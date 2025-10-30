Open Extended Reactions

MANILA, Philippines -- After years of leaning on Robert Bolick to carry their offense, NLEX Road Warriors is finally proving it's more than a one-man show -- and it's beginning to pay off.

Head coach Jong Uichico has made a clear effort to diversify the team's attack, moving away from the usual Bolick-led ball screen sets. The shift started to take shape back in the PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup, where NLEX finished the eliminations with an 8-3 record to secure a top-four seed before inexperience caught up to them in the quarterfinals against Rain or Shine.

Now, in this new Philippine Cup, the team is currently tied with the TNT Tropang 5G for the best record in the league at 4-1 -- all while Bolick is still finding his rhythm, averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists on 32.4/22.2/87.5 shooting splits.

Here, we identify the aspects that are driving NLEX's rise in this conference.

Competent defense

Before talking about their offense, the real story behind NLEX's early success in the Philippine Cup lies on the other end of the floor.

They have evolved into a defensive-minded squad that thrives on physicality, discipline and effort. Through their first four games, NLEX has posted the league's best defensive rating at just 97.6 points allowed per 100 possessions, according to RealGM.

NLEX's discipline on the perimeter has been equally impressive, allowing teams to shoot only 26.4% from deep -- the third-best mark in the league. That same defensive focus has translated to overall efficiency, as opponents have managed just a 48.1 true shooting percentage -- another top-three figure.

Credit also goes to the players embracing their roles on that end.

JB Bahio and Anthony Semerad have been defensive anchors, both ranking in the league's top ten in defensive win shares, with Bahio at fourth and Semerad at fifth. Bahio's activity on the glass and willingness to guard bigs despite being undersized have been invaluable, while Semerad continues to be a reliable stopper against opposing wings.

Offensive creators beyond Bolick

While Bolick remains NLEX's main playmaker, posting an impressive 49.7% assist percentage through three games, they have found new ways to generate offense that don't rely solely on his command of the ball.

The result is a more unpredictable, free-flowing attack that keeps defenses guessing and opens up opportunities across the roster.

Kevin Alas has been central to that shift.

Once the team's primary creator before his injuries, the 33-year old Alas is regaining his old explosiveness and confidence evidenced by his averages of 14.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist on 53.7 TS%.

What makes him valuable now is his versatility -- he's no longer just an on-ball scorer who attacks off the dribble, but someone who can thrive off the ball as well. This ability to relocate for open looks, make timely cuts and attack closeouts gives NLEX another layer of offensive diversity, complementing Bolick's playmaking instead of overlapping with it.

"I talked to Kevin naman before, sabi ko naman sa kanya na your minutes are not as much as before but, as long as you get healthy, day-by-day you will get your minutes back," said Uichico, regarding Alas' play in this conference and how he's adapted to his new role.

"As long as he's playing well, alam naman ni Kevin yung role niya then he will stay in the game."

In his sophomore season in the PBA, Jonnel Policarpio is emerging as a real creative spark for NLEX Road Warriors -- while still having plenty of potential to get even better. PBA Media Bureau

Then there's Jonnel Policarpio, whose growth has been an intriguing development for them in this conference, as he put up numbers of 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds on 50.2 TS%.

The sophomore has shown flashes of being a natural shot-creator -- someone who can manufacture his own scoring opportunities through isolation plays, midrange pull-ups, or strong drives to the rim. His confidence and willingness to take on defensive mismatches provide NLEX with a much-needed spark, while still having a lot of room to improve

"Yung tiwalang binibigay sa akin ni coach Jong and lalo na si kuya 'Berto' [Bolick], every practice sinasabihan nila ako na gawin mo lang yung best mo every [time] nasa court," said Policarpio, about the trust given to him by NLEX in this conference.

"And pag-hawak mo yung bola, i-puntos mo, kaya sobrang laki ng confidence ko ngayon."

Fighting down low even being undersized

Truth be told, NLEX continues to compete without a true center on its roster. Yet, that hasn't stopped them from battling toe-to-toe with bigger frontlines across the league.

Despite their size disadvantage, they've thrived on effort and positioning -- ranking second in defensive rebounding percentage at 72.9%. At the heart of that fight is Bahio, whose relentless energy has made him the team's interior backbone.

JB Bahio has been exceling for NLEX Road Warriors at both ends of the court, valiantly handling taller matchups while being their most-consistent scoring threat as well. PBA Media Bureau

Bahio has embraced the challenge of being undersized, often taking on taller matchups while still managing to control the glass. But beyond his work on the boards, the former San Beda Red Lion has also emerged as the team's most consistent scoring threat, averaging 15.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while converting 60.4% of his two-point attempts -- the best scoring mark on the team so far.

What makes Bahio's impact even more impressive is how he does it within the flow of the game. He doesn't force shots or rely on post isolations; instead, he scores through smart positioning, quick putbacks, and timely cuts to the rim.

And when Bahio does get post touches, he's been a great hub for handoffs or being able to trigger two on the ball and is able to locate his wide open teammates, much to the liking of his head coach.

"Padagdag siya ng padagdag eh. We got him primarily for rebounding purposes and he developed himself as a threat," added Uichico, on Bahio's constant development in the PBA.

"That's not because of me, that's because he works hard in practice and trying to develop his game para makapag-compete siya sa ibang malalaki sa liga."