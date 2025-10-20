Open Extended Reactions

Three weeks into the Philippine Cup, the league has already given fans plenty to talk about -- with each team having suffered at least a loss now.

Some squads have found their rhythm early and consistency on both ends, while others continue to search for answers amid shooting woes and defensive issues.

Momentum is starting to take shape, and trends are beginning to tell which teams are contenders and which are still trying to find their footing.

This week's power rankings highlight who's thriving, who's sliding, and what each team needs to clean up moving forward.

1. TNT Tropang 5G (2-1): Putting premium on 3-point shooting

Head coach Chot Reyes' dribble-drive offense has long emphasized getting quality looks from beyond the arc. Excluding Sunday's games, the team ranks second in three-point attempts this conference, averaging 37.0 per game.

TNT's past two outings showed just how tied their success is to outside shooting. In their win over Converge FiberXers, they hit 20 triples at a sharp 46.5% but, in the loss to Barangay Ginebra, TNT's percentage dipped to 30.3% despite making ten -- underscoring how crucial shot-making is to their system.

2. Magnolia Hotshots (2-1): Mark Barroca and Ian Sangalang's veteran roles

Since LA Tenorio took over as head coach, Magnolia has leaned on its younger core in the starting lineup -- a move that shifted veterans Mark Barroca and Ian Sangalang to the second unit. The adjustment has paid off, as both have thrived in their new roles without losing their impact on the game.

In their win over Titan Ultra Giant Risers, Sangalang led with 21 points while Barroca added 16. Even in their first loss of the conference to Meralco Bolts, the 39-year-old Barroca remained productive with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. With defenses now keying in on Magnolia's younger stars, the two veterans have enjoyed more freedom to contribute efficiently off the bench.

3. Meralco Bolts (3-2): Is the patented championship defense returning?

Defense has always been Meralco's winning formula evidenced by their triumph in the 2024 Philippine Cup and, after a shaky start, it seems to be back on track. Following two early losses, the team has rediscovered their defensive identity over their last three games.

Despite a packed schedule ahead of their EASL stint, Meralco's intensity hasn't wavered, holding opponents to just 82.3 points per game during this stretch. After giving up 100 to Titan Ultra and 96 to Rain or Shine Elasto Painters earlier, they've tightened up defensively, climbing to fifth in the league with a 106.1 defensive rating.

4. Converge FiberXers (1-1): Who else other than their five stars?

Converge FiberXers boasts a formidable starting five -- but it remains to be seen whether or not they have enough quality on the bench to be legitimate championship contenders. PBA Media Bureau

Converge faced an early challenge against perennial contender TNT last Saturday. The team leaned heavily on its five main players for most of the fourth quarter, which sparked a strong comeback -- though they ultimately fell short in the end.

Justin Arana and Alec Stockton led the charge with 19 points apiece, while Schonny Winston and Justine Baltazar added 17 each and rookie Juan Gómez de Liaño chipped in 14. However, with the rest of the roster combining for just 17 points, Converge will need more consistent bench production if they hope to make a deep playoff push in this conference.

5. Barangay Ginebra (1-2): Can good defense offset a middling offense?

Without Justin Brownlee in an all-Filipino setting, Ginebra's offense has noticeably dipped, lacking a consistent tough shot-maker to rely on in crucial moments. While their core stars remain, the absence of a natural scorer has made generating points a challenge.

Per RealGM, Ginebra ranks fourth in defensive rating at 105.1 points allowed per 100 possessions but only sixth offensively at 102.6, resulting in a middling net rating. To turn things around, Scottie Thompson and the rest of the squad will need to shoulder more of the scoring load to complement their strong defensive foundation.

6. San Miguel Beermen (1-2): The need for a better Juami Tiongson

'Playoff' Chris Ross always shows up when San Miguel needs him most, but during the eliminations, the team will need other guards to step up and help manage his workload. And Tiongson is the direct answer to that concern, as he struggled in their first two losses but bounced back with a solid outing in their win over Rain or Shine.

Through the first two games, Tiongson averaged just 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on a rough 35.3% true shooting. However, his 11-point, three-rebound, four-assist performance on 58.3% TS% in their third game was a promising sign that he's finding his rhythm and can provide steady production in the backcourt.

7. Blackwater Bossing (1-1): Will this version of Sedrick Barefield show up every game?

After being sidelined by two months due to a shoulder injury, Barefield made a statement in his Philippine Cup debut, exploding for 34 points on an impressive 74.7 TS%, including 7-of-10 from deep.

His performance is a welcome boost for a backcourt already featuring RK Ilagan and rookie Dalph Panopio. With both handling playmaking duties, Barefield can focus on being a pure scorer -- a role he'll need to sustain over a larger sample if Blackwater hopes to make a serious playoff push.

Sedrick Barefield made an explosive return from a two-month injury layoff with a 34-point outing in Blackwater Bossing's 105-96 loss to Meralco Bolts. PBA Media Bureau

8. Phoenix Fuel Masters (1-1): Ricci Rivero's downhill ability

Beyond all the attention that comes with his name, Rivero has proven his on-court value for Phoenix. Embracing his sixth-man role, the former UP Fighting Maroon has averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in two games, showing a more aggressive mindset by attacking the rim instead of settling for tough jumpers.

The arrival of playmaker Evan Nelle has also simplified Rivero's role, allowing him to focus solely on scoring. With less playmaking responsibility, he's been able to play freer and more efficiently within Phoenix's offense.

9. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (1-1): Lackluster shooting in both games

For an up-tempo team like Rain or Shine, attacking the paint and kicking out for open threes has always been the blueprint. While they've continued to generate paint touches, their struggles from deep have held them back early in the conference.

Over their last two outings, Rain or Shine has shot just 16-of-86 from three, a rough 18.6% clip. It's still early in the Philippine Cup, and that number should rise with time, but their heavy reliance on outside shooting makes it crucial for them to regain their rhythm soon.

10. Terrafirma Dyip (1-1): Paolo Hernandez is making most of opportunities

In his first conference as a rookie last season, Hernandez showed promise averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 60.1 TS% in 23.5 minutes. However, his numbers dipped in the following conferences, posting just 2.5 points in the Philippine Cup and 3.4 in the Commissioner's Cup.

Under new head coach Ronald Tubid, Hernandez has shown he can take a big leap with numbers of 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in two games. He's playing with more confidence -- attacking off the dribble and hitting shots in rhythm, which Terrafirma will need if they want to compete in this conference.

11. NLEX Road Warriors (1-1): Can Jonnel Policarpio get consistent?

The upside in Policarpio has been the intriguing aspect as to why NLEX can become dangerous in this season. For the team's two games, the former DLSU Green Archer has been the one of the top scorers with 14.5 points per game and has displayed that he can create offense in isolation.

But now the question is if he can keep it up for one whole conference? With the return of Robert Bolick in NLEX's coming games, his scoring will be necessary for them to manufacture points apart from their star guard.

12. Titan Ultra (1-2): Defense is just a mess right now

Just check the raw box scores, it's evident how glaring of an issue is defense for Titan Ultra in their past two games. They let Converge score 129 points on 51.6% shooting from the field and Magnolia put up 127 points on a blistering 63.2%.

Overall, the team possesses the worst defensive rating 119.1 points per 100 possessions. Even when they have an elite scorer in Joshua Munzon, who is the league leader with a 24.3-point average (apart from Barefield's solitary 34-point outing), Titan Ultra must have enough presence on the defensive end to have balance in their games.