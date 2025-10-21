Breaking the mold: RK Ilagan is taking his game to the next level

Open Extended Reactions

MANILA, PHILIPPINES -- For undersized guards, carving out a lasting role in the PBA is a constant uphill climb.

They're often typecast -- either as full-court pests hounding ball-handlers like shadows, or spark plugs who ignite quick bursts of energy off the bench.

Unless they possess the cerebral command of LA Tenorio or the shooting magic of Jimmy Alapag, the odds rarely tilt in their favor.

Yet, RK Ilagan continues to challenge that script.

He may not shine as brightly as those legends in their prime, but his blend of confidence, poise, and timely shot-making suggests something more -- that he's not just trying to belong, but quietly proving he could be the lead guard Blackwater Bossing has been looking for.

After having a hard time getting his opportunities previously with the Alaska franchise and later with Converge FiberXers, the 5-foot-7 Ilagan has started to cement his place in Blackwater's rotation. And he's not just a designated sharpshooter, he has shown he can contribute in different facets of the game.

It was evident in Blackwater's first win over the Terrafirma Dyip in this season's PBA Philippine Cup, with a double-double performance of 22 points and ten rebounds, alongside three assists on a scintillating 95.5 TS%.

Head coach Jeff Cariaso -- the same mentor he once played under with his previous team -- expressed pride in Ilagan's growth as a player.

"He's very crucial to our team and to see him grow and develop [in] these years -- I'm proud and happy for him," Cariaso said. "What everyone doesn't see is the hard work that he puts in. Grabe 'yung work ni RK and really puts in the time.

This conference, RK Ilagan is no longer just producing the numbers but has also emerged as a playmaker capable of dictating the Blackwater Bossing offense. PBA Media Bureau

The rise in Ilagan's play started in his strong Philippine Cup showings last season, where he averaged 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 10 games. But it's in this conference where he seems to have truly turned the corner -- no longer just producing numbers but also dictating the rhythm of Blackwater's offense with composure and maturity.

Whether he's running the show as the lead guard or coming off the bench to provide instant offense, Ilagan has shown that he's prepared for whatever role the team needs him to fill.

"He's a team player, so he knows what is expected of him," explained Cariaso, on Ilagan's role for the team this season after their win over Terrafirma.

"Today, we asked him to start and he delivered. And when he needs to come off the bench, he's ready as well.

And so far in two games, Ilagan has been the best player of the team with numbers of 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals on an excellent 92.7 TS%.

Offensively, he's been in complete rhythm -- balancing patience and aggression while keeping defenses guessing. His pull-up jumper has become nearly automatic, mostly on top ball screens, and his improved shot selection has made him a more efficient scorer.

Ilagan's ability to navigate pick-and-rolls, manipulate defenders with hesitations, and finish with touch around the rim has given Blackwater a steady creator who can generate buckets from all three levels.

What makes Ilagan essential to Blackwater's offense is how seamlessly he fits alongside rookie Dalph Panopio and Sedrick Barefield.

With his improved on-ball play, he can take on the role of facilitator while still posing a consistent scoring threat -- a balance that works perfectly whenever he shares the floor with Barefield.

He can also easily slide into the off-guard spot when Panopio runs the point, thanks to his reliable shooting and ability to space the floor. This versatility allows Blackwater's backcourt to stay fluid and unpredictable, giving the team multiple playmaking and scoring options in any lineup.

For Ilagan, this stretch feels less like a hot streak and more like a breakthrough.

He's finally found a system and a coach that trusts him to play his game -- to lead, to score, and to steady the offense when it matters most.