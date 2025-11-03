Open Extended Reactions

Three teams continue to widen their gap at the top in week 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup, each with only a solitary loss to their name.

Meanwhile, defending champions San Miguel Beermen has now regained its rhythm with three consecutive victories after a 0-2 start to conference

With the October slate of games done, let's assess the aspects as to why three teams have dominated, how middle packed teams are starting to find their strides, and the issues that bug the lower echelon squads.

1. TNT Tropang 5G (4-1): Galinato stepping up

TNT's guard and forward rotations already run deep, but the emergence of Henry Galinato has added another reliable big man to their mix. With JP Erram still sidelined, Kelly Williams' minutes being carefully managed, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser set to miss games due to Gilas duties in the 2025 SEA Games, the former UP Fighting Maroon's rise couldn't come at a better time.

Through five games, Galinato has been a steady interior presence, averaging 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while converting an impressive 74.1% of his shots inside the arc. What makes him valuable is his ability to contribute without needing set plays -- he thrives by positioning himself well in the dunker spot, finishing off dump-offs, and cleaning up the glass with 3.6 offensive rebounds per game, good for seventh in the league.

2. Magnolia Hotshots (4-1): Lastimosa is transforming to an all-around contributor

Beyond simply taking over as Magnolia's starting point guard, Jerom Lastimosa has made an impressive leap in just his second year in the league. With plenty of games still left in the eliminations, his steady rise continues to be one of the team's bright spots.

The former Adamson Soaring Falcon has been a consistent all-around contributor, averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. What stands out most is his scoring efficiency -- finishing at a 60% clip inside the arc while also hitting 46.2% of his 2.6 attempts from deep, proving he's becoming one of the best offensive options of the team.

3. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (4-1): Santillan's usual elimination hot streak

It seems like every conference, Leonard Santillan reminds everyone just how dangerous he can be as a stretch big. In back-to-back wins over Titan Ultra Giant Risers and Terrafirma Dyip, he averaged 23.5 points and eight rebounds while knocking down 55.5% of his threes -- a clear showcase of his inside-out versatility.

With Rain or Shine still thin in the frontcourt with Caelan Tiongson out, Santillan's productive spell couldn't come at a better time. The next step for him is sustaining this level of play -- something that's eluded him in past conferences -- if the team is to make a serious push come playoff time.

4. NLEX Road Warriors (4-2): Torres is shooting the lights out again

A strong Philippine Cup for Xyrus Torres made him a fixture in the NLEX starting lineup alongside Robert Bolick. And while they split their two games in the past week, the encouraging sign to note is Torres' better scoring the team's assignments.

Torres averaged 17.5 points on 67.6 TS%, including 7-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc. For NLEX, it seems that this production will be necessary for them to stay afloat against the top teams of the league, as they currently possess the 10th ranked offensive rating of 101.1 points per 100 possessions.

5. Converge FiberXers (3-2): Gómez de Liaño now at the top of the scouting report

Stopping the five Converge stars is a tough predicament, so locking in on the main playmaker and engine of the team would be the feasible option. As San Miguel started old reliable defender Chris Ross on Juan Gómez de Liaño, they became successful in disrupting his rhythm, which trickled down to rest of the team.

The second overall pick of the 2025 PBA Draft put up pedestrian numbers of eight points, four rebounds, and six assists on a 20% clip from the field -- alongside three turnovers. This was a true test for Converge going up against a dominant team in the Philippine Cup, and also a good learning experience for Gómez de Liaño to adjust with teams focusing on him.

6. San Miguel Beermen (3-2): Knowing when to utilize Fajardo when it matters the most

If there was one team that has the size to match up against June Mar Fajardo, it's Converge with the twin towers of Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar. Yet the nine-time MVP displayed why he continues to be the best player in the league.

The Cebuano big man produced a stat line of 24 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists on 66.7% field goal percentage. Even though the increase in shot attempts from 11.3 per game into 15 versus Converge isn't that significant, but what's obvious was the effort to get him post touches and involve teammates -- with Juami Tiongson feeding off the attention, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second half

7. Barangay Ginebra (2-3): Holt's scoring aggressiveness is a must

For Ginebra to climb back into contention after a slow start, they'll need the version of Stephen Holt that showed up in their statement win over NLEX. It's not just about how many points he scores -- it's about his willingness to stay aggressive and keep defenses honest with his shot attempts.

Holt delivered 20 points, three rebounds, and four assists on an efficient 63.9 true shooting percentage in that game. The challenge now is finding the balance between being Ginebra's top perimeter stopper and staying engaged offensively -- ready to knock down corner or slot threes once the triangle action collapses the defense. When he strikes that balance, Ginebra's system hums at its best.

8. Meralco Bolts (3-4): Another second half meltdown

After blowing a 16-point lead against Rain or Shine in the fourth quarter, Meralco once again faltered -- this time getting outscored 62-42 by TNT to drop their second straight game. Despite juggling a tight EASL schedule, they could easily be sitting at 5-2 -- a record that would've shaken up the standings.

Looking closer at their recent outing, offense hasn't really been the problem. Meralco still owns the league's fifth-best offensive rating at 107.5 points per 100 possessions. The real issue lies in their bench production. Even with Chris Newsome leading the second unit this conference, the gap remains significant -- starters average 51.7 points compared to just 40.6 from the reserves, ranking only ninth in bench scoring.

9. Blackwater Bossing (1-3): Lineup continuity

It's been a rocky stretch for Blackwater since winning their debut game against Terrafirma, with three different starting lineups for their three straight losses. But the particular area that's volatile is who gets the two spots in their backcourt.

Injuries play a part in these changes made by head coach Jeffrey Cariaso, with RK Ilagan missing back-to-back assignments and Sedrick Barefield being out in their first match. However, in Blackwater's defeat in the past week versus NLEX, the sophomore Barefield came off the bench with BJ Andrade starting, who had an unproductive three points in 20 minutes.

10. Terrafirma Dyip (1-4): Bravo is legit

As losses begin to pile up for Terrafirma, one silver lining has been the promising play of their young core: Jerrick Ahanmisi, Paolo Hernandez, and surprising rookie standout JM Bravo, the 56th overall pick in the 2025 PBA Draft.

In their recent loss to Rain or Shine, Bravo posted an impressive double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds, raising his averages to 14.6 points and 8.4 boards over five games. The intriguing part of the former LPU Pirate's game is his versatility -- he's shown the ability to stretch the floor, attack closeouts, and finish strong inside, proving he belongs at the pro level despite his low draft selection.

11. Phoenix Fuel Masters (1-4): Finding who fills their rotation

Much like Blackwater, Phoenix's biggest challenge right now is finding a dependable core they can lean on every game. It's a lingering issue that even former coach Jamike Jarin grappled with, and now it falls on new head coach Willie Wilson to establish a clear rotation and hierarchy before the team slips further behind.

Outside of their opening game, Phoenix has rotated between 14 to 15 players -- a level of lineup shuffling that makes it difficult for anyone to build rhythm or define their role. Only Kai Ballungay and Jason Perkins have held consistent starting spots, while sparkplugs like Ricci Rivero and Evan Nelle, who've provided valuable energy off the bench, saw limited minutes in their recent loss to Magnolia.

12. Titan Ultra Giant Risers (1-4): The acquisition of Dionisio

Titan Ultra didn't play a game last week, but they still made waves after trading fourth overall pick Chris Koon to Magnolia in exchange for Aris Dionisio. The move raised a few eyebrows, yet it could be a strategic step toward refining their roster and solidifying their offensive identity.

Dionisio's addition gives Titan Ultra another proven floor spacer who complements their up-tempo, drive-and-kick system. Known for his catch-and-shoot ability, he fits naturally into a scheme that thrives on generating paint touches and finding open looks from deep -- something reflected in their 32.6 three-point attempts per game, the third-highest mark in the conference