how entertaining they are when the game opens up.

With a transition-oriented squad filled with energetic guards and wings who can run the floor, Rain or Shine thrives in chaotic sequences where pace and ball movement create easy looks. This ability to turn defensive stops into fastbreak opportunities often makes them one of the most fun teams to watch, as their system rewards ball movement.

However, a knack that has let down Rain or Shine during crunch time is the lack of a bucket getter.

It simply means that when everything is slowed down in a halfcourt setting, they don't have a go-to scorer who can consistently create separation and manufacture points against set defenses.

The addition of veteran Stanley Pringle surely helps, but Rain or Shine is still in the process of identifying who can be the lead closer for the team.

"I think our downfall in a lot of games in the playoffs has just been closing out games when you don't have kind of like the go-to-guy towards the end of the game," said Norwood.

"Nobody's really stamped that role for us to be the closer. So we're kind of trying to figure that out, but I think we're hashing that through with our tune-up games and our practices."

But beyond the on-court product, what makes Rain or Shine so relatable is how they've embraced connection outside the hardwood. Their presence on social media mirrors their personality as a team -- fun, genuine, and grounded.

Rain or Shine's content across digital platforms isn't manufactured or overly polished. It feels like a peek into a group of players who genuinely enjoy each other's company.

Whether it's during practice, on the road, or in the locker room, Rain or Shine has built a digital presence that reflects their chemistry. Several players -- Adrian Nocum, Andrei Caracut, and Santi Santillan -- along with their ever-energetic ball boy Eric Nanas, have taken to vlogging, bringing fans closer to the team's everyday life.

What started as casual fun has turned into a window into the team's culture, one that fans have embraced wholeheartedly.

"I feel like those guys have done a great job of maximizing their platform for the team," Norwood replied.

Furthermore, Norwood also thinks that relatability might just be Rain or Shine's secret weapon.

They're the kind of team fans find themselves cheering for, even when their personal favorites are gone. They play with heart, they compete with grit, and they never pretend to be anything they're not, and Guiao will surely give them the opportunity.

"I always joke around, even from years ago before social media was really maximized, I feel like we're everybody's second favorite team," Norwood added. "We're not the biggest company, but we played hard and we're relatable,"

"Whether it's a local, Fil-Am, young player, rookie or veteran, I think you can find a favorite on our roster and you get to see them play,"

Being a playing assistant coach once again for Rain or Shine in this conference, Norwood finds himself balancing leadership and mentorship on a deeper level.

His role isn't just about calling out defensive switches or providing veteran presence -- it's about guiding the next generation through the same path he once walked.

That bridge has become vital for a team trying to blend experience with youth.

With Guiao still at the helm -- fiery, demanding, yet deeply respected -- and a roster filled with emerging stars, Norwood's presence brings balance. He's the steady voice that translates the coach's intensity into motivation, and the one who makes sure every young player knows they belong on this stage.

"Yeah, I mean it's still a little bit similar to what it was in the past in terms of a captain, but maybe a little bit more of a bridge between the coaching staff and the players," the 40-year-old veteran explained.

"Just having those conversations and suggestions from what guys might see from the player side who aren't comfortable enough to go up and speak to the coach directly or even vice versa."

However, this Philippine Cup holds deeper meaning for the 40-year-old forward.

After 17 seasons, Norwood will retire once the conference ends -- closing the chapter on one of the most respected careers in PBA history.

It's fitting, then, that his final dance comes with the team that has defined his journey from the very beginning.

For a franchise that has already conquered both the Commissioner's and Governors' Cup, the All-Filipino crown represents something more than just another trophy.

It's a legacy.

"It's kind of one of those unspoken motivations in our team. Coach Yeng and our organization as a whole hasn't won an All-Filipino, we only won both import conferences," Norwood told ESPN Philippines.

"But to be able to hold that All-Filipino crown is something prestigious and something we all aim and strive for. So we're excited for the opportunity and we feel like we've put ourselves in position to.

Rain or Shine has never been a team built on luxury or fame. They've been built on faith -- in their system, in each other, and in the belief that hard work can bridge even the widest gap between powerhouses.

As Norwood's career draws to a close, the torch now passes to a new wave of players who carry the same fearless spirit he helped shape.

Because for Rain or Shine, the dream has always been the same. It's not about breaking the system -- it's about proving that heart, patience, and belief can still beat the odds.