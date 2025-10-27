Open Extended Reactions

This week of PBA Philippine Cup action felt like a mix of order and confusion.

The true contenders are starting to show themselves with steady play and big wins with five teams tied for the top spot, while others continue to stumble. A few teams remain stuck in between -- still searching for rhythm and identity as the race tightens.

As top teams look sharp and composed, the middle tier can't seem to find consistency, and those at the bottom are tinkering with lineups, hoping for a spark before things get out of hand -- let's check out the positives and things to get better for the upcoming games.

1. TNT Tropang 5G (3-1): Versatility among their point guards

It didn't take much effort for TNT to cruise past Titan Ultra Giant Risers in their lone game last week, but it clearly showed just how deep Chot Reyes' options are at the point guard position.

Simon Enciso can slide off the ball as a floor spacer, knocking down 54.2% of his threes on six attempts per game through four outings, while Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy can take over ballhandling duties. Jio Jalalon may not be scoring much, but his playmaking was on full display with nine assists in the win. Meanwhile, a healthy Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac provide additional versatility -- both capable of running the offense or creating their own looks when needed.

2. Converge FiberXers (3-1): Should Alec Stockton be the full-time starting shooting guard

If we're going to talk about it should involve its offense, possessing the best offensive rating of 123.3 points per 100 possessions in four games. But the good problem they need to settle is whether Stockton or Schonny Winston be the two-guard in their starting lineup. For now, let's use the two games where Converge adjusted to insert Stockton in the last two games.

In consecutive wins against Titan Ultra and Phoenix Fuel Masters, the former FEU Tamaraw averaged 22 points, three rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals on 62.5 TS%, including 42.9% from 3-point range in seven attempts. This move by Converge will for sure be tested, as they face tougher teams moving forward.

3. Magnolia Hotshots (3-1): Paul Lee as another bench contributor

After dealing with an injury in the offseason and early in the Philippine Cup, Lee finally broke out with his best game of the conference -- scoring 12 points, including two 4-pointers, in Magnolia's win over Terrafirma Dyip.

With veterans Mark Barroca (12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists) and Ian Sangalang (11.5 points) also thriving in their bench roles, Magnolia hopes that Lee returns to old form with his perimeter shooting, which makes their team's rotation even deeper and more dangerous.

4. NLEX Road Warriors (3-1): Kevin Alas as an off-ball cutter

Before a string of injuries sidelined him, Kevin Alas was NLEX's primary ballhandler, feared for his quick first step and ability to break down defenses. But with Robert Bolick now running the show, Alas has shifted his focus to becoming effective off the ball.

In NLEX's two wins last week, he proved he can thrive in that role -- knocking down spot-up shots, cutting smartly to the basket, and staying efficient throughout. He averaged 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on an impressive 59.9 TS%, showing flashes of his old explosiveness in a more refined role.

5. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (3-1): Transition game is back

Despite sharing the league's best record after four games, Rain or Shine's campaign has been anything but smooth, with two of their wins coming down to the wire - including their opener against Meralco Bolts and their recent escape against Titan Ultra.

Still, there's reason for optimism. In their back-to-back wins over Blackwater Bossing and Titan Ultra, the team has rediscovered their trademark transition game, averaging 23.5 fastbreak points after managing just 10.0 in their first two outings.

6. San Miguel Beermen (2-2): CJay Perez needs to settle down

It's fair to note that CJ Perez is still working his way back to full strength after an early injury this conference, but his past two outings have been uneven -- even as San Miguel managed to pick up back-to-back wins.

Perez hasn't been short on production, averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds, and four assists, but his efficiency has dipped to 47.8 TS% with four turnovers per game. The energy and aggressiveness are still there, but the rhythm isn't quite back yet. Once he fully regains his timing and lift, San Miguel's offense should flow more smoothly, as they try to defend their Philippine crown.

7. Meralco Bolts (3-3): Dilemma of playing into two competitions

Meralco's grueling schedule -- with multiple PBA games in a week plus an EASL appearance -- may finally be catching up to them. The heavy workload seemed to show in their loss to NLEX last Sunday, where fatigue appeared to dull their offense.

CJ Cansino, Chris Newsome, and Cliff Hodge carried the load, combining for 59 of the team's 85 points. But beyond that trio, production fell flat. Key veterans like Allein Maliksi and Raymond Almazan failed to score, and others struggled to provide any spark. For Meralco to weather this stretch, they'll need more consistent contributions from their supporting cast -- because their main guys can't carry the weight alone every night.

8. Barangay Ginebra (1-3): Can they manufacture enough from their bench?

Head coach Tim Cone made an adjustment to Ginebra's starting unit in their game against San Miguel held in Dubai. He inserted reigning Rookie of the Year RJ Abarrientos in lieu of Jeremiah Gray, with the intent of having a better offensive flow to start the game.

However, it did seem that Ginebra's rotation got messed up as Gray only played for 10 minutes and had no points to show for. Overall, they got outscored in terms of bench scoring, 42-14, while shooting an inefficient clip of 21.7% field goal percentage.

9. Blackwater Bossing (1-2): Growing pains of Dalph Panopio

After a strong debut in the Philippine Cup, Panopio has struggled to find consistency in his last two games. In their loss to Rain or Shine, his quiet outing was felt even more with RK Ilagan sidelined, forcing Sedrick Barefield to handle most of the playmaking load.

The third overall pick of the 2025 PBA Draft finished with just three points, four rebounds, and three assists on 15% shooting. With Ilagan still out, Panopio needs to step up as a reliable backcourt partner and provide Barefield with the support and stability Blackwater needs at the point.

10. Terrafirma Dyip (1-3): New lease of life for Aljon Mariano

With injuries stacking up and Ginebra's frontcourt depth improving, Aljon Mariano found himself buried on the bench and out of the regular rotation in recent seasons. But joining a rebuilding Terrafirma squad could be the fresh start he needs to revive his career.

In just his second game with the team, the former UST Growling Tiger made the most of his opportunity, posting 12 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes against Magnolia. This stretch could be Mariano's chance to prove he still has the tools to contribute consistently and reestablish himself as a dependable piece.

11. Phoenix Fuel Masters (1-3): Ricci Rivero may have taken the next step

Not only has Rivero fully showcased his ability to attack downhill, but he's also looked like a more polished three-level scorer. Despite Phoenix remaining winless over the past week, his performance is one bright spot the team can take pride in.

The former UP Fighting Maroon averaged 22.5 points, six rebounds, and two assists on an efficient 60.6 TS%. More importantly, he's proving he can't just be played for the drive anymore -- connecting on 42.9% of his threes and showing confidence in his midrange pull-ups.

12. Titan Ultra Giant Risers (1-4): Defensive issues after giving up 120+ points in three straight games

According to RealGM, Titan Ultra owns the league's worst defensive rating after four games at 127.7, with a net rating of -20.9. Their struggles were on full display in last week's loss to TNT, where they surrendered 130 points -- marking the third straight game they've allowed 120 or more.

There were signs of progress in their next outing against Rain or Shine, but giving up 112 points still won't cut it. The offense is clearly capable, dropping 111 points shows they can keep up in a shootout, but until they tighten up defensively, wins will be hard to come by.