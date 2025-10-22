Open Extended Reactions

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES -- CJ Cansino was bound to be one of the best prospects coming out of high school.

He earned MVP honors with the UST Tiger Cubs in the juniors division and quickly became known for all-around play.

His transition to the college ranks was seamless at first -- a standout rookie year with the UST Growling Tigers in 2018 instantly placed him among the most promising young wings in Philippine basketball.

But just as his rise was beginning, fate intervened.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament midway through that season derailed his momentum and marked the beginning of a series of injuries that would follow him throughout his career. Then after one more year of staying with UST, circumstances off the court led him to transfer to the University of the Philippines -- a move that proved to be both redemptive and rewarding.

With the Fighting Maroons, Cansino found his footing again, playing a key role in UP's historic UAAP Season 84 championship run that ended the school's 36-year title drought. Though injuries continued to nag him, his performance and perseverance became a testament to his character and drive to keep evolving despite setbacks.

Now in his second year in the PBA, Cansino appears to be turning the corner.

The same energy, confidence, and shot-making that defined his early years have started to reemerge, this time with the poise of a player who has been through adversity and learned from it.

After a challenging last season for Meralco Bolts, head coach Luigi Trillo and consultant Nenad Vucinic made an adjustment to their starting lineup early in the Philippine Cup. Instead of Chris Newsome starting at the shooting guard, Cansino took over his spot in the first five games of the team in the eliminations.

Whether it's a decision to keep their star fresh with the grueling schedule Meralco has to face with another participation in the East Asia Super League coinciding with this conference, this move of inserting Cansino has worked wonders so far.

Cansino's averages are the biggest evidence of his development -- 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds on a 51.2 TS%. Despite having room to improve in terms of efficiency, the important thing is that he's finally getting consistent opportunities to showcase his game with Meralco.

After years of battling injuries and fluctuating roles, Cansino is now trusted with meaningful minutes and the freedom to play through mistakes -- something every young player needs to grow.

"A part of his growth is the vets helping him out. But CJ's been a revelation for us and he's also trying to play defense, but it's the guys giving him confidence," head coach Luigi Trillo said about Cansino's performance.

In his first season with Meralco, Cansino was pretty much designated as a shooter who camped around the corners and wings, functioning almost exclusively in an off-ball role. He was tasked to space the floor, wait for kick-outs, and capitalize on catch-and-shoot chances.

But now, he's given the freedom to explore more of his offensive game -- a reflection of the trust Meralco's coaching staff has developed in him.

"I'm happy na binibigyan ako ng ganitong role. For me, sa sistema kasi ni coach Nenad kung sino 'yung mainit sa game binibigay namin sa kanya. Siguro nasaktuhan lang na maganda 'yung nilalaro ko sa offense," Cansino said.

Cansino has grown increasingly comfortable putting the ball on the floor and creating offense for himself. No longer just a stationary threat, he's now reading closeouts better to attack defenders off the dribble.

That confidence has translated into more rim pressure -- he's drawing contact and earning trips to the line at an impressive 5.4 attempts per game, a clear indicator of his newfound aggressiveness.

Beyond his drives, Cansino is also rediscovering a weapon that once made him so dangerous back in his early college years -- the midrange game.

He's been more decisive in getting to his spots, especially from the elbow and short-corner areas, where he can rise over smaller defenders or use his footwork to create separation -- and has shot 47.1% from inside the arc.

Those pull-up jumpers add a layer of unpredictability to his offense, keeping defenders guessing whether he'll attack the rim or stop on a dime for the shot.

For the first time in years, Cansino looks fully in control of his game. The confidence, rhythm, and maturity he's showing now are the culmination of every setback he's endured and overcome.

And if this version of Cansino is just the beginning, Meralco may have found not just a steady contributor, but a star in the making.