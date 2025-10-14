Open Extended Reactions

The opening week of the 2025 PBA Philippine Cup brought about the ever-intriguing development that is the arrival of this season's rookies.

While several are still tied to MPBL commitments, a few have already made their PBA debuts -- showcasing flashes of potential and making immediate impressions for their respective teams.

These early performances have given fans a glimpse of what the next generation could bring to the league -- whether it's energy off the bench, steady playmaking or displaying star potential.

As the season progresses, these young prospects will have more chances to prove themselves and carve out meaningful roles but a few have already started turning heads in just their first week of action.

We delve into the top five rookies who balled out in their first few games of the Philippine Cup.

Honorable mention: Jack Cruz-Dumont (Blackwater Bossing)

The former UE Red Warrior may have posted modest numbers with five points on 2-of-7 shooting, but his scoring touch already fits seamlessly within Blackwater's system.

His ability to space the floor and draw defensive attention complements the team's primary ball handlers, opening up driving lanes and offensive flow.

Once Cruz-Dumont finds his rhythm from deep, the 27th overall pick has the potential to emerge as one of the hidden gems of the 2025 PBA Draft.

1. Juan Gómez de Liaño (Converge FiberXers)

In the first 49 seasons of the PBA, no rookie had ever recorded a triple-double in their debut -- until Gómez de Liaño made history in the league's golden year.

The second overall pick of Converge delivered a standout all-around performance with 15 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists in their dominant 129-92 win over Titan Ultra Giant Risers to etch his name in the record books.

Armed with valuable international experience, Gómez de Liaño showcased the complete package -- scoring from all three levels, orchestrating the offense with poise and contributing on the boards as one of the league's taller guards.

At just 25, he already looks every bit like a franchise cornerstone, raising the question of how he wasn't the top pick in this year's draft.

2. Dalph Panopio (Blackwater Bossing)

Despite his rookie status, Dalph Panopio's playmaking ability could see him be a perfect fit at Blackwater Bossing alongside dynamic scorers such as RK Ilagan and Sedrick Barefield. PBA Media Bureau

Panopio's debut was as composed as it gets for a first-timer in the PBA, proving that he's far from a typical rookie.

He turned in all-around numbers of 13 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals -- reflecting his poise and maturity on the floor.

What makes Panopio such a natural fit for Blackwater is his ability to take command of the offense.

With dynamic scorers like RK Ilagan and Sedrick Barefield thriving off the ball, Panopio's playmaking provides balance and can take on the primary ball handling duties. The 26-year old rookie's first game also showed his versatility -- driving downhill to collapse defenses, connecting with big men in pick-and-roll actions and keeping the offense flowing with smart and timely reads.

3. JM Bravo (Terrafirma Dyip)

Who would've thought that value could still be found in the 6th round of the draft? Yet Terrafirma may have struck gold with the selection of Bravo.

In a small sample size, the former LPU Pirate has shown glimpses he can space the floor and contribute as a stretch big -- helping the team pull off an early upset win over NLEX Road Warriors.

Through his first two games, Bravo has averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc, showcasing his ability to impact both scoring and rebounding.

While being undersized for a PBA frontcourt, his perimeter shooting and floor-spacing instincts give Terrafirma a modern offensive weapon and he should mesh well with the inside game of fellow big Louie Sangalang.

4. Sonny Estil (Barangay Ginebra)

Sonny Estil raised a few eyebrows when he was taken at No. 11 in the PBA Season 50 draft but has not taken long to show why Barangay Ginebra plumped for the Rookie Combine MVP. PBA Media Bureau

When Ginebra used their 11th overall pick on Sonny Estil, many questioned whether he was worth a first-round selection despite his Rookie Combine MVP performance.

But in his first taste of PBA action during the Manila Clasico opener, Estil proved that impact isn't always about polish -- it's about energy.

In just under 17.7 minutes, the 23-year-old rookie tallied nine points and seven rebounds, including three on the offensive end. While his offensive game is still a work in progress, Estil's activity within the triangle -- whether spotting up or cutting off movement -- fits Ginebra's system well.

If he continues to bring that spark and relentless motor, Estil could quickly turn doubters into believers and become a valuable energy piece in the team's rotation.

5. Chris Koon (Titan Ultra Giant Risers)

Since his days at Ateneo, Koon has been praised for his rare combination of length and guard skills -- a 6-foot-5 playmaker who can handle, defend, and attack from multiple spots on the floor.

That blend of tools made him an enticing fourth overall pick for Titan Ultra, though his early PBA stint shows he's still refining his game to meet pro-level demands.

After shooting just 30.2% from the field and 25.9% from beyond the arc in college, Koon's shooting struggles have carried over into his first two games, where he's averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds on 28.6% shooting.

Despite the slow start, the 24-year old player's ability to use his size to get to the rim and create opportunities remains a bright spot, which can make him one of the more versatile players in the league.